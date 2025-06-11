Araghchi: “An agreement that can ensure the continued peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program is within reach”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on X, “President Trump entered office saying that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. That is actually in line with our own doctrine and could become the main foundation for a deal.

As we resume talks on Sunday, it is clear that an agreement that can ensure the continued peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program is within reach—and could be achieved rapidly.

That mutually beneficial outcome relies on the continuation of Iran’s enrichment program, under the full supervision of the IAEA, and the effective termination of sanctions.