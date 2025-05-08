Five Iranian Nationals Arrested in Alleged Plot to Attack Israeli Embassy in London

Five Iranian nationals have been arrested in the UK on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, reportedly targeting the Israeli embassy in London. Initial reports suggested that the embassy in Kensington may have been the intended target, though police have not officially confirmed this detail. The incident is part of one of the largest recent counter-terrorism operations in the UK, during which eight individuals were detained—seven of whom are Iranian.

Dominic Murphy, head of London’s Counter-Terrorism Command, stated that the investigation is moving swiftly, but due to operational sensitivities, further information cannot yet be released. According to police statements, the five suspects—two aged 29, and others aged 24, 40, and 46—were arrested on May 3 in various cities including Swindon, West London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester. They are accused of planning an attack on a “specific location.”

In response, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi firmly denied Iran’s involvement. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Iran categorically and unequivocally denies any involvement in such actions. We have received no official diplomatic communication regarding these accusations.”

Araghchi also called on British authorities to engage in constructive cooperation, stating: “The timing and lack of interaction suggest that something is not right.” He continued, “Iran is ready to engage transparently to clarify the facts and urges the UK to ensure due process for its citizens.”

Four of the five men remain in custody under anti-terrorism laws. The fifth has been released on bail pending a court appearance later in May. Authorities have searched properties across Greater Manchester, London, and Swindon as part of the investigation.

Robin Simcox, the UK’s Commissioner for Countering Extremism, commented that targeting a foreign embassy in Britain is highly unusual. He warned that Iranian influence efforts in the UK may have been underestimated, extending beyond security threats to include religious centers, media outlets, charities, educational institutions, and coordinated disinformation campaigns—many aligned with Tehran’s objectives. “These operations are often less visible,” Simcox asserted. “Iran’s activities are increasingly covert, calculated, and strategic.”

On the same day, three additional Iranian nationals were arrested under the UK’s 2023 National Security Act in a separate case. They are suspected of acting in support of threats posed by foreign governments.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the events as one of the most significant counter-terrorism operations in recent years. She confirmed that Iranian nationals are central to both investigations and emphasized the government’s support for police and intelligence services.

The arrests come amid growing concern over Iranian government activity inside the UK. In March, Iran became the first country placed under the UK’s new Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, designed to counter covert interference by foreign states.

Later this year, individuals acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence or the IRGC will be legally required to register their activities or face prison time. MI5 Director General Ken McCallum previously stated that Iran and Russia have orchestrated assassination and sabotage plots in the UK. He asserted that MI5 had thwarted 20 Iranian operations on British soil over the past two years—allegations that Iran has strongly denied.