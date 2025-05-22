Araghchi’s Letter to the UN and IAEA Calling for Preventative Measures Against Israeli Threats

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted the following statement to X/Twitter regarding recent reports of U.S. intelligence indicating that Israel is preparing for a potential attack against Iranian nuclear facilities:

“Threats from the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new. But the recent leak citing US officials as divulging Israeli plans for an unlawful attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities is alarming and warrants immediate and serious condemnation from the UN Security Council and the IAEA.

In a letter to UNSG Guterres and IAEA DG Grossi, I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials.

My letter is a serious pre-action warning. The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations.

Evidently, the Wanted War Criminal Netanyahu—desperate to dictate what the U.S. can and cannot do—spares no effort to derail diplomacy and divert attention from his ICC arrest warrant.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any transgression and will stop at nothing to protect its interests and people.”