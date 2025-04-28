Foreign Minister Araghchi posted the following statement to X/Twitter:

“Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response.

What is striking, however, is how brazenly Netanyahu is now dictating what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran.

Conveniently, Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team—who failed to reach a deal with Iran—are FALSELY casting our indirect negotiations with the Trump administration as another JCPOA.

Let me be clear:

Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course. We can only hope our U.S. counterparts are equally steadfast.

Many Iranians no longer believe the JCPOA is sufficient. They seek tangible dividends. Nothing Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team say or do will change this reality.

There is no military option, and certainly no military solution. Any strike will be immediately reciprocated.”