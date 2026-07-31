Civilian Casualties on Qeshm Island, Inflation at 66 Percent, Iran’s War Reaches the Caspian, and More

Week of July 27, 2026 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

The United States mounted two consecutive nights of airstrikes inside Iran July 28 and July 29, which CENTCOM said targeted the IRGC. The strikes were framed as a forceful response to Iran’s missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan the day before, which preempted joint U.S.-Saudi strikes on Iran-linked militias in Iraq. CENTCOM said it hit IRGC positions including military command centres, missile and drone facilities, surveillance and coastal-defense sites, and naval capabilities, and that the aim was to further degrade threats from Iran and its allied forces against U.S. troops, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf states.

Iranian outlets and local officials reported explosions across a wide area, including Qeshm, Kish, and Abu Musa islands, the waters off Qeshm and the Strait of Hormuz, and points in Khuzestan (Abadan, Shadegan, Arvandkenar, and seven blasts reported in Ahvaz), Bushehr, and Fars provinces (Nurabad Mamasani and Kazerun).

In Qeshm, Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences said a residential building in the Chah-Tangu neighbourhood of Qeshm city was struck, killing a mother, father, and a two-year-old child, with two other children pulled from the rubble and hospitalized. A provincial crisis-management official said the condition of the surviving children was stable. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB aired rescue footage through the night and into the morning. The governor of Bushehr said two points near the town of Chaghadak were hit by what he called American missiles at around 4 a.m. local time, without casualties, and did not specify whether the targets were military or civilian. Zanjan’s IRGC unit announced that three of its members were killed in the strikes “in defense of the homeland,” without giving a location. CENTCOM did not detail its targets, areas of operation, or damage.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator, said the United States would pay for the Qeshm deaths. Writing on X, Ghalibaf said Washington “stains its hands with a new crime every day,” calling the strike on civilian homes in Qeshm a continuation of earlier attacks in Minab and Lamerd. Ghalibaf claimed Americans were accustomed to answering battlefield setbacks by shedding innocent blood. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei separately pressed UN Secretary-General António Guterres to name the United States and Israel explicitly as the war’s principal instigators, saying the UN’s credibility was at stake.

Iran claimed retaliation against three separate bases, across three countries. The IRGC and the regular army issued numbered communiqués – the channel through which Tehran consistently owns its direct attacks – claiming strikes on U.S. forces at Muwaffaq Salti (Al-Azraq) Air Base in Jordan, Ahmad al-Jaber and Ali al-Salem air bases in Kuwait, and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The IRGC’s communiqués 55 and 56, issued under what it called “Operation Nasr 2,” claimed the complete destruction of three American F-35 jets and heavy damage to three others at the Jordanian base, along with the killing of several U.S. officers and technical personnel. Iran’s army, under the 27th phase of “Operation Saeqeh,” said drones hit fighter hangars, satellite-communications systems and equipment warehouses at Ahmad al-Jaber in Kuwait in response to the Qeshm strike. A separate army statement said drones struck power generators, navigation systems, and administrative buildings at Sheikh Isa in Bahrain – home to facilities used by the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet – framing it as revenge for Su-24 pilot Brigadier General Majid Kazemi, killed early in the war.

CENTCOM rejected the Iranian claims in its own public communications. It said no American aircraft, including F-35s, were destroyed or damaged, and that all missiles and drones had been intercepted or failed to reach their targets. Jordan’s armed forces said their air defenses intercepted and destroyed five missiles fired from Iran early Thursday, without casualties. Kuwait’s military said it downed drones that entered its airspace and that falling debris caused damage but no deaths or injuries, though it also said several important military facilities were targeted in what it called Iranian aggression. Separately, Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said an Iranian missile-and-drone attack the previous day hit a building belonging to a Chinese company in the country’s north, killing one worker and causing significant material damage, calling it a heinous act of aggression. China’s Foreign Ministry said no Chinese nationals were harmed and asked Kuwait to protect its citizens and institutions. Neither Bahrain nor the United States had commented on the Sheikh Isa claim as of the time of publication.

A drone strike appears to have hit an Egyptian port for the first time in the war, and no one has claimed it. Egypt’s Cabinet said the fire that damaged two ships at the Mediterranean port of Damietta on Wednesday was caused by a drone, and that authorities were investigating. The oil ministry said Minister Karim Badawi went to the site and that there were no casualties. Reuters, citing trade and security sources, reported the drone struck the U.S.-owned floating LNG unit Energos Winter, with the fire spreading to a second vessel, the Gaslog Salim. The tracking firm Kpler said the incident disrupted one of the region’s key LNG import terminals.

