According to a report from NBC News, Iran accused the United States of “contradi…

According to a report from NBC News, Iran accused the United States of “contradictory behavior and provocative statements” after Secretary Hegseth warned Tehran of consequences for backing the Houthis and imposed new oil-related sanctions on the group in the midst of nuclear talks.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei criticized “the contradictory approach of American decision-makers and their lack of goodwill and seriousness in advancing the path of diplomacy,” according to state media. He continued that, “The responsibility for the consequences and destructive effects of the contradictory behavior and provocative statements of American officials regarding Iran will lie with the American side.”