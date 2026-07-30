Inflation at 66 Percent, Half a Million Fewer Jobs:

This post was originally published on NIAC Insights.

Iran’s Statistical Center recorded the fifth consecutive month of record annual inflation. In a report released on July 29, 2026, the agency put the twelve-month inflation rate for the year ending in July at 66 percent for Iranian households, up from 62 percent in June — a level the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) described as the highest annual rate in decades. Alongside it, the point-to-point rate — the change in prices in July against the same month a year earlier — reached 87.9 percent, meaning the average household paid roughly 88 percent more for the same basket of goods and services it bought a year ago. The consumer price index stood at 676.9, up 3.1 percent on the month. The point-to-point figure eased by seven-tenths of a percentage point from June, a small dip that does not reverse the broader climb.

Two official bodies publish two different sets of numbers, and they should not be conflated. For the same stretch, the Central Bank of Iran reported twelve-month inflation at 61.4 percent — below the SCI figure. The gap is not new; it has recurred for years and is largely methodological, reflecting differences in the composition of the household consumption basket, the weighting of individual goods and sampling technique. While the exact number is contested, the upward direction of inflation is the same in both reports.

The burden of that inflation does not fall evenly across households, a key finding of the report. While the national average was 87.9 percent, that figure masks a wide spread: by the SCI’s estimate, point-to-point inflation stayed above 100 percent for the lowest-income groups for a second straight month – 100.6 percent for the second decile and 99.6 percent for the first – against roughly 85 percent for the top deciles. The driver of the spread is runaway food prices, since food takes up a larger share of the spending of low-income households. Over the past twelve months the price of food and beverages rose an average of 129 percent, against an average of 66 percent for other goods and services. Put plainly, the larger the share of a family’s budget spent on food, the heavier the real inflation it experiences.

A similar divide between the countryside and cities is evident, with harsher impacts on rural households. By the SCI’s breakdown, point-to-point inflation reached 106.9 percent in rural areas against 84.6 percent in urban ones, meaning villagers paid more than double than in July 2025 for the same basket. The twelve-month rate showed the same pattern, at 77.9 percent for rural households versus 64 percent for urban ones, a gap of roughly 14 percentage points. Even month-on-month, rural inflation ran slightly ahead. The likely driver is the same one behind the income-decile gap: food weighs more heavily in rural household budgets, so food-price surges hit villages hardest.

The SCI’s second report sets the labor market alongside the price data. Employment in spring 1405 (the Iranian spring, roughly March–June 2026) fell by about 450,000 from the previous spring, from 25.12 million to 24.67 million. This decline occurred even as the working-age population above 15 years old grew by roughly 800,000. The number of unemployed actively seeking work rose from two million to two and a half million. More striking is the drop in full-time work: more than 1.3 million full-time jobs disappeared, falling from 18.34 million to 17.03 million.

The sharpest contraction was in industry. Industrial employment fell by roughly 629,000 from the prior spring, while agriculture and services added 70,000 and 111,000 workers respectively. This pattern is consistent with the shutdown or slowdown of manufacturing during the war and the naval blockade.

Gholamhossein Mohammadi, a deputy labor minister, said in April 2026 that the war had, by preliminary estimate, directly destroyed more than one million jobs and left roughly two million people unemployed once indirect effects were counted. Labor activists such as Hamid Haj-Esmaili have called that figure an undercount, putting the true total at three to four million once online platforms and the informal market are included. None of these figures have been independently verified.

Still, what emerges from the economic report is a clear image of an economy – and tens of millions of households – that have been harmed by war. Prices are up somewhere between 60 and 88 percent over the year, food has passed triple-digit inflation for the poorest households, and jobs – particularly full-time jobs and industrial work – are fewer.

The pressure is heaviest on those least able to absorb it: the lowest-income deciles and rural households, where food fills most of the basket. The combination of rising prices and shrinking employment, in a “neither war nor peace” holding pattern that has kept the market in recession, reaches the Iranian household before any diplomatic or battlefield decision does. With renewed regional tension and the reimposed naval blockade, analysts expect price pressure to build again.