Iran denied involvement, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calling Egypt an important friend and warning against what he described as Israeli false-flag operations. Yemen’s Houthis also denied responsibility, with a foreign-affairs official calling the reports baseless. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in a call with Spain’s Pedro Sánchez, warned against regional escalation. The Damietta strike matters because it shows how far the war’s geography can stretch: following the July 25 drone attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea – which Iran blamed on Ukraine and protested by summoning Kyiv’s envoy – a hit on a U.S.-owned LNG unit in the Mediterranean widens the war well beyond the Gulf. With no claim of responsibility, one reading is that the strike was an indirect signal from Tehran, tying its answer to the Caspian incident and the Ukrainian attack to a target far from the front. Yet this remains an inference, not a confirmed link.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has effectively stopped. Iran’s Persian Gulf Waterway Management body – established by Tehran to control vessel transits after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. imposed a naval blockade – announced that passage was no longer possible because of continued “aggressive actions” by American forces, and said requests to transit would be reviewed and permits issued once stability returned. The body had earlier published a map of a “monitoring zone” running from a line linking Mount Mubarak in Iran to south of Fujairah in the UAE in the east, to a line linking the tip of Qeshm to Umm al-Quwain in the west, and said transit through required coordination. While the United States sanctioned the body weeks ago, the IRGC, for its part, said the strait cannot reopen while U.S. threats and interference persist, and warned that unnamed countries aiding “the aggressor” would face a hard response.

The IRGC said two more tankers in the Strait of Hormuz were struck and warned shippers to disregard CENTCOM. According to the statement, two “violating” tankers moving under American air escort on an unsafe and illegal path were hit early Thursday, and that four other tankers quickly reversed course. It told shipping and insurance firms to ignore CENTCOM notices and to “ask those who were deceived and met with disaster.” An account linked to the IRGC Navy posted footage of burning tankers captioned “the fate of violation.” CENTCOM had rejected the IRGC’s characterization of the routes as unsafe, saying the main danger to commercial ships and their civilian crews was the Guard’s own threats and attacks, and that more than 20 warships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of American personnel were still enforcing the blockade in full. CENTCOM also disputed Iranian reports that a tanker named Nora had slipped through, saying it had not.

With the Strait of Hormuz choked off, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea – impacted by Houthi threats to Saudi shipping – has carried far more traffic. Kpler data showed 25 commercial cargo vessels transited Bab al-Mandeb on Thursday – 18 entering and seven exiting, including two very large crude carriers and five Aframax-class ships – while only two tankers passed through Hormuz in the same span, both empty.

Saudi Arabia has responded to the maritime pressure by forming a multinational naval coalition. Riyadh’s Defence Ministry announced a Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance on Thursday to secure navigation through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, after Yemen’s Houthis declared a blockade on the kingdom on July 20 and claimed attacks on Saudi tankers and oil infrastructure. In a joint statement on behalf of 14 member states, the ministry named Bahrain, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey and the Saudi-backed government in Yemen. It said 51 countries and organizations were invited to a founding meeting in Riyadh, that representatives of 43 countries and an EU delegation attended, and that 14 declared their support while others were still considering. Notably absent from the signatories were the UAE and Oman.

Riyadh and the Houthis exchanged fire earlier this month for the first time in years, testing a truce that had held since 2022. Reuters, citing two regional officials, reported that Saudi and allied assessments concluded the Houthi attacks on the kingdom were coordinated with Iraqi armed groups and launched from Iraqi soil under IRGC direction. This account differs from public statements, in which the Houthis claimed the strikes on Saudi Arabia and Iraq said it was investigating. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-aligned armed groups, warned that a response to the U.S.–Saudi strikes earlier in the week is “inevitable” and could reach American assets in Saudi Arabia. The bodies of five IRGC members killed in the Iraq strikes were returned to Iran via the Mehran crossing, per IRNA.

The economic costs surfaced on both sides. Saudi state broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported the kingdom’s GDP fell 4.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, with “oil activities” down 24.7 percent. In Washington, the Commerce Department reported U.S. growth slowed to 1.5 percent in the second quarter, below the roughly 2 percent expected and attributed in part to the war’s effect on energy prices. Household finances and the economy are expected to figure heavily in November’s midterm elections, when Democrats will try to retake Congress from Trump’s Republicans. Brent crude has traded above $100 a barrel amid the disruption to Gulf exports.

Diplomacy has narrowed but not closed. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said Islamabad was still working to bring Iran and the United States back to the Islamabad MoU, which was signed June 18 with Pakistani mediation. Andrabi urged both the U.S. and Iran to honor commitments and to hold technical talks. Iran has again rejected the Omani proposal, backed by Gulf states, to manage the Strait of Hormuz through voluntary transit fees.

