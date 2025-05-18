Araghchi: “Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted the following statement to X/Twitter, continuing the discourse on Iran’s enrichment capabilities:

“In addressing the talks regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, our U.S. interlocutors are naturally free to publicly state whatever they deem fit to ward off Special Interest groups; malign actors which set the agendas of at least previous Administrations.

Iran can only control what we Iranians do, and that is to avoid negotiating in public—particularly given the current dissonance we are seeing between what our U.S. interlocutors say in public and in private, and from one week to the other.

Our stance on Iran’s rights as a NPT member is crystal clear, and there is no scenario in which Iranians will permit deviance from that. Mastering enrichment technology is a hard-earned and homegrown scientific achievement; an outcome of great sacrifice of both blood and treasure.

If the U.S. is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome. Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal.”