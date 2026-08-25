As Washington Threatens Economic Isolation, Iran Tests Diplomacy — and Its Economic Defenses

This post was originally published on NIAC Insights.

A day after the Trump administration declared an “economic D-Day” against Iran, the picture is already more complicated than the rhetoric from either Washington or Tehran suggests. The United States has threatened to force governments, banks and companies around the world to choose between doing business with Iran and maintaining access to the dollar-based financial system. But Washington has so far stopped short of some of the most consequential steps it could take. At the same time, Iran is responding on several fronts: intervening to stabilize its currency, expanding support for households, looking for economic channels beyond the reach of U.S. sanctions and, perhaps most importantly, continuing to negotiate through regional intermediaries.

Those two tracks – economic confrontation and diplomacy – are now moving at the same time. Whether they eventually converge may determine whether Washington’s new campaign becomes leverage for an agreement or simply another escalation that imposes additional costs on ordinary Iranians.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented the new campaign in sweeping terms, promising to attack Iran’s remaining connections to the global economy and warning foreign governments and businesses that continued trade with Tehran could cost them access to the U.S. financial system. The measures announced Monday broaden potential sanctions in areas including shipping, aviation, technology, gold and digital assets, alongside sanctions against nearly 60 individuals, companies and vessels. Additional measures removed general licensing allowing colleges to enroll Iranian students, for Iranian Americans to send remittances to Iranians and for sports exchanges between the two countries to take place. Washington stopped short of immediately targeting major financial institutions that could make the campaign dramatically more disruptive.

That gap between rhetoric and action was significant enough for Reuters Breakingviews to argue Tuesday that Washington’s much-advertised “D-Day” had barely made it off the beach. Major Chinese and Emirati financial institutions were not among the initial targets, even though China remains Iran’s most important oil customer and both countries play significant roles in Iran’s remaining international commercial networks. Bessent has indicated, however, that a major financial institution could be targeted before the end of the week.

The real test of Washington’s new strategy may therefore still be ahead. Targeting major Chinese institutions would mean moving beyond pressure on Iran and accepting the risk of a broader economic confrontation with Beijing. China has already signaled that it will resist such pressure. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated Beijing’s opposition to unilateral sanctions Tuesday and said China would take necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests. Russia, meanwhile, is continuing to discuss alternatives to Western-dominated financial infrastructure. Alexander Trofimov, a Russian Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large, said sanctions have accelerated interest in national-currency settlements, independent payment systems and potentially digital currencies in trade among countries facing Western restrictions.

Trofimov was not announcing a new Russian mechanism specifically designed to help Iran evade sanctions. But his comments illustrate a broader problem for Washington: the more aggressively the United States uses access to the dollar system as an instrument of coercion, the greater the incentive for targeted countries and their partners to develop ways of conducting trade outside it. None of those alternatives currently comes close to replacing the dollar-based financial system, but Iran’s ability to withstand the new campaign will partly depend on how quickly such channels can be expanded.

Inside Iran, meanwhile, the government is already trying to contain the domestic shock. After the rial crossed the psychologically significant threshold of 200,000 tomans to the dollar on the unofficial market, the Central Bank announced that it would make $500 million in physical foreign currency available through participating banks and exchange offices. Officials said additional currency could be released if necessary. Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh has also said food-credit subsidies for some groups will increase during the second half of the Iranian year.

The response is telling: Tehran appears to expect external economic pressure to move quickly through the currency market and into household purchasing power. There are already signs that expectations alone are influencing daily life. Fuel distribution in Tehran reportedly jumped roughly 30 percent amid public concern about supplies, reaching more than 26 million liters on Monday. The sudden increase temporarily exhausted gasoline at a limited number of filling stations.

Iranian officials attributed the disruptions to unusually high demand, traffic and delays in replenishing stations rather than a nationwide gasoline shortage. That distinction is important. But so is the episode itself. Before the full effects of Washington’s new sanctions can even be measured, fear of what might happen is already changing consumer behavior.

