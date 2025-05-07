During an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, President Trump spoke to his prefer…

During an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, President Trump spoke to his preference for a deal with Iran while also underscoring the military option:

“It’s very simple. Yeah, it’s very simple. And I’d much rather make a deal, you know, a really verified deal. We want total verification. We can do that. We have some very brilliant people up at MIT and various other places. We could do that very, very solidly. But I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up, but blow them up or just de-nuke them. But the other alternative, there are only two alternatives there – blow them up nicely or blow them up viciously.”