Treasury Imposes More Sanctions

The U.S. Department of Treasury announced another round of sanctions against nearly two dozen firms reported to be operating in multiple jurisdictions in virtually every aspect of Iran’s international oil trade network.

Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent stated “Today’s action underscores our continued focus on intensifying pressure on every aspect of Iran’s oil trade, which the regime uses to fund its dangerous and destabilizing activities…The United States will continue targeting this primary source of revenue, so long as the regime continues its support for terrorism and proliferation of deadly weapons.”