The through-line across these days is that the war now has more participants than principals. What began on February 28 as a U.S.–Israeli assault on Iran now runs across Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq and two blocked sea lanes, with a Saudi-led naval coalition on one side and the Houthis and Iraqi militias operating on their own timelines on the other, with many recent strikes unclaimed or disputed. Talks continue and mediators remain engaged, but each new front lengthens the road to a settlement, and each new actor with its own grievance makes it harder for the two governments that started the fighting to stop it.

The cost, as ever, falls on people who had no say in it. A worker killed in Kuwait, a family of three killed in a home on Qeshm, port workers and crews on burning tankers off Egypt and in the Red Sea and the sailors now navigating two contested straits are absorbing decisions made in Tehran, Washington, Riyadh and elsewhere.



Published July 30, 2026

Iran’s Statistical Center recorded the fifth consecutive month of record annual inflation. In a report released on July 29, 2026, the agency put the twelve-month inflation rate for the year ending in July at 66 percent for Iranian households, up from 62 percent in June — a level the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) described as the highest annual rate in decades. Alongside it, the point-to-point rate — the change in prices in July against the same month a year earlier — reached 87.9 percent, meaning the average household paid roughly 88 percent more for the same basket of goods and services it bought a year ago. The consumer price index stood at 676.9, up 3.1 percent on the month. The point-to-point figure eased by seven-tenths of a percentage point from June, a small dip that does not reverse the broader climb.

Two official bodies publish two different sets of numbers, and they should not be conflated. For the same stretch, the Central Bank of Iran reported twelve-month inflation at 61.4 percent — below the SCI figure. The gap is not new; it has recurred for years and is largely methodological, reflecting differences in the composition of the household consumption basket, the weighting of individual goods and sampling technique. While the exact number is contested, the upward direction of inflation is the same in both reports.

The burden of that inflation does not fall evenly across households, a key finding of the report. While the national average was 87.9 percent, that figure masks a wide spread: by the SCI’s estimate, point-to-point inflation stayed above 100 percent for the lowest-income groups for a second straight month – 100.6 percent for the second decile and 99.6 percent for the first – against roughly 85 percent for the top deciles. The driver of the spread is runaway food prices, since food takes up a larger share of the spending of low-income households. Over the past twelve months the price of food and beverages rose an average of 129 percent, against an average of 66 percent for other goods and services. Put plainly, the larger the share of a family’s budget spent on food, the heavier the real inflation it experiences.

A similar divide between the countryside and cities is evident, with harsher impacts on rural households. By the SCI’s breakdown, point-to-point inflation reached 106.9 percent in rural areas against 84.6 percent in urban ones, meaning villagers paid more than double than in July 2025 for the same basket. The twelve-month rate showed the same pattern, at 77.9 percent for rural households versus 64 percent for urban ones, a gap of roughly 14 percentage points. Even month-on-month, rural inflation ran slightly ahead. The likely driver is the same one behind the income-decile gap: food weighs more heavily in rural household budgets, so food-price surges hit villages hardest.

The SCI’s second report sets the labor market alongside the price data. Employment in spring 1405 (the Iranian spring, roughly March–June 2026) fell by about 450,000 from the previous spring, from 25.12 million to 24.67 million. This decline occurred even as the working-age population above 15 years old grew by roughly 800,000. The number of unemployed actively seeking work rose from two million to two and a half million. More striking is the drop in full-time work: more than 1.3 million full-time jobs disappeared, falling from 18.34 million to 17.03 million.

The sharpest contraction was in industry. Industrial employment fell by roughly 629,000 from the prior spring, while agriculture and services added 70,000 and 111,000 workers respectively. This pattern is consistent with the shutdown or slowdown of manufacturing during the war and the naval blockade.



Gholamhossein Mohammadi, a deputy labor minister, said in April 2026 that the war had, by preliminary estimate, directly destroyed more than one million jobs and left roughly two million people unemployed once indirect effects were counted. Labor activists such as Hamid Haj-Esmaili have called that figure an undercount, putting the true total at three to four million once online platforms and the informal market are included. None of these figures have been independently verified.

Still, what emerges from the economic report is a clear image of an economy – and tens of millions of households – that have been harmed by war. Prices are up somewhere between 60 and 88 percent over the year, food has passed triple-digit inflation for the poorest households, and jobs – particularly full-time jobs and industrial work – are fewer.

The pressure is heaviest on those least able to absorb it: the lowest-income deciles and rural households, where food fills most of the basket. The combination of rising prices and shrinking employment, in a “neither war nor peace” holding pattern that has kept the market in recession, reaches the Iranian household before any diplomatic or battlefield decision does. With renewed regional tension and the reimposed naval blockade, analysts expect price pressure to build again.

