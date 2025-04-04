Trump Touts Future Direct Talks with Iran, Sit-In Over Suspended Hijab Bill Dispersed, UN Extends Human Rights Investigations, and More

Week of March 31, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Following threats to bomb Iran earlier in the week, if diplomacy fails, President Trump took a softer tone on Thursday. In conversation with reporters on Air Force One, President Trump suggested that Iran is open to direct diplomacy, which would be his strong preference.

“I think it’s better if we have direct talks. I think it goes faster, and you understand the other side a lot better, than if you go through intermediaries. They wanted to use intermediaries, I don’t think that’s necessarily true anymore. I think they’re concerned, I think they feel vulnerable, and I don’t want them to feel that way.” When asked about if Iran communicated their desire via letter, Trump stated, “Forget about letters, I think they want to have direct talks.”

Earlier in the day, U.S. journalist Laura Rozen had reported that Iran was open to indirect negotiations with the U.S. at first, but that “Iran will go for direct talks” if progress is made. Citing an Iranian source, Rozen indicated that the talks may commence at first without publicity.



Still, threats of military escalation still loom on the horizon. The Pentagon has dispatched additional warplanes to the Middle East, projecting U.S. military power in a region already riven by conflict and amid concerns of a broader war centered around Iran’s nuclear program. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense issued a brief statement confirming that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a reinforcement of American forces, though it offered no details about the type of aircraft or their deployment locations.



Satellite imagery appears to show that at least six B-2 stealth bombers have been deployed to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, a step many analysts see as a strategic signal to Tehran. According to the Federation of American Scientists, this would represent roughly half of America’s deployable stealth bombers to an area where they are not usually stationed. Notably, in November 2024, the Biden administration also authorized B-2 stealth bombers to take off from an air field in Missouri and launch strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, seemingly as a show of force to Iran regarding the long range of American strike capabilities. Despite the military buildup, and Trump threats of bombing Iran if there is no deal, indications of a diplomatic opening persist.

Gideon Saar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, referenced the potential for indirect talks between Tehran and Washington during a visit to Paris. “We do not speak with the Iranians,” he said, “but they have made it clear they are prepared for indirect talks with the U.S., and we would not be surprised if such talks begin.” At the same time, “we do not reject the diplomatic path with Iran,” Saar noted.

From France, Foreign Minister Barrow has warned that “the window for reaching a new agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program is rapidly closing,” cautioning that if no deal is reached soon, a military confrontation is “nearly unavoidable.”

In Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that “diplomatic engagement” has proven effective in the past and remains valuable. He reiterated Iran’s stance that it has “never sought” to develop or acquire nuclear weapons and emphasized there is “no such thing as a ‘military option,’ let alone a ‘military solution.’” Trump Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff appeared to reply to Araghchi over Twitter, stating “Great” before deleting his post.

Ali Larijani, a moderate figure, former Speaker of Parliament, and a close associate of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently raised eyebrows by suggesting that if Iran is attacked, it “may be forced to build a nuclear bomb.” Given his pragmatic reputation and closeness to the top leadership, the statement sparked intense debate.

Prominent journalist and political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi argues that “threatening to build nuclear arms—or boasting about military capabilities—plays into the hands” of countries seeking to isolate Iran. He urges the Islamic Republic to “resolve political and security disputes in a face-to-face dialogue based on a fair formula.”

Meanwhile, Russia has offered to mediate a “reasonable agreement” before it becomes “too late.” The United States continues operations against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, and officials have pledged to take “decisive action” against any perceived threat from Tehran or its proxies. Reports also indicate that two U.S. aircraft carriers may soon be deployed to the region, adding to the existing American presence.

Many analysts agree that Iran would be wise to seize this diplomatic window, especially as military forces on both sides ramp up and the timeline for any peaceful agreement could soon draw near without progress.

Iran has signaled its readiness to engage in indirect negotiations with the United States through Oman, even as rhetoric and regional tensions escalate. The message was a response to Donald Trump’s letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, which was reportedly a mix of threats and signaling that Iran could benefit from negotiations.

Amid these exchanges, U.S. forces have apparently increased their military presence near Iran, potentially aiming to exert more pressure on Tehran to make concessions. B-2 stealth bombers – deemed a critical weapons system to deliver America’s largest bunker busters in a potential military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear program – have been spotted at an American base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The location is reportedly in the range of Iran, the broader Middle East and South Asia.

President Trump has also made several not-so-subtle threats to Iran, including stating “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing.” He continued, “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.” Trump also threatened additional sanctions or tariff pressure to induce negotiations, stating “But there’s a chance that if they don’t make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago.”

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, described Trump’s recent statements as reckless and hostile, calling them a gross violation of international law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. The letter warns that any attack by the United States—or its allies such as Israel—on Iran’s sovereignty or national interests will be met with immediate and resolute retaliation. The Iranian government has also lodged a formal protest with the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents U.S. interests in Iran.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, commented that U.S. forces in the region are sitting in a “glass room,” referring to the American bases and thousands of personnel stationed around Iran. He suggested that those who are vulnerable should refrain from provocative actions. Despite these pointed statements, Iranian officials have also acknowledged a window for diplomacy, believing that a more discreet form of engagement could help prevent further escalation.



Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, addressed the issue during Eid al-Fitr prayers, stating that while the possibility of external military action seems low, any hostile move would be met with a firm and crushing blow. On potential internal unrest, he noted that the Iranian people themselves would confront any attempts to stir disorder, just as they have in the past. The remarks are notable, coming amid threatening external rhetoric and after hundreds of Iranian protesters have been killed in bloody crackdowns, including the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in 2022.

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, remarked that if a “wrong move” is made regarding Iran’s nuclear issue, producing an atomic bomb would become a “secondary justification.” While he reiterated that Iran is not currently pursuing a nuclear weapon, he reiterated that Iran would be forced to do so if its nuclear program is attacked: “If the United States or Israel bombs Iran on the pretext of its nuclear program, Iran will have no choice but to move toward producing a nuclear bomb, as the people will push us in that direction.”



This assessment mirrors the recently-published intelligence assessment from the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, which indicated that the Supreme Leader halted Iran’s nuclear weapons program in 2003 and has not allowed it to resume. Larijani underscored that indirect negotiations could be a more effective way to understand each side’s demands and potential concessions.



Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday (April 1) condemned what he referred to as President Trump’s “ultimatum” to Iran, calling it “catastrophic.” Speaking to the Russian publication International Affairs, he stated that Russia considers such threats and ultimatums to be inappropriate ways to force American will onto Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also announced the seizure of two foreign oil tankers in the middle of the Persian Gulf. According to the IRGC’s Second Naval Zone public relations office, the ships—identified as “Star 1” and “Wenteg”—were at the center of a fuel-smuggling network. Carrying over three million liters of illicit diesel fuel and operated by 25 crew members, these tankers were apprehended by forces from the Imam Hassan Mojtaba Second Naval Zone in Bushehr. They have been transferred to a petroleum dock in Bushehr under a judicial order, where the contraband diesel will be confiscated. The IRGC report did not specify the tankers’ nationality. This action comes after reports emerged last week that the US may have seized some Iranian tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s President, confirmed that Ayatollah Khamenei personally responded to a recent letter from Donald Trump, rejecting direct talks but allowing indirect diplomacy to continue. According to Israel Hayom, Steve Witkoff’s recent television interview with Tucker Carlson – in which he stated that the U.S. seeks to verify that Iran won’t weaponize its nuclear program – was partially influential in shaping Khamenei’s conditional acceptance of indirect negotiations.



President Donald Trump appears to favor a strategy of applying maximum pressure and using forceful rhetoric before shifting toward diplomacy—a tactic he previously employed with North Korea in his first term. If that’s the case, recent aggressive rhetoric could be interpreted as a negotiating tactic – yet it is bound to elicit similar harsh rhetoric from Iran. However, given the complex nature of Iran’s case and the powerful stakeholders involved, especially Israel, there is a considerable risk that the situation could spiral out of control for both sides.



Against this backdrop, the possibility of a negotiated settlement—albeit through indirect channels—has perhaps inched closer to reality. Observers note that the standoff could grow more dangerous if inflammatory rhetoric or small-scale military encounters spiral out of control. For now, Iran emphasizes that it does not seek war but will respond resolutely to any aggression, while U.S. officials maintain that all options, including military action, are under consideration if diplomacy fails.

Tehran’s police announced that a 40-day “illegal sit-in” outside the Parliament (Islamic Consultative Assembly) ended after the National Security Council issued a directive and the police intervened. The protest was triggered by the government’s decision to suspend the “Hijab and Chastity Bill,” which had already passed Parliament and been approved by the Guardian Council but was ultimately blocked by the National Security Council. The demonstrators—linked to hardliner factions supporting mandatory hijab—demanded the bill’s full enforcement.

Their anger also stemmed from statements by Masoud Pezeshkian, who openly opposed enforcing mandatory hijab and declared he “would not implement it,” and by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Parliament, who confirmed the National Security Council had stopped the hijab law. According to a police statement, around 30 individuals continued to stage the sit-in despite repeated warnings to avoid traffic disruption and allegedly resorted to insults and aggressive behavior. Authorities also rejected a viral video that appeared to show an officer assaulting a protester, claiming the individual had self-inflicted injuries in an effort to manipulate public opinion.

Police footage shows a woman with a bloodied face speaking to an officer, who can be heard saying: “We respected you for 43 days; now you hurt your own face and blame my officer?” Another clip captures a protester knocking down an officer’s loudspeaker. Reports indicate the parliamentary security police mainly dispersed the sit-in.

In one video, a man criticizes Ghalibaf for dissolving the pro-hijab protest, questioning the purpose of the Revolution if women’s hijab is not enforced. Meanwhile, some legislators, such as Hamid Rasaee, have condemned the forced dispersal as “foolish or influenced,” though they admit that protesting directly outside Parliament may not be the best way to demand legal changes.

