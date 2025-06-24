From Ceasefire to the Table: Will Iran and the U.S. Negotiate Again?

On June 23, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel would begin within hours, stating on his social media platform, Truth Social:

“Congratulations to all! As agreed by both Israel and Iran, a full ceasefire will commence in approximately six hours, leading to a de-escalation and complete end to hostilities within 12 hours.”

Trump stressed that both parties are expected to act “peacefully and respectfully” during each phase and promised to congratulate both sides for their “patience.”

The announcement came while military operations were still ongoing. Just prior to Trump’s post, Israel issued evacuation warnings for District 7 in Tehran, followed by airstrikes in densely populated areas around Sepah Square and Eshratabad. Iran responded with warnings and declared retaliatory missile strikes starting early Tuesday morning.

CNN’s Tehran correspondent reported conflicting messages from Iranian officials—some denied receiving a ceasefire proposal, while others, including Amwaj Media, indicated Iran had accepted the terms.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X:

“If the Israeli regime halts its illegal aggression by 4:00 a.m. Tehran time, we will not continue retaliatory actions.”

However, he added that no formal ceasefire agreement had been signed, and that Iran’s military operations would continue until the last moment. Iranian state media later clarified that “4:00 a.m.” referred to London time, equal to 7:30 a.m. in Tehran, aligning with Trump’s ceasefire timeline.

Despite the declared ceasefire, hostilities continued. Israeli authorities claimed Iran launched ballistic missiles shortly before and after the scheduled ceasefire. One missile hit Beersheba, killing at least four civilians and injuring several more. In response, Israeli fighter jets struck radar installations near Tehran.

Iran’s military command denied firing any missiles during the ceasefire window, raising questions over who violated the truce first. There was significant confusion around the exact start time of the ceasefire. Trump stated it would begin six hours after his announcement, with full implementation in 12 hours. Araghchi cited 4:00 a.m. Tehran time, later clarified as 4:00 a.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. Tehran time). The lack of coordination and clarity may have contributed to early violations.

President Trump reacted harshly toward what he deemed ceasefire violations, appearing to put most of the blame on Israel. He said in response to a question that Iran violated the ceasefire, but that “Israel violated it too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before…I’m not happy with Israel.” He continued, “I’m not happy with them, I’m not happy with Iran, either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel’s going out this morning because of one rocket, that didn’t land that was shot, perhaps by mistake…I’m not happy about that.” He concluded, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing, do you understand that?”

The human toll of the war has been devastating. Iran’s Ministry of Health reported 610 deaths from Israeli strikes, with 95% dying under rubble. Evin Prison was also struck, killing and injuring visitors, prisoners’ families, and judiciary staff. Mohammadreza Sedighi Saber, a senior nuclear official, was killed in Gilan province in a targeted strike. In a separate attack in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, nine people were killed and 33 injured, including women and children, according to the Gilan Governor’s Office.

Markets reacted swiftly. Global oil prices fell over 8.5%, with Brent crude dropping to $70.50 per barrel. Analysts, including Robin Brooks of Brookings, interpreted the drop as a sign that Iran was not escalating further—pointing to the fact that shipping in the Strait of Hormuz remained unaffected, despite its global strategic importance.

In Washington, the White House confirmed that President Trump asked the Emir of Qatar to mediate, while Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, Ambassador Steve Witkoff, and other U.S. officials coordinated with Qatar and Iran—especially after Iran launched a missile strike on the U.S. base at Al Udeid in Qatar.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted Trump’s ceasefire proposal, stating that Israel had achieved its strategic goals and warning that any violation would be met with severe retaliation. His office thanked Trump and the U.S. for their support in neutralizing what it called Iran’s dual threat: missile capacity and nuclear potential.

Later on June 24, Trump announced what seems to be a major policy shift, writing:

“China can now continue buying oil from Iran. Hopefully, they’ll buy a lot from the U.S. too.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran, in a phone call with Mohammed Bin Salman, reportedly stated:

“We are ready to resolve the issues between Iran and the United States within the framework of international norms and laws. We have never sought anything beyond our rightful entitlements, and we welcome any support from our friendly and brotherly nations along this path.”

Despite the formal announcements, clashes, contradictory timelines, and lack of clear coordination have left the ceasefire fragile. The road ahead depends on whether both sides can commit to restraint, transparency, and genuine diplomacy.