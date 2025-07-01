In Memory of Mehrangiz Imanpour — A Victim of the Evin Prison Attack

The twelve-day Israeli assault on Iran claimed the lives of at least one thousand people across the country. One of the deadliest strikes was the attack on Evin Prison, which, according to Iranian authorities, killed 79 people—including prison staff, detainees, visitors, local residents, and five prison social workers.

Among the victims was Mehrangiz Imanpour, a renowned artist and painting instructor, who lived near Evin Prison. She was neither a prisoner nor a visitor that day. On Monday, June 24, she left home for a walk and some shopping. Just 40 minutes later, the prison was struck, and the shockwave from the blast took her life.

Her husband, Reza Khandan Mahabadi—a respected writer and literary researcher, widely known for his collaboration with the late Ali-Ashraf Darvishian on My Favorite Stories and the Folklore Encyclopedia of Iran—shared the tragic account. After Mehrangiz failed to return, he and many others searched hospitals and official institutions, receiving no clear answers about the wounded or the deceased. It wasn’t until the following afternoon, after visiting multiple facilities, that he identified her body at the forensic center in Kahrizak.

Mehrangiz died from the shockwave of the explosion. Though her body was identifiable, the family has not yet received her remains for burial, as officials have requested several more days before funeral arrangements can proceed.

Khandan Mahabadi also described the damage to their home, located about 200 meters from the main entrance of Evin Prison. The blast shattered windows and warped the metal gate, underscoring the sheer force of the explosion.

NIAC mourns the loss of Mehrangiz Imanpour, a woman of art, kindness, and peace. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, students, and all who knew and admired her.

Her death is a painful reminder of the toll this war has taken on innocent lives.

May her memory be a blessing, and may her legacy as an artist and educator live on.