FAQ: Immigrant Defense and Knowing Our Rights as Iranian Americans

I need legal support for an immigration issue. Where can I get legal help?



We have compiled a list of attorneys with familiarity working with the Iranian American community and you are welcome to reach out to them – scroll to the “Get Support” section of our Travel Ban Center.





ICE arrested somebody in my life and I don’t know where they are. What can I do?



If you are in this painful and unfortunate situation, you can first learn about how to look up detainee information using this helpful guide from the National Immigration Law Center.



You can also reach out to your Member of Congress’s office who can conduct inter-agency requests for information on your behalf. National Iranian American Council can also help you connect to your Member’s office; though we cannot get information on your behalf due to privacy laws, we can and do support people in reaching their U.S. Reps for help. Reach out to us at [email protected] for assistance with this if desired.





I want to be prepared in case of ICE raids or arrests. What should I do?



These are things you can do in addition to knowing your rights:



Make a family preparedness plan: If/when people are arrested by ICE, it sets off a chain reaction that destabilizes households and entire communities. The Immigrant Legal Resource Center offers this resource for making a plan ahead of time as a family in case one of your relatives is at risk of arrest by ICE. While it is painful to have to even contemplate this scenario, if the worst happens, this preparedness can ensure the situation is not even worse.



Learn about community defense against ICE: Nationally, immigrant rights groups across the country have organized rapid response trainings and resources to help communities be better equipped to defend against raids. This live toolkit from Detention Watch Network provides examples of best practices for communities to get organized and defend against raids.



Connect with other Iranian Americans near you and organize: National Iranian American Council is a membership organization of nearly 70,000 Iranian Americans across the country united against discrimination and for the rights of our fellow Iranian Americans. Get connected to NIAC chapter near you by reaching out to our Organizing Team (Myriam Sabbaghi, [email protected] and Etan Mabourakh, [email protected]).



I heard that Trump is trying to end birthright citizenship. What does this mean?

Birthright citizenship is still the law of the land and the United States Constitution. Birthright citizenship is the constitutional right of people born in the U.S. to automatically being U.S. citizens, even if they were born to non-citizen parents.



The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution clearly states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” It dates back to 1868 after the U.S. Civil War, and was ratified by Congress to ensure that formerly enslaved African Americans were fully recognized with legal rights as U.S. citizens.



Thirty years later, Wong Kim Ark, a man born in the U.S. to Chinese parents, was refused re-entry into the U.S. after traveling overseas. He sued the government, and his suit led to the Supreme Court explicitly ruling that the amendment gives citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., no matter their parents’ legal status.

Donald Trump’s attempts to end birthright citizenship are not just an attack on the U.S. Constitution, but on the very fabric of American society and the many millions of Americans who are U.S. born and citizens by birth, including countless Iranian Americans going back generations.



On June 27, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled on Trump’s executive order trying to undo birthright citizenship by stating that federal judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions, meaning that efforts underway to block the order could not be applied nationwide. The Supreme Court did not fully approve Trump’s executive action, but it did not overturn it either.



What is concerning now is that it means the cases challenging the executive order will get sent back to the lower courts, leaving it to those judges to decide how to tailor their orders to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling. This could create a scenario where there are different rules in place in different parts of the country.

There are numerous questions remaining about what will happen with this situation. For now, there is a 30-day ban in effect on the executive order while this plays out in the lower courts. States attorneys general from at least 22 states who brought the challenges to the executive order have vowed to fight it to the end.



We will continue to monitor this issue and update the community on what it means.



I heard about Trump efforts to denaturalize U.S. citizens. What is denaturalization, and can it happen to me?



Denaturalization is the process of revoking citizenship from U.S. citizens. Another attack on Iranian Americans’ rights during this time is Trump’s efforts to denaturalize U.S. citizens.



On June 11, 2025, the Trump Administration issued a directive to begin efforts to denaturalize U.S. citizens who meet an expanded range of criteria, and on June 30 they announced plans to pursue its implementation.

The June 11 memo lists criteria it intends to use to pursue civil litigation against individuals in order to revoke their citizenship. The criteria includes dangerously broad language like “Cases against individuals who pose a potential danger to national security,” alongside other more basic criteria like fraud or misrepresentation of one’s citizenship case.



Like so many of the other immigration enforcement actions outlined in this FAQ, while the stated public purpose of this policy is to guarantee national safety, in practice this directive can be used to target Iranian Americans and other U.S. citizens in racially and politically motivated ways. This has played out before in history, when during the late 1940s and early 1950s the United States government pursued witch hunts against people for their political beliefs in the era known as McCarthyism.



If you are an Iranian American U.S. citizen and concerned you may become a target for denaturalization under the new criteria or otherwise, please feel free to either reach out to us at [email protected] with questions and needs, or consult with an immigration attorney (some options listed above) for a formal legal review of your situation.