The governor of Tehran had previously labeled the gathering unauthorized, and other officials—such as a political adviser to Ghalibaf—later confirmed it had ended and deemed it unlawful. While the Hijab and Chastity Bill garnered support from hardliner groups, officials feared that enacting it could provoke public unrest, which ultimately led the National Security Council to suspend its implementation.

Tensions over Iran’s deepening water shortage have flared once again with fresh attacks on the pipeline carrying water from Isfahan to Yazd. On March 29, unidentified individuals set fire to Pumping Stations No. 3 and 4 in the Varzaneh area of Isfahan, causing severe damage to the facilities and disruptions in water flow to Yazd.

Local farmers in eastern Isfahan have long protested the water transfer to neighboring Yazd, arguing they are deprived of their rightful share amid worsening drought conditions. They assert that officials ignore their “water rights,” leaving agricultural livelihoods at risk. This dispute has led to repeated acts of sabotage; in fact, the pipeline has been attacked more than 50 times, reflecting widespread frustration over what critics label as failed policies in addressing Iran’s water crisis.

Yazd, one of Iran’s driest regions, depends heavily on this pipeline, sourcing about 50% of its drinking water from the Zayanderud Basin in Isfahan Province. Prolonged drought in central Iran has depleted water reserves for both provinces. Local authorities in Yazd warn they lack alternative supplies and caution that existing wells and reservoirs cannot meet current demand.

Despite multiple pleas from residents and officials, no comprehensive solution has been proposed by Iran’s central government. Opposition to inter-provincial water transfers has intensified as the Zayanderud River, once a vital resource for agriculture and drinking water, continues to dwindle. Observers worry that without a workable plan for equitable distribution and sustainable usage, tensions and sabotage are bound to escalate.

The recent attack in Varzaneh has compounded an already “extremely critical” situation in Yazd, as emergency pumping and rationing measures have failed to alleviate shortages. Government representatives from Yazd have staged silent protests in parliament to highlight “repeated assaults” on the pipeline and the lack of action from higher authorities.

With the crisis deepening, water experts say Iran must prioritize transparent water management reforms, invest in infrastructure upgrades, and involve stakeholders from all impacted regions. Otherwise, disputes between provinces—rooted in fierce competition for scarce water resources—are likely to intensify, threatening both stability and the livelihoods of local communities.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a new resolution, renewing the mandates of the Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran and the international fact-finding committee, while removing its previous time limit. This move paves the way for broader investigations into what the resolution describes as “human rights violations” in Iran. The Iranian government has rejected the resolution, labeling it “discriminatory.”

On Thursday in Geneva, the Human Rights Council voted 24 in favor, 8 against, and 15 abstentions to extend the mandates of Mai Sato, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, and the international fact-finding committee. According to human rights advocates, by removing the time constraints, this resolution enables investigations into crackdowns on protests prior to 2022, including events in 2019.

Ali Bahreini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, criticized the resolution as “discriminatory” and a blow to the council’s credibility. Speaking at the 58th session, he stated that Iran sees no relevance between the content of the resolution and its own human rights situation, expressing firm opposition to it. Bahreini also called it a “waste of resources” and “ineffective.”

Countries such as Chile, Belgium, France, Mexico, Morocco, and Japan voted in favor of the extension, while China, Cuba, Indonesia, Sudan, Vietnam, and Bolivia opposed it. Qatar, Kuwait, and Georgia abstained.

Amnesty International hailed the council’s decision as “historic.” Sara Hashash, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, noted that it sends a strong message to Iranian authorities and bolsters efforts for “global justice.” According to Hashash, “the fact-finding mission now goes beyond the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ protests, enabling the committee to investigate other serious and ongoing human rights violations in Iran, as well as crimes under international law.”

Previously, in March 2025 (Esfand 1403), the UN fact-finding committee—chaired by Bangladeshi jurist Sara Hossain—accused Iran of creating a ‘climate of fear and systematic impunity.’ Established in November 2022 (Aban 1401) to investigate the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests, the committee’s two-year mandate has now been rendered indefinite by the new resolution. Sara Hossain, a Bangladeshi lawyer recognized for her work on human rights, gender issues, and international justice, leads the UN’s independent international fact-finding committee on Iran. Mai Sato, a Japanese legal expert and social scientist, was appointed Special Rapporteur to succeed Javaid Rehman.

For decades, Iran has denied entry to UN-appointed rapporteurs. The last visit by a UN human rights envoy dates back to the 1990s. Reynaldo Galindo Pohl, a Salvadoran diplomat and jurist, was the only UN Special Rapporteur to visit Iran—three times between 1990 and 1992, during the presidency of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. These trips took place amid post–Iran–Iraq War pressures when Iran faced international scrutiny over its global image.

In his reports, Galindo Pohl documented widespread human rights abuses, including the mass executions of political prisoners in 1988, the crackdown on dissidents, limitations on freedom of expression, and dire prison conditions. Since then, the Islamic Republic has consistently refused to allow UN Special Rapporteurs to enter the country.