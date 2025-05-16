Araghchi: “Iran has not received any written proposal”

In response to reports that Iran was given a proposal for a deal from the U.S., Foreign Minister Araghchi posted the following statement to X/Twitter:

“Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly.

In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory. Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal.

Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too.

The Great Iranian Nation has shown its Power and Fortitude in the face of those who have attempted imposition. We ALWAYS welcome dialogue based on mutual respect and ALWAYS reject any diktat.”

