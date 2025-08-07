Crisis Without Strategy: Iran’s Escalating Water, Electricity, and Gas Shortages Amid Mismanagement and Economic Strain

Iran is currently facing one of its most severe infrastructure breakdowns in decades, with overlapping crises in water supply, electricity distribution, and now looming gas shortages. These issues are disrupting daily life, threatening industries, and exposing deep-rooted failures in national planning and governance. The current administration is making efforts to respond, including the accelerated implementation of emergency projects such as the Taleghan-Ziaran water transfer system. This pipeline, spanning 54 kilometers, is designed to move 5 cubic meters of water per second from Ziaran intake near the Taleghan Dam to the Bilqan reservoir in Karaj, with half the supply allocated to Tehran and the other half to alleviate shortages in Karaj. Officials estimate that initial flows will reach Karaj by August 21, and Tehran by mid-October. However, while such projects provide temporary relief, they fall short of addressing the deeper structural imbalances in Iran’s water governance.

Moreover, the current drought—exacerbated by climate change, poor water management, and rising demand—is among the worst in over half a century, with rainfall down 40% from the 57-year average and 43% lower than last year. Iran is not alone in facing such challenges; neighboring countries like Turkey have also reported critical water stress in 2025, highlighting a regional water scarcity crisis that transcends borders and demands cross-national collaboration. Nonetheless, without a fundamental shift in national policy and investment priorities, Iran’s ad hoc interventions risk offering only temporary reprieve while systemic vulnerabilities continue to grow.

In a recent public appearance in Zanjan on July 31, President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a stark warning that Tehran may run out of water entirely in September and October unless consumption is drastically curbed. Instead of offering structural or policy‑based reforms, Pezeshkian shifted blame to previous administrations and distanced himself from failed projects, rhetorically dismissing responsibility: “Why is it my fault? I didn’t do it. I’m the president, but I wasn’t the one who took the water away from there.”

Reports show a 40% drop in water inflow to Tehran’s dams, and forecasts predict no significant rainfall in the coming weeks. Officials at the Ministry of Energy have warned that August and September will be among the hardest months of the year. Yet, to avoid public panic, the government has refrained from implementing formal water rationing, even as pressure builds.

In the absence of systemic responses, residents and building managers are turning to private coping strategies, including the installation of water pumps and storage tanks, at costs exceeding 130 million toman per building. Meanwhile, many families struggle to even pay their utility bills, underscoring the growing divide between infrastructure resilience and household economic capacity.

Notably, despite persistent messaging from authorities urging the public to save water, official data from Tehran Water & Wastewater Company reveals that only 9% of Iran’s water consumption is domestic. A staggering 90% is used in agriculture, and within that 9%, about 22% is lost due to leaks, illegal connections, and faulty metering systems.

The government’s primary response to agricultural water stress has been to push costly desalination and inter-basin transfer projects—such as moving water from the Sea of Oman to central provinces like Isfahan. Critics, including Issa Kalantari, former head of Iran’s Department of Environment, argue that such projects benefit politically connected contractors more than farmers or the public. Kalantari noted in an interview that the annual cost of the Sea of Oman transfer project is $400 million, while Isfahan’s total agricultural output is worth only $150 million, calling the project economically irrational. He estimated the cost of desalinated water at 500,000 tomans per cubic meter, asserting that direct subsidies to farmers would be far more cost-effective.

Studies from Sharif University of Technology back this critique, showing that Iran currently pays $15 in water cost per $1 in agricultural output, a model that threatens to bankrupt both ecosystems and the economy. In a separate warning, Ahad Vazifeh, director of Iran’s National Center for Drought and Crisis Management, described the nation as “rapidly approaching water misery”—a point of no return beyond which water loss becomes irreversible, leading to climate migration, agricultural collapse, and food insecurity.

Parallel to the water crisis, electricity shortages are having a devastating economic impact. A recent report by the Iran Chamber of Commerce Research Center estimates that power outages cause daily economic losses of nearly 18 trillion tomans, with more than 51% of these losses hitting the industrial sector. Based on national accounts and inflation-adjusted data from 2023–2024, the analysis confirms that the electricity crisis has evolved beyond a technical issue and now threatens macro-economic stability.

Official statistics show that 36% of electricity is consumed by industry, followed by households (31%), agriculture (14%), and public institutions (9%). Industries once shielded from planned outages—such as steel, cement, automotive, food processing, and petrochemicals—are now facing frequent blackouts. Steel production in Esfahan, Yazd, and Khuzestan has been disrupted, with companies halting night shifts and facing multimillion-toman losses per day. Cement manufacturers in Khorasan and Fars report a 50% production cut, triggering price hikes and material shortages. Cold storage facilities in northern provinces have suffered spoilage of frozen goods due to outages, directly harming both farmers and consumers. Automotive plants at Iran Khodro and Saipa have experienced full-day shutdowns, delaying vehicle deliveries and disrupting supply chains.

The blackout-driven halt in production is already affecting employment. Over 80,000 industrial workers have been temporarily furloughed without pay this summer alone, with labor unions warning of a broader employment crisis if the situation continues into the fall. In small and medium-sized enterprises, contract and day-wage workers are often the first to be let go, compounding the social impact of infrastructural failure.

If unaddressed, these blackouts will raise the cost of domestic production, damage Iran’s export competitiveness, disrupt supply chains, and lead to price hikes in consumer goods. Economists now warn that if blackouts persist, Iran’s industrial growth in 2025–2026 may turn negative, erasing years of slow recovery.

With winter approaching, Iran is bracing for an intensifying gas crisis that could further strain its fragile infrastructure. Despite being home to the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves, Iran has repeatedly faced seasonal shortages due to a combination of rising domestic demand, export obligations, lack of infrastructure upgrades, and years of mismanagement. In previous winters—including late 2024—gas shortages forced school and government office closures, left highways without electricity, and deprived homes and hospitals of adequate heating.

Energy officials are now warning that without immediate conservation measures and strategic intervention, the situation could worsen dramatically in the 2025–2026 winter. Cold regions in the north and west—already vulnerable—may face long-term heating outages, with ripple effects on public health and productivity. The government has issued early appeals for energy-saving behavior, but analysts argue that such short-term messaging ignores the long-standing structural inefficiencies and investment gaps in Iran’s energy grid.

The gas crisis, combined with water and electricity instability, is shaping a perfect storm that threatens to engulf the country’s social and economic fabric during the most vulnerable season of the year. Iran’s triple crisis—water, electricity, and gas—is the result of decades of mismanagement, underinvestment, and politicized infrastructure policy. The current administration’s reactive stance—centered on blame-shifting and piecemeal interventions—fails to address the structural failures that continue to escalate. Without transparency, strategic planning, and a pivot toward sustainable and equitable resource governance, Iran’s environmental and economic future remains deeply uncertain. As the country struggles through a dry summer and faces another harsh winter, the consequences of inaction may become uncontainable.