Published July 29, 2026



The weekend lull in hostilities did not hold, and the way it broke is significant. For nearly five days, no direct fire had passed between Washington and Tehran, and both sides appeared to engage in some form of dialogue. However, a cascade from the war’s periphery ended this period of relative quiet. Iran fired missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, followed nearly simultaneously by Saudi Arabia and the United States answering recent strikes on Saudi oil facilities with strikes targeting militias inside Iraq.

Early Wednesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force fired ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Jordan and announced as much in a numbered communiqué, the same channel through which Tehran has consistently owned its direct attacks throughout this war, even as it stays silent on operations carried out by allied forces. Jordan’s state news agency said its forces brought down five missiles; U.S. Central Command said it intercepted all of them and cast the barrage as an IRGC “surprise” attack that failed. President Trump promised a forceful reprisal in blunt terms, telling American media that Iran would be hit hard, while CENTCOM warned the Guard and its proxies to stop or face further strikes.

The genuinely new development, and the one with the widest implications, is that a Gulf state has now struck openly for the first time. Late Tuesday into Wednesday, Saudi and American aircraft hit what CENTCOM described as logistics hubs and weapons sites of Iran-aligned groups across eastern Iraq. Riyadh’s Defense Ministry confirmed its role, citing self-defense after repeated drone attacks on its Eastern Province oil facilities, and said it does not seek escalation but reserves the right to respond. This is the first acknowledged offensive action against Iran or its allies by a Persian Gulf state since the war began on February 28 — a line Saudi Arabia had been careful, at least publicly, not to cross even as it opened its skies to American jets.

Responsibility for the earlier strikes on Saudi Arabia may have been deliberately blurred. Saudi Arabia attributed the recent drone assaults on its oil infrastructure to Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq, yet Yemen’s Houthis had separately claimed some of the strikes on Saudi facilities, while Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces denied responsibility. Iraqi officials said they had found no evidence the drones were launched from their soil. None of the denials stopped the operation.

The PMF, an umbrella of predominantly Shia paramilitary groups formally folded into Iraq’s official security forces, said its Baghdad headquarters and sites across as many as seven provinces were hit, putting its initial nationwide count at 20 killed and 32 wounded. However, that toll could rise. A separate statement on its northern bases cited eight killed, roughly aligning with separate independent accounts. Resistance-aligned channels said some of the wounded were taken across the border for treatment at a hospital in western Iran.

For Baghdad, the strikes were less a blow against Iran than a wound to its own sovereignty and its careful tilt toward the Gulf. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi convened an emergency National Security Council session, pressed ahead with an investigation into the drone-launch claims, and canceled an official visit to Saudi Arabia set for Thursday. That trip had reportedly been meant to reassure Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Iraqi territory would not be used against its neighbors and to discuss a September deadline to disarm unauthorized armed groups. As Al-Monitor noted, the cancellation is a real setback to al-Zaidi’s effort to steer Iraq away from Tehran’s orbit. Condemnation crossed factional lines, from the presidency to former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani. Complicating the picture further, Trump claimed the operation had been coordinated with Iraqi officials – an assertion Baghdad’s own denunciation flatly contradicts.

Beneath the official anger is a combustible fault line: the contest between the Iraqi state and the militias it cannot fully command. The influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, in a post on X, emphasized respect for Iraqi sovereignty. He urged the IRGC not to strike Iraqi soil, while simultaneously warning Iraqi armed groups not to hand the Gulf states a pretext to hit Iraq. He also pressed the government to assert its sovereignty and shield civilians and holy sites. The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq, for its part, promised a “certain” response but said it would hold fire until after the Arbaeen commemoration, hinting the eventual retaliation could reach U.S. assets in Saudi Arabia. In the same breath, it dared Baghdad to defend the country in the militias’ stead, an implicit challenge to the state’s monopoly on force.

The strikes falling on the eve of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings in Arbaeen sharpened all of these tensions. Millions of pilgrims from Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and beyond are converging on Karbala, and some Iraqi voices read the timing as a deliberate signal of anger toward a procession long associated with solidarity for the “Axis of Resistance.” Western and regional security services, by contrast, have viewed the pilgrimage as a season when Quds Force personnel move more freely into Iraq and coordinate with allied militias. Regardless, a mass of civilians now sits in the middle of a widening war, and the militias’ decision to postpone their reprisal is bound up with the pilgrimage they say they are protecting.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the Iraq strikes as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and an attempt to widen the war across West Asia. Tehran’s sharpest message, though, was about the blockade it indicates is intertwined with the war itself. Iran has cast the U.S. naval blockade of its ports — reimposed in mid-July — not as pressure short of war but as an act of war in its own right. Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that the blockade, which it called illegal, amounts to an expansion of the conflict, said American forces had been menacing Iranian commercial vessels and tankers in Iran’s own coastal waters, and signaled that the armed forces would answer accordingly.

