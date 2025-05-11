Following the fourth round of talks between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Oman, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi posted the following statement to X/Twitter:

“We completed another round of talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat today. The discussions included useful and original ideas reflecting a shared wish to reach an honorable agreement. The 5th round of talks will take place once both parties have consult their leaderships.”

After a fourth round of U.S.-Iran talks concluded in Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported to Iranian state TV that the talks had been “more serious and more direct” than on previous occasions. He continued that “The two sides have now a better understanding of each other’s positions. We can characterise the talks today as moving forward.”

He also added that “contradictory positions taken by the US in the media is not acceptable to us as they do not help the negotiations,” and specifically noted that, “Enrichment is an issue that Iran will not give up and there is no room for compromise on it. However, its dimensions, levels, or amounts might change for a period to allow confidence-building.”