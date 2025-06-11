The U.S. and Iran are currently in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Trump has said there’s either a deal or war. If there is a deal, demonstrating public support for it will be crucial. If negotiations break down, the risk of war is extremely high. See the stories of Iranian Americans and allies about why diplomacy is personal and why they oppose war with Iran, which would lead to a catastrophic regional war.
As I grow older, my dream of visiting my ancestral homeland grows as strong as my fear that the day I do, there will be nothing left but ashes of what was. But right now, it is most important that those that still remain in Iran have a chance to realize their dreams. We owe it to them - and to ourselves - to choose diplomacy over devastation.
I oppose any war with Iran - whether it’s the US or Israel - because I have family who live in Iran. My family are working class and do not have enough to start with. Any war would destroy their ability to survive and become contributing members of the world.
My parents have witnessed war up close. Our family’s Persian rug business has suffered under sanctions. Like most Americans, we know that peace and economic engagement are always in humanity’s best interest.
My family had to flee Iran the first time the USA overthrew Iran’s first ever democratically elected leader, prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh. But the USA’s oil companies wanted Iran’s oil so they got the CIA to overthrow Mossadegh in 1953’s Operation Ajax. No more US interference in Iran!
Any war with Iran would be strictly in violation of the Geneva Convention. Iran is no threat to any other nation. The Trump/Netanyahu threat to global peace is abhorent. Cooler heads must previal.
US NEEDS TO STAY OUT OF MIDDLE EASY AND STOP FUNDING GENOCIDE
For the last forty years, sanctions have wrought pain and suffering on the Iranian people. I have seen that impact in person. It is time to end the misery and allow iranians to become part of the world again. Stop the pain now.
As an American with family in Iran, it pains me to see my family members who are in dire need of medicine not be able to get that in Iran. They need medicine. Broad sanctions harm every day people like my family, not the government. Stop punishing common people. Stop with the over-broad sanctions.
Economic sanctions are like dropping bombs on civilians ,47 years of hostilities between the two countries Iran and US must come to an end. I fully support good relations between Iran and US
U.S.-Iran diplomacy matters to me because I’ve witnessed the real-life effects of sanctions on my family in Iran—my aunt’s cancer treatment was delayed due to medication shortages. My father lived through the Iran-Iraq War, and his memories of bombings and fear shaped our family’s outlook. War and sanctions don’t bring change—they bring suffering. As an Iranian American, I believe in diplomacy because it creates space for progress and understanding, not more pain. Our future should be built through dialogue, not destruction.
It is time to make friendship and cooperation between people of USA and Iran as there has been always goodwill between the two nations regardless of ideological and political differences the friendship bonds between Iranian people and USA goes back over 100 years, it is time for both leaders of two nations to burry hatchets and start direct communication, consideration and cooperation with collaboration in mutual fieldwork. US and Iran to becoming most favored nation for each other in policies, trades, cultural exchanges and new era of peaceful relations between two nations to start and be strengthened with success and mutual understanding each country