The IRGC Navy also announced Wednesday that three tankers transiting an unsafe route through the Strait of Hormuz, despite warnings from Iranian authorities, were struck and halted. The statement asserted that Iran maintained complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, and that no safe alternative for transit exists. It also signaled that Iran will not accept being cordoned at sea indefinitely, and that its tolerance for the blockade is running out.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has collapsed to a fraction of its normal volume, and diplomatically, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had rejected a proposed fifty-fifty arrangement with Oman to manage the strait as insufficient to its interests — leaving the Muscat mediation track strained even as it stays open. Off the Arabian Peninsula’s other coast, the Houthis said they had fired on a Saudi tanker in the Red Sea. Both of the corridors Riyadh uses to move oil around a blocked Hormuz are now under threat at once.

Washington, meanwhile, tightened the economic and maritime vise even as it promised military reprisal. The Treasury announced fresh sanctions on eight tankers and ten entities, six of them based in China, extending the pressure on Iran’s oil revenue and shadow fleet as the blockade continues to stop Iran-linked ships. Iranian state-linked media also reported a U.S. strike on an uninhabited stretch of the Piranshahr border area inside Iran, with a provincial official quoted saying it caused no casualties. While the claim has not been independently confirmed, if accurate it would push the target set back onto Iranian soil at the very moment the direct exchange resumed.

While Iran’s leaders could have sat back and accepted the lull in the war, instead they chose to try to set the tempo of escalation. The blockade sharpens that test: having declared the cordon at sea an act of war in itself, Iran is signaling it will no longer absorb restrictions on its maritime access without a military answer.

Seen this way, the strikes are not scattered reprisals but pieces of a single regional design. The missiles aimed at Jordan, the drones directed at Saudi and Israeli-linked targets and the pressure on Gulf shipping are exerting continued pressure on the United States and the regional order as a whole.

Some of this may stem from change at the top. Since the assassination of Ali Khamenei in the war’s opening strike on February 28 and the elevation of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as Supreme Leader in March, analysts have detected a harder doctrine that is less reactive and more assertive.

The aim is likely to deny Washington the ability to dial back pressure at a time of its own choosing. Either the United States widens the war, or it accepts a revised set of facts acceptable to Iran on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s position in the reshaping regional order.

The widening war now has participants who answer to no one at the table. Saudi Arabia and the Houthis are trading blows directly, straining a truce that had largely held since 2022, Gulf states are pursuing their own forms of retaliation against Iran and other Iran-aligned groups, and the militias inside Iraq have their own timeline, grievances, and preferences. Each of these actors was drawn into a conflict that began as an assault on Iran, and each now has reasons to keep fighting that neither Washington nor Tehran fully controls. Iraq – a state formally allied with Washington and the Gulf, host to militias loyal to Tehran – is once again a battlefield for external powers.

The cost, as ever, is being paid by people who did not choose the escalation. Iraqi civilians near the struck sites, pilgrims on the roads to Karbala, sailors and oil workers along two threatened coastlines are potentially in the line of fire as officials from multiple nations calibrate their next moves. The war the United States and Israel set in motion in February has acquired a life of its own, and the diplomatic path to its end has only grown more complicated as the war grinds on.

Published July 27, 2026

As the direct U.S.–Iran front falls quiet, the war is migrating to its edges — fusing with the Saudi-Houthi confrontation and, for the first time, with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The renewed U.S.-Iran war has entered a strange interval in which the quieting of its center has not calmed the conflict but scattered it outward. For the first time in nearly two weeks, no direct exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran was reported over the weekend. Yet in the same days, the war flared on three separate peripheries at once — across the Red Sea, over the Gulf states, and – perhaps most consequentially – on the waters of the Caspian Sea, a body of water Iran and Russia had long treated as a shared preserve. The lull at the center is best understood not as de-escalation but as the war redistributing itself to its edges, where it is now drawing three distinct conflicts into one.

The pause itself is real but fragile, and both sides are careful not to call it peace. After thirteen consecutive nights of American strikes and Iranian retaliation, the United States halted its bombing late Friday at the request of mediators, and Iran’s military confirmed it had stopped its own operations in kind, describing its posture throughout this phase as “retaliatory.” U.S. officials framed the halt as space for diplomacy; the American ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, said President Trump had given negotiations “a little room.” Reporting in Axios indicated that the commander of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, had advised the Pentagon and the White House that the campaign around the Strait of Hormuz had reached the limits of its effectiveness, with most designated targets already struck and no purpose in continuing short of a decision to escalate into major combat operations.

