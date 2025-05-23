Cautious Optimism After Fifth Round of U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks in Rome, Red Lines Exchanged on Iranian Enrichment, Death of Photojournalist Sparks Outcry, and More

Week of May 19, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

The fifth round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States was held today, Friday, May 23 (2 Khordad), in Rome, Italy with mediation from the Sultanate of Oman. While no detailed outcomes were disclosed, Iranian officials conveyed a cautiously optimistic tone.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran’s negotiating team, described this round as “one of the most professional” to date. He stated that new proposals and solutions were introduced during the discussions that could help resolve key obstacles. In an interview with Iranian state television, Araghchi emphasized that a clearer and more informed understanding of Iran’s position now exists on the American side, and that both delegations would return home to consult with their capitals regarding the proposed ideas.

A U.S. press statement projected a positive tone and noted both chief negotiator Steve Witkoff and State Department Policy Planning Director Michael Anton’s participation in the negotiations. It stated, “The talks continue to be constructive – we made further progress, but there is still work to be done. Both sides agreed to meet again in the near future. We are grateful to our Omani partners for their continued facilitation.”

Araghchi added that the proposals offered by Oman—who has played an active mediating role throughout the process—could pave the way forward.

“Given today’s discussions and the solutions proposed by Oman to help overcome the barriers, there is potential for progress. If these solutions are taken seriously in the next round, we can move into detailed negotiations.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi also commented on the talks via social media, noting that the fifth round concluded with modest, though not definitive, progress. He expressed hope that remaining unresolved issues could be addressed in the coming days.

Despite today’s relatively constructive atmosphere, the central point of contention—uranium enrichment—appears to remain unresolved. The United States has repeatedly demanded that Iran end all uranium enrichment activities, warning that failure to comply may trigger further escalation, including military options. Iran, however, insists that enrichment is a red line and a non-negotiable national right.

Ahead of today’s talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, who accompanied Araghchi in Rome, underscored that the Iranian delegation is fully committed to defending the inalienable rights of the Iranian people.

On May 20, during a national commemoration marking the first anniversary of President Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forcefully rejected the notion that uranium enrichment could be restricted or halted as part of any future agreement.

“Saying Iran is not allowed to enrich uranium is sheer arrogance. The Islamic Republic does not wait for anyone’s permission.”

He added that talks during Raisi’s time were unproductive, and the current efforts would likely yield similar results.

Following Khamenei’s remarks and before the initiation of the fifth round, Araghchi reaffirmed that uranium enrichment is not subject to negotiation and criticized the U.S. position as “irrational and illogical.” Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi warned that any insistence on the demand for “zero enrichment” would lead the talks to a dead end. Parliamentary Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian further stressed that Iran, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), retains the right to conduct peaceful nuclear research.

While Iran continues to assert that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, it also hopes a negotiated agreement could ease the burden of harsh U.S. sanctions that have severely damaged its economy. However, the path forward remains uncertain, with mutual distrust and high political stakes weighing heavily over the diplomatic process.

Though the fifth round of talks did not produce a breakthrough, the professional tone and acknowledgment of new proposals suggest that, for now, both sides are willing to keep the door to diplomacy open.

Published May 19, 2025

The U.S. and Iran have once again staked out sharply contrasting positions on enrichment. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff again outlined the Trump administration’s supposedly firm position ahead of a possible fifth round of talks with Iran in Europe. Witkoff, in an interview this weekend, stated that President Trump is committed to resolving the issue through diplomacy, but emphasized that the U.S. has a “very, very clear red line:” zero uranium enrichment. “We cannot accept even one percent enrichment capacity,” he told ABC News. “Everything must begin with an agreement that does not include enrichment.”

Witkoff added that the U.S. had submitted a proposal it believes addresses the issue respectfully: “We want to find a solution, and we believe we can. But enrichment enables weaponization, and we cannot allow that.” At the time of publication, there is no firm indication that the U.S. proposal has been officially received by the Iranians.

Iranian officials quickly responded to Witkoff’s remarks, rejecting the premise that enrichment could be eliminated from their nuclear program. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that “enrichment in Iran will continue—with or without a deal.” He dismissed Witkoff’s remarks as “detached from the reality of the negotiations.” Araghchi emphasized that Iran is willing to engage in serious dialogue to ensure the peaceful nature of its program, but said “unrealistic demands will not be met.”

In a post on social media, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s position is based on its perceived rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), writing that “there is no scenario in which Iranian officials will allow deviation from this treaty.” He described Iran’s nuclear expertise as a national achievement earned through sacrifice and added that if the U.S. genuinely wants long-term guarantees, a deal is within reach—but Iran’s enrichment will not stop.

