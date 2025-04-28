Iran and U.S. Negotiators Report Progress After Third Round of Talks in Muscat

On April 26, 2025, Iran and the United States concluded their third consecutive round of nuclear negotiations in Muscat, Oman, amid cautious optimism about the prospects for a future agreement. The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the American team, headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, engaged in detailed discussions, accompanied for the first time by technical experts specializing in nuclear issues, sanctions, and finance. The talks were again mediated by Oman.

Both sides described the session as positive and constructive. A senior U.S. official, speaking to Reuters, noted that while “significant work remains,” “meaningful progress” was achieved. Abbas Araghchi similarly commented that this round of negotiations was “much more serious than previous rounds,” adding that the discussions had entered “detailed, technical, and sensitive areas.” He emphasized that the atmosphere was “serious and professional,” though he described hopes for progress as “cautiously optimistic.”

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s priority remains the rapid lifting of sanctions and assured that Iran is ready to “fully guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.” He added that it is now up to the U.S. to demonstrate seriousness toward reaching a fair and realistic agreement.

While U.S. officials have publicly demanded that Iran halt its uranium enrichment activities and instead import nuclear fuel from abroad, this is a position that Iran has firmly rejected. Tehran insists that uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes is its non-negotiable right under international law.

As negotiations proceeded, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly warned that any agreement must require the dismantling of Iran’s entire nuclear infrastructure. In response, Araghchi sharply criticized Netanyahu, stating that Iran’s foreign policy would not be dictated by external actors, and warning that any military strike would be “immediately reciprocated.”

Meanwhile, President Trump reaffirmed his preference for diplomacy over military conflict, stating that reaching a simple agreement to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons would save “billions of dollars” and enhance regional stability. He also denied reports that he had prevented Israel from carrying out a military strike on Iran but said he preferred negotiation over escalation.

Following the talks, both sides agreed to continue negotiations next Saturday, May 3, 2025, likely in Europe. Western diplomats noted that the discussions are proceeding “at an unexpectedly fast pace,” though major challenges — especially concerning enrichment levels and sanctions relief — reportedly remain unresolved. As the negotiations advance, attention turns to an expected IAEA report and to whether the momentum can be sustained. For now, despite persistent obstacles, both Iran and the United States are keeping the diplomatic track alive — with the possibility of a historic agreement apparently inching closer.