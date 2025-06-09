Arrest of Friday Prayer Imam’s Son Over Land Fraud Allegations

Kazem Seddiqi, Tehran’s interim Friday Prayer Imam, has confirmed the arrest of his son following a judicial order, stating he will fully comply with the law if any charges are proven. The semi-official Fars News Agency reported, citing an “informed source,” that two of Seddiqi’s sons had been arrested. According to Tasnim News Agency on Monday, June 9, Seddiqi stated “About a week ago, my son was arrested by judicial order and is currently in detention while the judiciary investigates the allegations.” Seddiqi described himself as a “guardian of the law” and emphasized “I have not even gone to see him.”

Fars News had earlier reported that the sons were arrested two weeks ago on charges of misconduct and illicit dealings. A source said the judiciary is handling the case “with great care and sensitivity” and is determined to pursue it “independently and professionally, unaffected by media uproar.”

According to the Sacred Defense News Agency, the arrests were carried out in cooperation with the judiciary and the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization. While the sons’ names have not been officially released, Mohammad-Mehdi Rajabi Seddiqi and Mohammad-Hossein Rajabi Seddiqi were previously linked to a high-profile land fraud case.

That case, exposed by investigative journalist Yashar Soltani in late 2023, involved the transfer of a valuable 4,200-square-meter garden plot in northeast Tehran—originally owned by the Imam Khomeini Seminary, where Seddiqi teaches ethics. Documents showed that Seddiqi had transferred part of the seminary’s public land to his son Mohammad-Mehdi and an organization called the Followers of Qaem’s Ideals Institute, founded by Seddiqi and his sons.

Initially, Seddiqi denied involvement, claiming his signature was forged. However, the seminary later confirmed that he had personally signed the deed at a notary office. He later admitted the transaction had been intended for a cultural project, and that the transfer was the result of “negligence” and “misplaced trust.” He stated the deal had since been canceled, the land returned, and dissolution proceedings for the institute had begun. He also publicly repented and declared: “Familiar or unfamiliar, everyone must be held accountable.”

The recent arrests have revived public attention on that case. Yashar Soltani wrote on X: “When I published the Seddiqi land fraud case, the Ministry of Intelligence called to demand its removal. Then came summonses and interrogations.” He added, with the hashtag #HopefulNews: “If Seddiqi hadn’t been caught in the land deal back then, his son’s arrest wouldn’t be happening now.”

Sakineh Sadat Pad, aide to former President Raisi, wrote on X: “I thank the esteemed judiciary for its principled and impartial handling of the Seddiqi brothers’ case.” Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, without directly referencing the case, stressed during a weekly meeting “We must guard our family and colleagues against corruption. If signs of wrongdoing appear, we must act immediately.” He added, “The enemy is constantly looking for ways to strike at our system.”

Former minister Ezzatollah Zarghami also posted on social media: “I advised Mr. Seddiqi not to lead Friday prayers until the legal case involving his son is resolved” noting that Seddiqi “shared the same view.” Despite public scrutiny and renewed pressure, Seddiqi has continued leading Friday prayers, though Zarghami’s remarks suggest a possible reconsideration.