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi also warned that if the U.S. continues to demand “zero enrichment,” the process would stall. “We will never yield on enrichment,” he said. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activities fall within international law and that “the U.S. is not in a position to license or deny Iran’s rights.” He noted the pattern of progress during meetings, followed by hardened U.S. positions upon returning to Washington, creates “uncertainty and weakens trust.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian also weighed in, stressing that sanctions and threats will not alter Iran’s peaceful nuclear path. Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, he reaffirmed Iran’s right to nuclear research and development and said: “We will not back down. We have lived under sanctions for years.”

The path ahead for negotiations appears increasingly fraught with each side appearing to dig in on their respective red lines via remarks in public, rather than at the negotiating table. While the negotiating process has thus far been insulated from many remarks, it appears that public rhetoric has drifted farther away from common ground in recent weeks.

Over the past month, the two countries have held four rounds of indirect negotiations, with Oman mediating, and both sides have confirmed plans to continue. Witkoff expressed optimism that the upcoming meeting—possibly sometime in the coming week in Europe—could lead to “real, positive results.” Araghchi confirmed that the time and location of the fifth round will soon be announced.

Whether these firm positions ultimately evolve into compromise or lead to a stalemate will depend on the negotiators’ ability to move from declarative lines to mutually acceptable common ground. For now, the public reaffirmation of each side’s core demands underscores both the stakes and the seriousness of this high-level diplomacy.

The Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 was held on May 18–19, 2025, at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), part of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bringing together more than 200 delegations from 53 countries, including foreign ministers, senior officials, policy experts, and representatives from international and regional organizations, the forum aimed to facilitate dialogue on pressing global and regional issues through both official and informal channels.

The event opened with a tribute to the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who had been closely associated with Iran’s recent diplomatic outreach efforts.

Notable attendees included Badr al-Busaidi (Foreign Minister of Oman), Amir Khan Muttaqi (Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan’s interim government), Nechirvan Barzani (President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq), Hikmet Hajiyev (Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan), Armen Grigoryan (Secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council), Rashid Meredov (Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan), Sirojiddin Muhriddin (Foreign Minister of Tajikistan), and Adil Abdul-Mahdi (former Prime Minister of Iraq).

In addition to official delegations, representatives from Iran-aligned political and paramilitary groups, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and Ansarullah (Houthis), were present for informal discussions. These groups expressed support for the forum’s emphasis on regional cooperation and framed their participation within the context of ongoing political alignments in the region.

Senior Iranian figures such as Kamal Kharrazi, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Yahya Rahim Safavi, Mohammad Javad Larijani, and Mehdi Sanaei were also present.

In his keynote address, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized Western foreign policy, especially that of the United States and Israel, raising questions about the definition of regional threats. He emphasized that Iran adheres to a religious decree prohibiting nuclear weapons and called on regional countries to focus on cooperation in areas such as trade, education, science, and healthcare.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the forum as a space for “mutual listening and honest dialogue,” and expressed appreciation for the participation of international and Iranian delegates in promoting regional exchange.

More than 40 expert panels were held over the two-day event, discussing key themes such as:

The geopolitical and economic impact of artificial intelligence



Regional political alignments and future cooperation



Infrastructure and transport corridors from South Asia to Eurasia



Energy integration and economic development



Informal diplomacy and regional security mechanisms



For the first time, private sector stakeholders from across the region joined the forum. According to Saeed Khatibzadeh, head of IPIS, their inclusion reflected growing interest in non-governmental engagement and enriched discussions with broader perspectives.

The forum also served as a platform for track-two diplomacy, allowing informal dialogue among officials, experts, and non-state actors. The presence of Iran-aligned groups alongside state representatives illustrated the forum’s bridging potential in the region’s complex diplomatic landscape.

Held in memory of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the event reflected continuity and adaptation in Iran’s foreign policy—balancing ideological principles with efforts to promote pragmatic regional engagement.

While the forum did not aim to resolve long-standing conflicts, it offered a rare opportunity for dialogue among diverse actors. Its structure encouraged communication between parties with differing or opposing views, reinforcing Tehran’s intention to act as a regional convenor in an evolving geopolitical environment.

Iran’s judiciary has announced the execution of the man accused of attacking the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran. On the morning of January 27, 2023, an armed individual stormed the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, killing one security officer and injuring two others.

Mizan, the judiciary’s official news agency, reported: “Tehran’s Criminal Court and the Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant with the intentional murder of a citizen of Azerbaijan using a firearm inside the embassy, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition—including a Kalashnikov rifle and a handgun—and disrupting public order. The court requested the maximum penalty.”

