Gunmen Attack Courthouse in Southeastern Iran, Leaving Several Dead and Dozens Injured

An armed assault on the Justice Department building in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, has left at least nine people dead and more than 22 injured, including civilians, a woman, and a child. The Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for the attack, which marks one of the most violent incidents in the region in recent years.

The operation began around 8:30 AM local time, when three armed men disguised as visitors entered the courthouse and began shooting at security forces and civilians. Iranian officials confirmed that one attacker was killed inside the courthouse, while the other two died during armed clashes with security forces outside the building.

The attackers were later identified by Iranian authorities as Ahmad Salahzehi, Zubair Nahtani, and Ali Ahmad Shahouzehi, all believed to be members of Jaish al-Adl. According to Iranian security reports, the attackers were equipped with grenades, suicide vests, and automatic weapons.

Ali Moheydirad, the head of the provincial judiciary, stated that the majority of the victims were ordinary citizens, and confirmed that among the dead were a woman and a child. He also added that the attackers intended to carry out a suicide bombing but were killed before they could do so.

According to Jaish al-Adl’s Telegram channel, the group launched the operation in two phases, calling it the “Arm of Justice” campaign. They claimed that at least 30 judges, military, and security personnel were killed or injured. The group also alleged that Iranian security forces fired on civilians wearing Baloch clothing, which, according to them, led to additional civilian casualties inside the building.

Eyewitnesses interviewed by state media described the assailants as three young men, around 20 years old, carrying backpacks and firing indiscriminately. One grenade explosion was reported during the early stages of the attack.

Alireza Daliri, the deputy police commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, confirmed hours later that the attack had ended and all three perpetrators were killed. He stated that the attackers had entered the courthouse disguised as members of the public and initiated the attack while blending in with regular visitors.

The Iranian government has designated Jaish al-Adl as a terrorist organization, blaming it for numerous attacks in southeastern Iran, particularly in border regions near Pakistan and Afghanistan. Officials have long accused the group of receiving support from foreign intelligence agencies, including those of Saudi Arabia and the United States. The group is also listed as a terrorist entity by the United States, Japan, and New Zealand.

Jaish al-Adl, which refers to itself as the “Army of Justice and Equality,” is a Sunni Islamist militant group opposed to the Iranian government. It has previously conducted deadly ambushes, cross-border attacks, and assassinations of security personnel.

This latest attack has drawn renewed attention to the ongoing security challenges in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, a region that continues to struggle with sectarian tensions, armed insurgency, and economic marginalization. In the wake of the incident, public institutions across the province have been placed under heightened security alert.