Behind that assessment lay a quieter concern about the cost of the war to the United States itself. American media, citing administration officials, reported that a dangerously depleted stock of Patriot interceptors and other air-defense munitions had weighed on the decision to pause — a worry brought into focus earlier in the month when three U.S. soldiers were killed at a base in Jordan after an Iranian ballistic missile penetrated American defenses. Those deaths, on July 17 and 18, were the first American fatalities since the fighting resumed, and the episode fed a broader anxiety in Washington that a wider war could drain interceptor stocks to dangerous levels while pushing the Gulf Arab states further from the United States.

Iran, for its part, has sought to deny Washington the ability to define the tempo of war and peace. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei declined to describe the current moment as a ceasefire, saying only that the atmosphere had grown “calmer” and crediting the restraint to Iran’s own armed forces rather than to any American concession. Tehran also insists that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed: only a handful of commercial vessels — by some tracking data as few as three to eight a day — crossed the strait over the weekend, a fraction of normal traffic. Two days of talks with Omani envoys in Tehran were described as “useful” but produced no change to the strait’s status. This is the leverage stalemate of recent weeks frozen in place, with each side wagering that time improves its bargaining position.

Beneath the quiet, mediators are moving, and the sequence Iran wants reveals its priorities. Turkey’s Anadolu agency, citing Pakistani officials, reported that Iran and the United States had both responded to a joint Islamabad-Doha proposal whose “first step” would return the two sides to the positions they held before fighting resumed seventeen days earlier. Al Arabiya, citing a source, reported that Iran had signaled to Pakistan its readiness to resume talks in Geneva, Doha or Islamabad — but on its own terms, and in a specific order: the Strait of Hormuz first, then frozen Iranian assets, and only last the nuclear file. Iran, according to the same account, has rejected any new corridor arrangement in the strait. Whether that sequence is acceptable to Washington is the hinge on which the whole pause turns.

While the center held its breath, the Red Sea front escalated sharply past where it stood only days ago. The Houthi movement, having declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, claimed missile and drone strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities at Jizan and Yanbu on the Red Sea coast — the group’s first attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure since 2022. According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, the strikes were launched in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. A fire at the Jizan refinery was confirmed by AFP-verified footage and by NASA satellite fire-detection data. Then, on July 27, drones struck the vast Abqaiq processing complex in Saudi Arabia’s east — the largest crude-stabilization plant in the world — along with the East-West pipeline’s pumping station, with satellite imagery confirming extensive fires. That strike, unlike the Red Sea attacks, was not claimed by the Houthis; Saudi Arabia reportedly attributed it to Iran-backed militias in Iraq. The pattern shows the war’s authorship deliberately blurred: Iran’s allies strike from multiple directions, while Iran itself claims nothing.

The significance of the Red Sea strikes lies in the geography they threaten. Yanbu is the western terminus of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which runs from the Abqaiq complex across the kingdom to the Red Sea — the very route designed to let Saudi crude bypass a blocked Strait of Hormuz. By tracking data, Yanbu handled the overwhelming majority of Saudi seaborne crude exports in June. Traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb, the strait at the southern mouth of the Red Sea, fell to roughly eleven vessels in a day, among the lowest levels in months. With both the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea outlets now under threat, the principal alternative to the Strait of Hormuz has become nearly as unreliable as the strait itself.

The genuinely new theater, and the one the could have the widest implications, is the Caspian Sea. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his forces had carried out long-range strikes on Russian vessels on the Caspian Sea that were allegedly used to move military cargo from Iran, along with a Russian warship and the Filanovsky oil platform operated by Lukoil. Iran told a very different story. Tehran said one of the vessels struck was a civilian Iranian commercial ship, and that the attack killed one sailor and wounded another. Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, identified the vessel as the Anna and said it was “entirely non-military,” carrying no weapons, and had been struck while anchored near the mouth of the Volga in what he described as Russian territorial waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps named the dead sailor as Nima Moradi. Ukraine’s security service said the ships it hit were moving military cargo while evading international sanctions. The competing claims about the vessel’s cargo, nationality and the circumstances of the strike have not been independently verified.

