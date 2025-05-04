In an interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News, President Trump, when asked whe…

In an interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News, President Trump, when asked whether the goal of talks with Iran is to limit its nuclear program or to achieve total dismantlement, the President stated “Total dismantlement…that’s all I’d accept. Now there’s a new theory going out there that Iran would be allowed to have civilian meaning to make electricity. But I say, they have so much oil what do they need it for…I think that I would be open to hearing it (referring to arguments allowing Iran to pursue civilian nuclear energy). You know, civilian energy it’s called. But, you know, civilian energy often leads to military wars and we don’t want to have them have a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple deal.”

President Trump also stated in the interview that “I want Iran to be really successful, really great, really fantastic. The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon. If they want to be successful, that’s okay. I want them to be so successful.”