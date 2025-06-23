FAQ: How Congress Can Stop This War

<< Visit the NIAC Stop War with Iran Hub

President Trump gave Israel a “yellow light” for Israeli attacks on Iran two weeks ago, but initially distanced the U.S. from the campaign. But within hours, he was taking credit for supporting Israel’s efforts and a week later ordered direct U.S. strikes on Iran, putting the U.S. and Iran on the brink of direct conflict.

While we are hopeful that the U.S. and Iran are now deescalating, the fact remains that the President’s strikes on Iran were not authorized by Congress. This is not a stable precedent for what comes next. Mission creep and the fog of war are immense threats and Congress must assert itself and the Constitutional and legal protections in place to guard against an unauthorized military adventure. Critical votes will take place, beginning this week, to assert Congress’ role in deciding whether to authorize military force and to prevent a full U.S. entry into war with Iran. This FAQ breaks down the state of play and why it matters.

Trump already attacked Iran, what can Congress do?



Congress can stop continued warfare against Iran.

The United States Constitution does not give power to the President to declare war. Only Congress can do that, as articulated in Article I, section 8, clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution. This allows Congress the ability to pass a war powers resolution that would direct the President to terminate the use of the U.S. military in hostilities against Iran.

Presently, there is no authorization from Congress for the use of force against Iran, and Iran was not planning any imminent attack against the United States. So, Congress is well within its authority to order a halt to further hostilities.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has introduced a privileged war powers resolution in the Senate, S.J. Res. 59, and Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) have introduced a similar war powers resolution in the House that would guard against further unauthorized military action.

When will there be a vote?

We expect a vote this week on the war powers resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine, S.J.Res. 59. That vote could be as early as Wednesday, but more likely on Thursday or Friday. The resolution is privileged, meaning it must be considered on the Senate floor unless withdrawn – unlike the vast majority of bills and resolutions.

Separate resolutions, including from Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) could receive a vote in the House of Representatives in the days and weeks to come.

What would the Kaine resolution do?

The Kaine Resolution, S.J.Res. 59, would force the U.S. to halt offensive military actions against Iran.

The resolution directs the President to “terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

The resolution allows the President to defend the U.S. and armed forces from imminent attack.

If passed into law, the President would have no legal basis for engaging in future, offensive military operations against Iran and would have to terminate any that may be ongoing. The U.S. military would have also had a strong basis to refuse orders that would violate the resolution.

How many Senators support it?

At the time of publication, we expect it to receive significant support, which could include support from Senate Republicans. The vast majority of Senators have not clearly said whether they will support it or not, so NOW is the time to take action. It is possible to secure a majority, which would be a powerful rebuke of Trump’s reckless war.

What is the best way to take action?

Call your Senators during regular office hours and tell them you oppose the strikes on Iran and ask if they support the sensible legislation from Sen. Kaine, S.J.Res. 59, that would ensure the U.S. doesn’t enter a new war of choice against Iran.

Take action here: https://niacouncil.org/campaign/demand-congress-no-war-with-iran/