Araghchi: “No enrichment, no deal.”

As speculation regarding Iran’s impending response to the U.S. nuclear deal proposal continues, Foreign Minister Araghchi posted the following statement to X/Twitter:

“There is a reason why only a few nations master the ability to fuel nuclear reactors. Apart from significant financial resources and political vision, it requires a solid industrial base and a technological-academic complex that can produce necessary human resources and know-how.

Iran has paid dearly for these capabilities, and there is no scenario in which we will give up on the patriots who made our dream come true.

To reiterate:

No enrichment, no deal.

No nuclear weapons, we have a deal.”