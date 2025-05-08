A Surprising Wave of National Solidarity Among Iranians—from Tehran to Washington—Triggered by a Rumor About the Persian Gulf

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, he has hinted at bringing “good news for the Middle East.” However, according to some Arab sources and unofficial media reports, this “good news” may include a provocative announcement: the U.S. government officially renaming the historically and internationally recognized Persian Gulf to the “Arabian Gulf.”

Although this has not been officially confirmed, the mere rumor of such a move has sparked one of the largest waves of Iranian national solidarity in recent years. The possibility of Trump endorsing this change has ignited widespread outrage, fierce reactions, and serious warnings from Iranians around the world. Social media has erupted in response, with hashtags like #PersianGulf and #خلیج_فارس trending globally as users voice their anger at what many view as a deliberate provocation.

For Iranians, “Persian Gulf” is far more than a geographic term—it symbolizes national identity, cultural heritage, and historical truth. From Darius the Great’s inscriptions to medieval maps, from Greek maritime texts to official British and Portuguese documents, the name “Persian Gulf” has stood the test of time. Any effort to change it is seen not only as an insult to Iran, but as an attack on historical fact and global memory.

Remarkably, this issue has managed to unite Iranians across the political spectrum. From dissident opposition groups with sharply divergent agendas, to reformists, and even hardliners within Iran’s government, all have expressed unified opposition to any attempt to rename the Persian Gulf. This rare moment of national consensus reflects the deep cultural and emotional resonance of the issue for Iranians of all backgrounds.

The rumor has also prompted swift reaction from Iranian officials. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly criticized the reported plan, citing a story from the Associated Press. In a post on the social platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“We hope these absurd rumors about renaming the Persian Gulf are nothing more than a disinformation campaign by the usual warmongers, aiming to provoke and anger Iranians around the world.”

Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also tweeted:

“The talk of using a fabricated name for the Persian Gulf outrages every patriotic Iranian, regardless of political stance. We will show the world—and those in the White House—that Iranians stand united against this short-sighted provocation. Tomorrow might be too late for this national unity…”

The Iranian government’s spokesperson issued a statement as well:

“The Persian Gulf is not merely a geographic term—it is part of the Iranian nation’s historical identity. Those seeking to rename it clearly do not understand Iran’s millennia-old history. These futile efforts don’t provoke us—they only expose your lack of credibility.”

The backlash has also reached the halls of the U.S. Congress. Iranian-American Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari responded on X to the speculation:

“The name ‘Persian Gulf’ has been officially recognized for centuries in international documents and world maps. Any attempt to change that name, regardless of political motivations, is doomed to fail.”

She added:

“Donald Trump would be better off focusing on his actual responsibilities, rather than redrawing historical borders and renaming ancient seas.”