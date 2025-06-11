DIPLOMACY IS PERSONAL

It is time to make friendship and cooperation between people of USA and Iran as there has been always goodwill between the two nations regardless of ideological and political differences the friendship bonds between Iranian people and USA goes back over 100 years, it is time for both leaders of two nations to burry hatchets and start direct communication, consideration and cooperation with collaboration in mutual fieldwork. US and Iran to becoming most favored nation for each other in policies, trades, cultural exchanges and new era of peaceful relations between two nations to start and be strengthened with success and mutual understanding each country