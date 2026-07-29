A Lull Broken from the Edges: The Iran War Impacts Iraq

This post was originally published on NIAC Insights.

The weekend lull in hostilities did not hold, and the way it broke is significant. For nearly five days, no direct fire had passed between Washington and Tehran, and both sides appeared to engage in some form of dialogue. However, a cascade from the war’s periphery ended this period of relative quiet. Iran fired missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, followed nearly simultaneously by Saudi Arabia and the United States answering recent strikes on Saudi oil facilities with joint strikes targeting militias inside Iraq.

Early Wednesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force fired ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Jordan and announced as much in a numbered communiqué, the same channel through which Tehran has consistently owned its direct attacks throughout this war. U.S. Central Command said it intercepted all of them and cast the barrage as an IRGC “surprise” attack that failed. President Trump promised a forceful reprisal in blunt terms, telling American media that Iran would be hit hard, while CENTCOM warned the Guard and its proxies to stop or face further strikes.

The genuinely new development, and the one with the widest implications, is that a Gulf state has now openly claimed its strikes. Late Tuesday into Wednesday, Saudi and American aircraft hit what CENTCOM described as logistics hubs and weapons sites of Iran-aligned groups across eastern Iraq. Riyadh’s Defense Ministry confirmed its role, citing self-defense after repeated drone attacks on its Eastern Province oil facilities, and said it does not seek escalation but reserves the right to respond. This is the first acknowledged offensive action against Iran or its allies by a Persian Gulf state since the war began on February 28 — a line Saudi Arabia had been careful, at least publicly, not to cross even as American forces have used its skies and territory.

Responsibility for the earlier strikes on Saudi Arabia may have been deliberately blurred. Saudi Arabia attributed the recent drone assaults on its oil infrastructure to Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq, yet Yemen’s Houthis had separately claimed some of the strikes on Saudi facilities, while Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) denied responsibility. Iraqi officials said they had found no evidence the drones were launched from their soil. None of the denials stopped the operation.

The PMF, an umbrella of predominantly Shia paramilitary groups formally folded into Iraq’s official security forces, said its Baghdad headquarters and sites across as many as seven provinces were hit, putting its initial nationwide count at 20 killed and 32 wounded. However, that toll could rise. A separate statement on its northern bases cited eight killed, roughly aligning with separate independent accounts. Resistance-aligned channels said some of the wounded were taken across the border for treatment at a hospital in western Iran.

For Baghdad, the strikes were less a blow against Iran than a wound to its own sovereignty and its careful tilt toward the Gulf. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi convened an emergency National Security Council session, pressed ahead with an investigation into the drone-launch claims, and canceled an official visit to Saudi Arabia set for Thursday. That trip had reportedly been meant to reassure Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Iraqi territory would not be used against its neighbors and to discuss a September deadline to disarm unauthorized armed groups. As Al-Monitor noted, the cancellation is a real setback to al-Zaidi’s effort to steer Iraq away from Tehran’s orbit. Condemnation crossed factional lines, from the presidency to former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani. Complicating the picture further, President Trump claimed the operation had been coordinated with Iraqi officials – an assertion Baghdad’s own denunciation flatly contradicts.

Beneath the official anger is a combustible fault line: the contest between the Iraqi state and the militias it cannot fully command. The influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, in a post on X, emphasized respect for Iraqi sovereignty. He urged the IRGC not to strike Iraqi soil, while simultaneously warning Iraqi armed groups not to hand the Gulf states a pretext to hit Iraq. He also pressed the government to assert its sovereignty and shield civilians and holy sites. The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq, for its part, promised a “certain” response but said it would hold fire until after the Arbaeen commemoration, hinting the eventual retaliation could reach U.S. assets in Saudi Arabia. In the same breath, it dared Baghdad to defend the country in the militias’ stead, an implicit challenge to the state’s monopoly on force.