President Donald Trump has sought to portray these economic pressures as evidence that the Iranian state itself is nearing collapse, claiming Tuesday that Tehran cannot pay large portions of its armed forces. Trump offered no evidence for that assertion, and it has not been independently verified. His claim nevertheless illustrates the administration’s public theory of the campaign: that sufficiently severe economic pressure can weaken the Iranian government to the point that it is forced to change course.

Yet at almost exactly the same moment, another process is unfolding. Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, traveled to Tehran on Monday accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Munir met President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei. Pakistan’s military said the discussions focused on preventing further escalation, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and accelerating an end to the conflict.

Naqvi described the talks with Pezeshkian as “very positive and constructive” and said “significant progress” had been made. Pakistan says the two sides discussed steps needed to revive the earlier Islamabad understanding between Washington and Tehran. The language coming from Tehran was also unusually optimistic. Mehdi Tabatabaei, a senior official in Pezeshkian’s office, described Munir’s visit as “highly productive” and said its results would become apparent soon. Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its mediation but called on Washington to change its “tone and approach,” arguing that reliance on coercion would only complicate implementation of an agreement.

There may also be more substance behind those statements than has been publicly disclosed. Tasnim, citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, reported Tuesday that Munir had not carried a new American threat to Tehran but had instead sought to reopen space for negotiations. According to the report, Iran communicated its conditions concerning the Strait of Hormuz through the Pakistani delegation and insists that a return to the Islamabad understanding – including what Tehran describes as its fifth provision concerning arrangements in the strait – must be part of the process. That account cannot yet be independently verified. But taken together, the Iranian and Pakistani statements suggest that substantive bargaining is continuing behind the confrontational public rhetoric.

The Oman channel, meanwhile, delivered a more concrete outcome Tuesday. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi held talks in Tehran with his counterpart Abbas Araghchi, after which Iran and Oman announced a phased framework aimed at restoring safer navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The plan includes a temporary joint shipping corridor and cooperation on mine-clearing, with further technical negotiations aimed at establishing a permanent corridor and longer-term arrangements for maritime traffic and security.

The agreement stops well short of fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz or resolving the broader Iran-U.S. confrontation. That distinction is important. Tehran appears willing to take incremental steps to ease pressure on regional shipping without surrendering Hormuz as one of its principal sources of leverage in negotiations with Washington. It also suggests that the recent Pakistani optimism was not occurring in isolation: while Washington was announcing a sweeping new campaign of economic pressure, regional diplomacy was simultaneously producing tangible movement on one of the war’s most consequential disputes.

Qatar is pushing in the same direction. Doha has criticized Iran’s restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz and wants commercial shipping and energy exports restored, but Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari also stressed Tuesday that the new U.S. sanctions are unilateral rather than multilateral or UN measures. Qatar, he said, continues to regard negotiation and regional mediation as the only viable route out of the crisis.

If Washington’s objective remains forcing Tehran to accept terms Iranian leaders view as surrender, the United States risks reproducing a familiar pattern: escalating pressure imposes substantial costs on Iran without producing the political concessions that were supposed to justify those costs.

What is different now is that this pressure campaign is unfolding alongside an active diplomatic channel. Neither side has demonstrated that it is prepared to make the compromises necessary for a durable settlement, and the progress reported by Pakistan and Oman does not mean a broader breakthrough is imminent. Washington could still dramatically escalate its economic campaign this week, particularly if it moves against a major Chinese financial institution. Tehran, meanwhile, continues to treat control over passage through the Strait of Hormuz as a central source of leverage.

The coming days may therefore reveal what Washington’s “economic D-Day” is actually intended to accomplish. If economic pressure is being used to strengthen Washington’s negotiating position before pursuing an agreement in which both sides can claim meaningful gains, the Pakistani channel could provide an offramp from nearly six months of war.

If economic isolation instead becomes an end in itself – another attempt to compel Iranian capitulation – the more immediate consequences are easier to foresee: deeper pressure on Iran’s currency and households, greater efforts by Tehran and its partners to build alternative financial channels, continued disruption in the Persian Gulf and a higher risk that economic confrontation once again feeds military escalation. For ordinary Iranians, the impacts are already being felt. The rial, food subsidies and even the sudden rush to Tehran gas stations are already showing how quickly decisions made in Washington and Tehran can reach the household level.