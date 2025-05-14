Ali Shamkhani Communicates Iran’s Readiness to Sign a Nuclear Deal with Trump

Ali Shamkhani, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council and a close advisor to the Supreme Leader, sat down with NBC News to communicate Iran’s readiness to sign a nuclear deal with President Trump under certain conditions in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

He emphasized in the interview that “Iran would commit to never making nuclear weapons, getting rid of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium which can be weaponized, agree to enrich uranium only to the lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to supervise the process, in exchange for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions on Iran.”

Shamkhani further stated that “It’s still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations…it can lead to a better situation in the near future.”

President Trump subsequently posted a screenshot of NBC’s report on this interview with Shamkhani to Truth Social.