Congress Successfully Advances Iran War Powers Resolution for the Fifth Time

Washington, DC – Ryan Costello, Policy Director with the National Iranian American Council, issued the following statement after the House of Representatives voted 220 – 204 to pass the war powers resolution from Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) directing the President to terminate unauthorized hostilities against Iran.



“For the fifth time, a chamber of Congress has voted to invoke the War Powers Resolution and direct President Trump to end the unauthorized war with Iran. Last night’s House vote was the latest with a new high water mark of 220 Representatives, including seven Republicans, voting to end U.S. participation in the hostilities.

“Congress has already made its position clear repeatedly, including through H.Con.Res. 86, which passed both the House and Senate in June. Yet the administration has repeatedly escalated the war against Iran, defying Congress’ clear directive by continuing a war that was never authorized to begin with.

“The passage of H.Con.Res. 93 should not be the end of Congress’ response. Congress has the constitutional and statutory tools to bring this war to an end. That means using its power of the purse to cut off funding for unauthorized hostilities and pursuing legal avenues to enforce the War Powers Resolution and Congress’s authority over decisions to wage war.

“After months of war and mounting costs, Congress cannot continue to rely on resolutions alone. The question now is whether Congress will use the full scope of its authority to stop an unauthorized war before more lives are lost and more resources are spent. We urge them to match their words with decisive action, in both Congress and the courts.”



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