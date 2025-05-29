Araghchi on U.S.-Iran Deal: “Not sure if we are there yet.”

In response to media reports of a potential, impending U.S.-Iran deal, Foreign Minister Araghchi posted the following statement to X/Twitter:

“Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-U.S. deal. Not sure if we are there yet.

Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran’s nuclear rights—including enrichment.

Path to a deal goes through the negotiating table and not the media.

As for the latest fake news against Iran-U.S. diplomacy: using Iran to attack American critics is low, even for Israel.”