FAQ: President Trump’s 2025 Travel Ban

<< Visit the NIAC Travel Ban Center

President Trump issued a Presidential Proclamation on June 4, 2025 suspending entry into the United States for nationals of twelve countries – Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Nationals of seven more countries will be subject to a partial ban on entry – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

This follows Executive Order 14161 of January 20, 2025 – Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats – which directed the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security to identify nations with supposed deficient vetting and screening standards, and to recommend whether nationals from any countries should be subject to a full or partial ban on entry.

What does this new travel ban do?

The ban fully restricts and limits the entry into the U.S. of nationals from twelve countries, including Iran. It does this by restricting these nationals from securing new immigrant and nonimmigrant visas. There are very limited exemptions (see below) and an extremely high bar for a waiver.

Iran is one of twelve nations subject to effective total suspension on entry. Seven more nations are subject to partial restrictions on entry.

When does the ban take effect?

The ban takes effect 12:01 am eastern daylight time on Monday, June 9, 2025. If you do not have an active visa before this time, it will become extremely difficult to secure one.

If I already have a visa by the time the ban takes effect, is it still valid?

Yes, existing visas that have already been issued should still be valid and should not be impacted by this proclamation. The order states that the restrictions on entry only apply to individuals who are both outside the United States and do not have a valid visa on June 9, 2025.

Some number of Iranian nationals have continued to receive visas in the opening months of 2025 and may not yet have entered the United States. While the order states these visas should be valid, experience tells us that this does not guarantee there will not be complications attempting to enter the U.S. – particularly amid the rollout of this order.

Are legal permanent residents (green card holders) impacted by this order?

No, legal permanent residents are not impacted directly by this order. The order states “suspension of and limitation on entry…shall not apply to any lawful permanent resident of the United States.”

What exemptions are listed?

The ban makes exceptions for the following categories of people:



Legal permanent residents (green card holders);

Diplomats;

Dual nationals traveling on a passport of a country not designated under the order;

Professional athletes attending major sporting events;

Immediate family immigrant visas with clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship (e.g., DNA); IR-1/CR-1 – spouse of U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident IR-2/CR-2 – children of U.S. citizen IR-5 – parent of U.S. citizen

Adoptions (IR-3, IR-4, IH-3, IH-4);

Afghan and U.S. government-affiliated special immigrant visa holders;

Immigrant visas for “ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran.”

If the visa categories are not listed in the above exemptions, we expect Iranians and other nationals from “banned” countries will be broadly barred from securing them moving forward.

Is there a waiver?

There is an extremely high-bar waiver included. Whereas prior bans gave discretion to consular officers, and laid out general criteria, the discretion for the waiver is granted to the Secretary of State.

The order states “Exceptions to the suspension of and limitation on entry pursuant to sections 2 and 3 of this proclamation may be made case-by-case for individuals for whom the Secretary of State finds, in his discretion, that the travel by the individual would serve a United States national interest. These exceptions shall be made by only the Secretary of State or his designee, in coordination with the Secretary of Homeland Security or her designee.”

We do not anticipate this waiver will be utilized with the same frequency as prior bans enacted in President Trump’s first term.

For further updates, visit our Travel Ban Center.