A Unified Voice: Iranian Civil Society Condemns Israeli Aggression on Iran

Nearly thirty prominent Iranian civil society organizations—including the Iranian Sociological Association, the Imam Ali Society, the Iranian Psychological Association, and the Women Entrepreneurs Association—have issued a joint statement condemning Israeli aggression and urging the international community to uphold human rights and pursue peace. This unified message is directed at the United Nations, the Red Cross, and other global humanitarian institutions.

Below is the full text of their statement:

Joint Statement from Iranian Civil Society Organizations and Associations Condemning Aggression and Demanding Lasting Peace

To:



International Committee of the Red Cross

United Nations Human Rights Council

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

We, the undersigned, represent various sectors of Iranian civil society, comprising non-governmental organizations, scientific, and professional associations.

We welcome the current ceasefire and hope for its lasting stability. The principles of international law and human rights are truly meaningful only when they are effectively upheld, paving the way for peace and non-violence.

We face adversaries who have cultivated a logic of power that strips away rights and repeatedly tramples fundamental international rules.

In the recent Israeli assault on Iran, which followed the bloody conflict engulfing the Middle East, particularly Gaza, no norms of human rights or international law were respected.

Israel’s attacks targeted not only military sites but also civilians and infrastructure, including:

Iranian Red Crescent



Evin Prison in Tehran



An ambulance in Najafabad



Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah



Hakim, Motahari, and Labafinejad hospitals in Tehran



A maternity and infant-care center affiliated with the Welfare Organization in Tehran



A children’s playground in Tehran



Residential homes across Iran, where many civilians lost their lives



Nuclear facilities, which under IAEA protection, should not be attacked

What is more deplorable than this hostility to peace is the failure of international organizations, which are expected to remain neutral and uphold their duties without discrimination or double standards.



We hold the United Nations Security Council, the Human Rights Council, and the International Criminal Court historically accountable and are closely monitoring their actions at this critical time.



We recognize Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Therefore, we call for unified diplomatic action to oppose war and pursue international accountability for the aggressor.

As a collective within Iranian civil society, we are committed to creating a platform to mitigate the threat of war and promote nonviolent solutions.

We urge humanitarian organizations to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran, who have been victims of Israeli and American military aggression.



We believe in the power of civil society to drive lasting peace.

We will stand with all peace-loving people across the world in the fight against violence and warmongering—until peace prevails.

Sincerely,



Komak Network

National Network of Charitable and Philanthropic Institutions

Supporters of Civil Society

The National Iranian Network of Physical-Mobility Disabilities NGOs

Iranian Sociological Association

Iranian Psychological Association (IPA)

National Association of Women Entrepreneurs

Civil Rights Lawyers Association

Iranian Hemophilia Society

Raad Education Charity Complex

Rahman Institution

Entrepreneurship Development Foundation

Association of Women Entrepreneurial Managers

Iranian Association for Ethics in Science and Technology

Yaran-e Danesh va Mehr Association (Child Education NGO)

Defenders of the Right to Life (Association for the Right to Life)

Defending Prisoners’ Rights Society (DPRS)

Andish-e Pouya Rural Entrepreneurship Development

The Charitable Foundation of Imam Ali

Coordination Council of Environmental, Natural Resources, and Sustainable Development NGOs in Kermanshah Province

Kavat Negin Sabz Zagros Tourism Association

Co-Helpers of the Earth

Association of Capabilities, Services & Tourism Development of Iran

Healthy World Association

Mehrpouyan Sabze Andishe (NGO)

Khoramshahr Bahra Institution

Schizophrenia Patients’ Support Association

Roshanaye Omid Iranian Charity Foundation

The Society for the Protection of Handicapped Children and Youth

The Society for Protection and Assistance of Socially Disadvantaged Individuals