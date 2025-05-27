Hardline Cleric Arrested at Hajj After Insulting Saudi Arabia; Iran Condemns Remarks, Seeks Release

Following the arrest of Iranian cleric Gholamreza Ghasemian in Saudi Arabia, Iranian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, condemned his remarks while calling for his release. Araghchi stated on social media that he “firmly condemns any attempt to harm Muslim unity.” The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, saying: “We will not allow anyone to damage our brotherly relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia.” He also praised the management of this year’s Hajj and extended well wishes to the Saudi government and people.

Ghasemian, a well-known religious singer and judge on a Quranic TV program, referred to the Saudi government in a video taken during Hajj as “profiteers and usurpers of the Qibla,” saying: “This place has returned to the factory settings of the Umayyad dynasty.” While the Iranian government criticized his comments, the Judiciary labeled his arrest “unjustified and illegal.”

News of the arrest was first reported on Telegram channel Mahfel, stating Ghasemian was detained over a video criticizing conditions in Mecca and Medina. In the clip, Ghasemian claimed: “You no longer need to travel to Antalya for gambling, brothels, or obscene concerts—just come to Mecca and Medina.”

Ghasemian is closely linked to Iran’s leadership and is the founder of the Mishkat Seminary. He appears on Mahfel, a Quranic program aired during Ramadan on Channel 3. Earlier, Akbar Rezaei, Deputy Head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, had urged Iranian pilgrims to avoid provocative content on social media and respect Saudi laws.

Asghar Jahangir, spokesperson for the Iranian Judiciary, confirmed the arrest and stated: “The matter is being pursued by relevant authorities. We find the arrest unjustified and hope he will be released soon.”

Majid Rezapanah, head of consular and judicial support at the Foreign Ministry, told IRNA that the Iranian consulate in Saudi Arabia acted immediately, issuing a formal note requesting Ghasemian’s release. The consulate representative has met with Ghasemian twice, with a third meeting scheduled soon.

Iran’s ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, said Saudi Arabia is “treating pilgrims, including Iranians, with respect and dedication.” He added: “No one tolerates offensive speech, and pilgrims are expected to respect local laws and the sanctity of the holy sites.”

Abdol Fattah Navvab, Supreme Leader’s representative for Hajj, said: “I was surprised to hear his remarks—they should not have been said.” He urged Saudi authorities to allow Ghasemian to complete his pilgrimage, considering his personal views and service to Quranic culture.