The strikes falling on the eve of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings in Arbaeen sharpened all of these tensions. Millions of pilgrims from Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and beyond are converging on Karbala, and some Iraqi voices read the timing as a deliberate signal of anger toward a procession long associated with solidarity for the “Axis of Resistance.” Western and regional security services, by contrast, have viewed the pilgrimage as a season when Quds Force personnel move more freely into Iraq and coordinate with allied militias. Regardless, a mass of civilians now sits in the middle of a widening war, and the militias’ decision to postpone their reprisal is bound up with the pilgrimage they say they are protecting.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Iraq strikes as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and an attempt to widen the war across West Asia. Tehran’s sharpest message, though, was about the blockade it indicates is intertwined with the war itself. Iran has cast the U.S. naval blockade of its ports — reimposed in mid-July — not as pressure short of war but as an act of war in its own right. Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that the blockade, which it called illegal, amounts to an expansion of the conflict, said American forces had been menacing Iranian commercial vessels and tankers in Iran’s own coastal waters, and signaled that the armed forces would answer accordingly.

The IRGC Navy also announced Wednesday that three tankers transiting an unsafe route through the Strait of Hormuz and ignoring warnings from Iranian authorities were struck and halted. The statement asserted that Iran maintained complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, and that no safe alternative for transit exists. It also signaled that Iran will not accept being cordoned at sea indefinitely, and that its tolerance for the blockade is running out.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has collapsed to a fraction of its normal volume. Additionally, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had rejected a proposed fifty-fifty arrangement with Oman to manage the strait as insufficient to its interests — leaving the Muscat mediation track strained even as it stays open. Off the Arabian Peninsula’s other coast, the Houthis said they had fired on a Saudi tanker in the Red Sea. Both of the corridors Riyadh uses to move oil around a blocked Hormuz are now under threat at once.

Washington, meanwhile, tightened the economic and maritime vise even as it promised military reprisal. The Treasury announced fresh sanctions on eight tankers and ten entities, six of them based in China, extending the pressure on Iran’s oil revenue and shadow fleet as the blockade continues to stop Iran-linked ships. Iranian state-linked media also reported a U.S. strike on an uninhabited stretch of the Piranshahr border area inside Iran, with a provincial official quoted saying it caused no casualties. While the claim has not been independently confirmed, if accurate it would push the target set back onto Iranian soil at the very moment the direct exchange resumed.

While Iran’s leaders could have sat back and accepted the lull in the war, instead they chose to try to set the tempo of escalation. The blockade sharpens that test: having declared the cordon at sea an act of war in itself, Iran is signaling it will no longer absorb restrictions on its maritime access without a military answer.

Seen this way, the strikes are not scattered reprisals but pieces of a single regional design. The missiles aimed at Jordan, the drones directed at Saudi and Israeli-linked targets and the pressure on Gulf shipping are exerting continued pressure on the United States and the regional order as a whole.

Some of this may stem from change at the top. Since the assassination of Ali Khamenei and the elevation of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, analysts have detected a harder doctrine that is less reactive and more tolerant of risk.

The aim is likely to deny Washington the ability to dial back pressure at a time of its own choosing. This forces the United States to choose between deepening the war or accepting a revised set of facts acceptable to Iran on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s position in the reshaping regional order, denying a third path of on and off warfare on Washington’s terms.

The widening war now has participants who answer to no one at the table. Saudi Arabia and the Houthis are trading blows directly, straining a truce that had largely held since 2022, Gulf states are pursuing their own forms of retaliation against Iran and other aligned groups, and the militias inside Iraq have their own timeline, grievances, and preferences. Each of these actors was drawn into a conflict that began as an assault on Iran, and each now has reasons to keep fighting that neither Washington nor Tehran fully controls. Iraq – a state formally allied with Washington and the Gulf and host to militias loyal to Tehran – is once again a battlefield for external powers.

The cost, as ever, is being paid by people who did not choose the escalation. Iraqi civilians near the struck sites, pilgrims on the roads to Karbala, sailors and oil workers along two threatened coastlines are potentially in the line of fire as officials from multiple nations calibrate their next moves. The war the United States and Israel set in motion in February has acquired a life of its own, and the diplomatic path to its end has only grown more complicated as the war grinds on.