The diplomatic reaction was immediate and unusually personal, signaling how seriously Tehran regards the precedent. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Zelensky a “freeloader,” warned that the attack “will not go unanswered,” and said he had raised it in separate calls with the European Union’s Kaja Kallas and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov; Iran also summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran. Araghchi framed the strike as an Israeli-instigated attempt to drag Europe into the war, likening it to the recklessness of actors “on the eve of the First World War.” Lavrov offered condolences for the dead sailor. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, answered that Tehran is a direct accomplice in Russia’s aggression, fueling Moscow’s war with the same weapons that have killed Ukrainians since 2022.

It is unclear what retaliatory options Iran could have. For the first time, a fourth party has opened a front against Iran — and it is one Tehran is poorly positioned to answer. Iran’s instruments of retaliation are largely regional: closing the Strait of Hormuz, striking Gulf bases, activating allied militias, threatening shipping in waters it can reach. None of that touches Ukraine, which shares no border, no sea lane, and no exposed infrastructure with Iran. The usual Iranian threat — that any attack “will not go unanswered” — runs into hard geographic facts, and the warnings from Araghchi and the parliament’s Ebrahim Azizi that the strike “cannot remain without a response” read less as a credible deterrent than as an admission of the problem.

The asymmetry runs deeper than geography. Ukraine is already fighting for its survival against Russia; it has absorbed years of Iranian-designed Shahed drones launched at its cities, and it has little left to lose in a relationship with Tehran that Iran could credibly take away. There is no major trade to sever, no diplomacy to rupture, no deterrent Iran holds over Kyiv. If anything, the antagonism already runs in the other direction: during the recent war Ukraine offered its drone-interception expertise to the Gulf and other Middle Eastern states under Iranian fire, positioning itself as a working adversary of Tehran well before the Caspian strike. Ukraine is meanwhile among the most combat-experienced drone and long-range-strike forces in the world, well equipped to keep harassing the Iran-Russia supply corridor across the Caspian whenever it chooses — as its foreign ministry all but promised, calling such shipments legitimate targets and signaling more strikes to come. That combination — a capable adversary with nothing to lose, striking a target Iran might be hard pressed to reach — is precisely what makes this front hard to contain.

Unable to strike Ukraine directly, Iran may look for leverage through Ukraine’s Western backers. Tehran has already declared British bases legitimate targets over London’s role in the U.S. campaign — after an American B-1 bomber flew from RAF Fairford, the Revolutionary Guard warned that any base used against Iran would be a “definite and legitimate” target, and the Foreign Ministry called Britain a “partner in the crime.” Britain is also one of Kyiv’s most prominent supporters; its new prime minister, Andy Burnham, hosted Zelensky at a British naval base in the same days. The logic of pressuring Ukraine indirectly — raising the cost for the allies who arm and shelter it, rather than attempting the retaliation against Kyiv that Iran cannot easily mount — points toward exactly this kind of displacement. It would also be characteristic: denied a target it can reach, Iran has historically pressed on the ones it can.

The strike risks widening the war along its most combustible seam: the point where Iran’s conflict meets Russia’s. By hitting a vessel on the Iran-to-Russia arms route, Ukraine could fuse the two wars at their supply line, turning Iran’s northern lifeline to Moscow into a theater of the Ukraine war. Kyiv sharpened the linkage further by announcing it would share intelligence with partners about Russian satellite surveillance of Gulf states and U.S. bases that, it alleged, was feeding Iranian targeting. Stepping back, the pattern across all the fronts points to a single, troubling dynamic: the war is acquiring a life beyond its two principals. Saudi Arabia and the Houthis are now trading blows directly for the first time in years, straining a truce that had been held since 2022. Bahrain and Kuwait, according to the Wall Street Journal, carried out their own first direct strikes inside Iran earlier this month, with Emirati intelligence and air cover. Ukraine has opened a northern front of its own. Each of these actors has its own logic and its own grievances, none of them fully controlled from Washington or Tehran. That is the deeper problem the pause exposes: even if the United States and Iran return to the table and hold, the conflict they set in motion now has independent participants who may not stop when they do.

The costs are landing on ordinary people, rather than on the officials escalating the war. Now, mediators must work overtime to see if they can get the U.S. and Iran back to the “first step,” and make it hold long enough to matter. Working against it are a reported American military buildup in the region, the pressure of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington — where he has said Iran tops the agenda and pressed for an end to its nuclear program “with or without a deal” — and Trump’s own warning that if talks fail he is prepared to resume “very severe” military action. Working for it are exhaustion, depleted munitions, rising economic costs on all sides, and a shared sense that airpower has reached its limits. The war that began around a single strait now has at least three fuses — the Red Sea, the Caspian, and the Gulf bases — and whether the next phase is negotiation or a far wider war will depend not only on what Washington and Tehran decide, but on whether the actors they have drawn in are willing to stand down with them.