According to the report, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence. Iranian authorities stated at the time that the motive was “personal.”

However, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev condemned the incident as a “terrorist act” and called for an immediate investigation. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs also held Iran responsible for the attack.

Following the incident, the Azerbaijani embassy was temporarily closed, and staff left Iran. After the court issued a death sentence, Azerbaijan reopened its embassy nearly one year later.

In court, the attacker—whose name was not released—reportedly stated: “I believed my wife was inside the Azerbaijani embassy and was refusing to meet me. I decided to go there with a Kalashnikov I had previously obtained.” Authorities later confirmed that his wife, a native of Baku, had returned to Azerbaijan, refuting the attacker’s assumption.

The Tehran Prosecutor’s Office emphasized the sensitivity of the case, citing the importance of preserving Iran’s diplomatic relations and protecting the rights of foreign diplomats. It noted that judicial cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan continued throughout the legal proceedings.

The attack further strained already tense relations between Tehran and Baku, which had been deteriorating especially since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Key issues in the strained ties include Azerbaijan’s pursuit of a land corridor to Nakhchivan via Zangezur, which could cut Iran’s land connection to Armenia, and Azerbaijan’s close ties with Israel, which Iran has repeatedly warned against.

Despite these tensions, a recent visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baku appears to have improved diplomatic ties. President Aliyev warmly welcomed Pezeshkian, marking the first visit by an Iranian president to Azerbaijan in six years.

Iran and Azerbaijan have maintained cooperation in several sectors including oil and gas. Recently, Iran announced a deal with Russia to import gas via Azerbaijan.

This week, the two countries also held a joint military exercise, signaling a potential shift toward stronger regional cooperation and trust-building.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) has expressed deep concern over the rising number of executions in Iran and the lack of transparency in judicial proceedings. It remains unclear whether the accused had access to legal representation and a fair trial in line with international human rights standards.

Hamidreza Darajati, a dedicated and respected member of Iran’s press photography community, died on Friday, May 15 (26 Ordibehesht), after being struck by a race car during the opening round of Iran’s national speed racing event at Azadi Stadium’s racetrack.

Initial reports stated that one of the race cars veered off track and collided with Darajati, who was photographing the event. The Ministry of Sports quickly announced that all necessary resources were being mobilized for his medical care. However, shortly after, his wife, Sara Talebizadeh, told Haft-e Sobh newspaper that the injuries were devastating:

“Hamidreza suffered internal bleeding, multiple broken ribs, crushed legs, a neck injury, and a severe head trauma. His heartbeat dropped several times and he was resuscitated repeatedly. He was in critical condition and admitted to the ICU at Trita Hospital.”

Tragically, despite all efforts, Darajati succumbed to his injuries. The news sent shockwaves through the media community and wider public. Journalist and fellow photographer Amir Jadidi wrote a moving tribute, describing Darajati as a tireless and passionate professional who, even in the final moments of his life, was focused on his work—camera in hand, facing danger without hesitation. “It’s as if he stared death in the eye and pressed the shutter one last time. The news of his death tore through us like fire.”

A video of the crash quickly went viral, showing the exact moment of the collision. Darajati was reportedly standing at the edge of the track, possibly using a drone or high-speed camera settings to capture the racers. The footage fueled public anger over the lack of adequate safety barriers and protections at the venue.

Following the incident, a second official meeting was held to investigate the crash. Senior officials from the Ministry of Sports and Youth—including the Deputy Minister for Championship Sports, safety inspectors, and advisers—alongside officials from the Iranian Automobile Federation and the Speed Racing Committee, convened to assess the causes of the fatal incident using various video angles and testimonies.

In a significant development, Seyed Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian, Deputy Minister for Championship Sports, announced an immediate suspension of all racing events at tracks across Iran. The suspension will remain in place until a comprehensive technical and safety audit is completed. The Federation is now tasked with assembling professional teams to conduct this audit in compliance with both national and international standards.

Darajati’s death has reignited concerns about Azadi Stadium’s overall safety—issues that have long plagued the facility. Despite recent renovations and previous warnings, major gaps in safety protocols—especially for high-risk events like motorsport racing—have not been adequately addressed.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the tragedy also underscored systemic failures in safety training and protections for media professionals working in hazardous conditions. In Iran, no formal insurance or standardized safety programs exist to cover such risks.

The judiciary’s media office has confirmed that a case has been opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hamidreza Darajati’s death. As the nation mourns the loss of a devoted journalist, many are calling for lasting reform—not just words of regret, but a real reckoning with the dangers that continue to threaten both athletes and the professionals who cover them.