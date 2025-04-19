Following the second round of talks with the U.S. in Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted the following statement to X:

“Relatively positive atmosphere in Rome has enabled progress on principles and objectives of a possible deal. We made clear how many in Iran believe that the JCPOA is no longer good enough for us. To them, what is left from that deal are “lessons learned”. Personally, I tend to agree. The initiation of expert level track will begin in coming days with a view to hammer out details. After that, we will be in a better position to judge. For now, optimism may be warranted but only with a great deal of caution.”