Published July 27, 2026

The passing of Akbar Abdi at the age of 66 brings to a close one of the most beloved and versatile careers in the history of Iranian cinema. Abdi died in Tehran on Friday, July 24, after a long illness that had hospitalized him earlier in the year following a heart attack. Across more than four decades and roughly 120 films and television productions, he became woven into the collective memory of several generations of Iranians — a performer who could inhabit a child, an elderly man, or a woman with equal conviction, and who brought laughter into homes through some of the country’s most difficult years. Iran’s Cinema Museum announced his death, which was confirmed by the filmmaker Masoud Dehnamaki and by a senior official at the Ministry of Culture’s performing arts office.

Born in 1960 to an Ardabili father and a Tehrani mother in the working-class Nazi-Abad district of south Tehran, Abdi rose from modest beginnings to national fame. He first appeared before a camera in 1980 and entered television that same year, winning the affection of a generation of young viewers through the children’s series Late for School Again. Popular programs that followed made him one of the most recognizable television faces of the 1980s, before he moved decisively into film.

Though cherished above all as a comedian, Abdi’s gifts reached well beyond comedy, and some of his most admired work was dramatic. He worked alongside towering figures of Iranian cinema, including Dariush Mehrjui in The Tenants, Naser Taghvai in Ey Iran, Mohsen Makhmalbaf in The Actor, and Ali Hatami in both Delshodegan and Mother. His portrayal of Gholamreza in Hatami’s Mother remains among the most admired performances in the country’s cinema and brought him the first of two Crystal Simorghs, Iran’s highest film honor. He received the second more than two decades later, in 2011, for playing an elderly woman in Reza Attaran’s comedy I Feel Sleepy — a breadth of recognition rare for any actor.

Abdi’s remarkable range came to reflect, within a single career, some of the deeper tensions of Iranian cultural life. In Snowman, filmed abroad and banned for years before its eventual release, he played a man who disguises himself as a woman in pursuit of a visa to the West — a role that made the film a sensation even as it tested the boundaries of what audiences were permitted to see. Years later, his most commercially dominant work came in the state-supported Ekhrajiha trilogy directed by Masoud Dehnamaki, films that broke box-office records and drew criticism given the director’s past as a hardline editor and pressure-group figure. That Abdi could move so freely between such different worlds spoke to his singular standing: an artist embraced across a spectrum of Iranians who agreed on little else, because the laughter he offered belonged to all of them.

In his later years, Abdi increasingly turned his voice toward the hardships of ordinary Iranians. In a video shared in his final days, he pointed to the soaring price of basic goods and questioned the worth of a modest government food subsidy against such inflation. On another occasion, he spoke on behalf of retirees struggling to live on meager pensions while officials drew comfortable salaries — giving plain expression to a frustration felt widely across the country. Having spent a lifetime becoming other people on screen, he chose, near the end, to speak candidly as himself about the lives his audiences were actually living.

He also lent his voice to moments of national grief. During the protests that swept Iran in 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, Abdi released a video message expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and appealing for compassion, asking how long the nation would be left to mourn — today for Mahsa, he said, and tomorrow for another young person. In that moment, a beloved entertainer placed himself alongside a grieving public rather than apart from it.

Word of his death drew tributes across Iran’s political and cultural divides. President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote that the history of the nation’s art would preserve Abdi’s name among the enduring pillars of Iranian culture, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described his place in the country’s cinema and collective memory as lofty and lasting. His fellow artists mourned him in more personal terms: the actor Jamshid Hashempour called him a dear friend and said he had been left without a companion in his craft, while the filmmaker Babak Rezvani wrote that the salt of Iranian cinema was gone. Across social media, many Iranians recalled his roles as part of their own family memories — the crowded Nowruz afternoons and quiet Friday evenings when households gathered to laugh together at the many faces of Akbar Abdi.

At NIAC, we recognize that Iran’s cultural richness lives not only in its monuments and masterpieces, but in the artists whose work becomes part of the fabric of everyday life. Akbar Abdi was such an artist. Across five decades — through comedy and drama, celebration and censorship, and in his willingness late in life to speak to the economic pain and the grief of ordinary people — his career mirrored both the contradictions and the resilience of the society that produced him. For millions of Iranians, across generations and divisions, he was simply the face that made them laugh, and the voice that reminded them they were not alone.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Akbar Abdi’s family, friends, and colleagues, and to all Iranians who cherished his artistry. His funeral is scheduled for Sunday morning outside Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, after which he will be laid to rest in the Artists’ Section of Behesht-e Zahra cemetery — among the many figures of Iranian arts and letters whose memory endures in the culture they helped to shape.