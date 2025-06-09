In Memory of Bijan Ashtari – A Voice of History and Conscience

Bijan Ashtari, renowned Iranian translator, writer, and historian, passed away on June 8, 2025 (18 Khordad 1404) at the age of 64 due to cardiac arrest at his home in Tehran. He had long battled heart disease, and some sources had also reported a cancer diagnosis in recent years.

Born in 1959 (1339), Ashtari began his professional journey as a film critic and journalist in the early 1980s, later turning to historical translation and writing—a passion rooted in his lifelong love for reading and history. Though he held a degree in microbiology from the University of Tehran, his true legacy lies in his contributions to contemporary historical literature, particularly on the Soviet Union, Eastern Bloc, and political biographies.

Over the past 25 years, Bijan Ashtari emerged as one of Iran’s most influential translators, known for his analytical approach, faithful rendering of source texts, and commitment to tackling challenging and ideologically complex subjects. His works played a major role in expanding historical awareness among Persian-speaking readers and became cornerstone references in academic and cultural circles.

Some of his most notable translations include:

Young Stalin by Simon Sebag Montefiore



Mao: The Unknown Story by Jung Chang and Jon Halliday



Aquariums of Pyongyang by Kang Chol-Hwan



Lenin by Robert Service



Ceausescu: The Fall of a Dictator by Edward Behr



Hope Against Hope by Nadezhda Mandelstam



Literature Against Tyranny by Peter Finn



Anti-Soviet Soviet Union by Vladimir Voinovich



And a wide range of biographies and memoirs on figures like Khrushchev, Gorbachev, Enver Hoxha, Trotsky, and Bukharin

His final published work, Silence as a Weapon, a book on the life and death of Soviet writer Isaac Babel, was released in March 2025. Ashtari’s books, many of which were published with the signature red covers of Nashr-e-Sales, have become synonymous with serious historical scholarship in Iran. His writing style—clear, accessible, and deeply informed—earned the trust of readers across generations.

Beyond his books, Ashtari was also active as a political commentator and cultural critic, engaging regularly with followers through social media and contributing to public discourse with thoughtful historical reflections. The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless readers who admired his work. His passing is an irreparable loss to Iran’s cultural and intellectual community. Bijan Ashtari’s legacy will endure through the powerful stories he helped bring into the Persian language—and through the light he shed on the complexities of modern history.