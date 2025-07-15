Details Emerge on Israeli Strike Targeting Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Meeting

New information has surfaced about an alleged Israeli missile strike on a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council during the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. According to Fars News Agency, a media outlet close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the accuracy of the intelligence used in the attack has led Iranian authorities to investigate the possibility of an internal informant or mole.

Previously, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ali Larijani (an advisor to the Supreme Leader), and Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC commander and current senior official, had confirmed that a strike by Israel targeted the high-level meeting. Without citing its source, Fars reported that the attack occurred on Monday, June 15, in the basement levels of a building in western Tehran, where the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) was convening with the heads of all three branches of government and other senior officials in attendance.

According to the report, six bombs or missiles were launched, targeting the entry and exit points of the building in an attempt to seal off escape routes and disrupt ventilation systems. Following the explosions, the power to the floor was cut off, but the officials managed to evacuate using a pre-designated emergency hatch, Fars said.

The outlet further claimed that some officials, including the president, sustained minor injuries to their legs during the evacuation, though President Pezeshkian did not mention these injuries in his recent interview with American TV host Tucker Carlson, during which he noted the assassination attempt by Israel.

In that interview, which aired less than a week ago, Carlson directly asked Pezeshkian whether the Israeli government had attempted to assassinate him. Pezeshkian replied: “Yes, they tried. Very seriously. But they failed.” When pressed by Carlson about the lack of Israeli acknowledgment, Pezeshkian insisted, “It was Israel. They acted based on intelligence provided by their spies. They bombed the location. But when God doesn’t will something to happen, it won’t happen.” He declined to provide further details.

Ali Larijani, a senior political figure and former parliament speaker, had earlier stated that Israel had located the meeting site of the SNSC and attempted to eliminate top officials through bombardment but failed. Similarly, Mohsen Rezaei claimed in a separate television interview that Israel bombed six specific locations connected to the national security meeting, but no one was harmed because the session had been strategically arranged to prevent casualties.

Fars concluded its report by underscoring that the precision of the strike suggests possible infiltration and emphasized that Israel is willing to use any means—including targeted assassinations of senior officials—to undermine Iran’s national security.