After the Ceasefire: Iran Must Stop Executions and Respect Due Process

Following the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, many hoped for a period of de-escalation and relief. Instead, what has followed is deeply alarming: a wave of executions and mass arrests raising serious concerns about human rights and the erosion of legal protections inside Iran.

Amid Israel’s surprise attack that began June 12, 2025 and lasted for twelve days, and potentially beyond, significant evidence of infiltration became apparent. Nobody would expect Iran to abandon efforts to take action to protect its security and attempt to halt actors that are collaborating with a foreign state and supporting hostilities against the nation.

However, the state has conducted court proceedings behind closed doors, denied defendants the right to choose their lawyers, and reportedly forced individuals to confess under duress. These practices violate fundamental principles of justice and the right to a fair trial, as recognized under both Iranian and international law. The manner in which these trials and executions have been conducted leave it impossible for the public to ascertain whether the individuals in question were innocent or guilty of the crimes they were accused of — and whether the government is seeking to address serious national security issues or conducting yet another politicized crackdown on dissent.

In the days following the ceasefire, the Iranian judiciary has carried out multiple executions, including those of Idris Ali, Azad Shojaei, and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, charged with cooperating with foreign governments. These executions are part of a sharp increase in death sentences and arrests during and after the war. According to rights organizations, at least six people have been executed on similar charges in under two weeks, and the number may rise.

The Iranian parliament recently passed an emergency bill to increase penalties for alleged cooperation with “hostile states,” and top judiciary officials have publicly called for trials to be handled under “wartime conditions.” Such steps only deepen the fear that the justice system is being used not to uphold law and order, but to instill fear.

Human rights organizations, families of the executed, and civil society voices have warned that this surge in executions appears politically motivated. It reflects a broader crackdown that includes widespread arrests, pressure on activists, censorship, and threats against artists and journalists. Many Iranian human rights defenders had warned that war would lead to a harsher security environment in the country. The early days appear to confirm that these concerns were very valid.