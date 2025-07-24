Diverging Views on Israel Within Iran’s Leadership: Between Diplomatic Signals and Revolutionary Rhetoric

Recent remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi elicited attention from U.S. President Donald Trump and backlash from hardline voices inside Iran. In a high-profile interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Araghchi stated that the recent U.S. military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities proved that “there is no military solution” to the nuclear issue. He emphasized that diplomatic engagement remains the only viable path forward, reaffirming that Tehran is willing to negotiate.

Responding to questions on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Araghchi firmly declared that Iran will not abandon its uranium enrichment program, calling it “a source of national pride and a key scientific achievement.” He acknowledged that the facilities had suffered “serious damage” and that uranium enrichment had been temporarily halted. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization is reportedly assessing the damage and intends to share its findings with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi expressed conditional openness to reviving a nuclear agreement similar to the JCPOA, though he noted that “direct talks” with the U.S. are currently not feasible. However, he added that Iran is ready to provide assurances that its nuclear program will remain peaceful, in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions. The Fox News interview prompted an immediate reaction from U.S. President Donald Trump, who referenced Araghchi’s admission of nuclear site damage on Truth Social, stating: “As I said, we’ll do it again if needed.”

In the same interview, Araghchi dismissed claims of any Iranian plans to assassinate Donald Trump or U.S. officials, stating that Iran has never had such a policy. He also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its missile program, describing it as “the country’s most reliable defensive capability.” Araghchi stated that Iran would never mount nuclear warheads on its missiles and defended support for regional allies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, calling them “freedom fighters”. He added that “they fight for a legitimate cause” and compared Iran’s support to U.S. and Israeli military aid, particularly in conflicts involving Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen.

When asked about calls to wipe Israel off the map, Araghchi distanced Iran from such rhetoric, saying: “That has never been Iran’s policy.” However, he warned that “Israel’s crimes against Palestinians may make its survival in the region unsustainable.”

These nuanced remarks triggered a harsh response from hardliners within Iran. Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of Kayhan newspaper and a close associate of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, strongly criticized Araghchi, writing: “We hope his comments are soon corrected.” He argued that Iran should reaffirm Ayatollah Khomeini’s statement that “Israel must be erased from the face of the earth.”

Shariatmadari described Israel as a “fake regime” and a “cancerous tumor,” echoing revolutionary rhetoric. He also criticized Araghchi’s call for a new nuclear agreement, questioning: “What benefit did the JCPOA ever bring to Iran?” According to him, the Rouhani administration spent the country’s full diplomatic capacity, yet sanctions were not lifted and in fact doubled.

These contrasting statements reflect a significant internal divide within the Iranian leadership. While the Foreign Ministry promotes engagement and de-escalation, at times fashioning its messaging for a conservative American audience, the hardline establishment remains rooted in anti-Israel ideology. Although Iran officially severed recognition of Israel after the 1979 Revolution, the language and tone used by officials today suggest that any attempt to soften the Iranian position toward Israel in the wake of the war could encounter stiff resistance.