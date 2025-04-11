Iran and U.S. Ready for Negotiations in Oman, 300 Activists Stand Against American War Threats, Kayhan Newspaper Controversy, and More

Week of April 7, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Amid growing regional tension and international concern over Iran’s nuclear activities, indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are set to begin tomorrow, April 12, in Oman. All signs point to a shift within the Iranian establishment, where even traditional hardliners appear aligned in support of the upcoming talks.

On Thursday, Ali Shamkhani, senior political advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader and former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, posted on X that continued foreign threats and the possibility of military aggression against Iran could lead to the expulsion of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. He added that Iran may also transfer enriched nuclear materials to undisclosed and secure locations within the country as a precautionary measure. Shamkhani’s statement came just 48 hours before the planned Oman talks, signaling Tehran’s readiness to significantly escalate if it perceives U.S. actions as hostile.

In response, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told BBC Persian that such threats are destabilizing and a serious miscalculation by Iran. She emphasized, “The threat to expel IAEA inspectors directly contradicts Iran’s repeated claims that its nuclear program is peaceful.” Bruce warned that accumulating highly enriched uranium, especially in secret, undermines Iran’s credibility and escalates global concerns. “Iran is the only non-nuclear state enriching uranium at such high levels without a peaceful justification,” she noted, adding that “these moves only heighten tensions and invite international isolation.”

Despite this tense backdrop, Iranian officials have described the Oman meeting as a “real opportunity” for diplomacy. Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said in a post on X that Iran is approaching the talks with goodwill and vigilance, and that “the U.S. should value this opportunity, which we are offering despite their hostile rhetoric.” He stressed that Iran will not pre-judge or predict the outcome, but instead will evaluate the seriousness of the other side before making further moves.

Shamkhani later confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will represent Iran in the talks and will attend with “full authority.” In another statement on X, Shamkhani said that Tehran is not interested in media spectacle but is seeking a real and fair agreement. He added that “important and implementable proposals are ready, and if Washington enters the talks with sincerity and political will, the path to an agreement will be clear and achievable.”

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, also commented on the negotiations, saying that if the U.S. refrains from raising unrelated demands and abandons “threats and intimidation,” a path toward agreement is possible. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic believes in dialogue and engagement, but “bullying and coercion are entirely unacceptable.”

Hossein Shariatmadari, editor of the ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper and a close ally of the Supreme Leader, has come out in cautious support of the talks. He stated that “no negotiations take place without the awareness and oversight of the Supreme Leader,” implying that this diplomatic move has top-level approval. Shariatmadari framed the negotiations as a strategic test of Washington’s intentions, and if they fail, it would be a calculated demonstration of American unreliability. He even noted that the format of indirect negotiations is, in itself, a form of humiliating the U.S., by denying it the legitimacy of direct dialogue.

Mohammad-Reza Nabavian, another prominent hardliner aligned with Shariatmadari, echoed this stance in sharp ideological terms: “Although the axis of global evil—that is, the wicked and terrorist U.S. regime—has called for direct negotiations with Iran, the nature of the talks (indirect), the subject (strictly nuclear), and the venue (Oman) have all been dictated by the great nation of Iran.” He added, “The bitter lesson of the JCPOA has proven that the U.S. never honors its own agreements.”

However, not all conservative voices are without caution. Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Supreme Leader’s representative in Khorasan Razavi Province and Friday prayer leader in Mashhad, warned of the potential dangers of the negotiations. He urged the Iranian negotiating team not to neglect their “religious and moral duty” and avoid placing the nation in a vulnerable position. Alamolhoda reminded the public that “America has never honored its international commitments,” pointing to the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA as an example. “Do we sit down and sign another deal with them again? This is what 70 years of experience with negotiations has taught us.” He concluded by saying that even if someone does not believe in the Islamic Republic or Islam, no proud Iranian would accept surrendering to U.S. pressure or giving up the country’s scientific and defensive capabilities.

Adding an international layer to the context, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg today, one day before the Iran-U.S. negotiations are set to begin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to confirm whether President Putin met with Witkoff. However, if such a meeting occurred, it would be their third encounter. Analysts believe Witkoff’s visit to a key Iranian ally like Russia may have implications for Saturday’s talks, either in coordination or pressure-building ahead of renewed diplomacy.

With nearly all factions in Tehran—including its most hardline voices—either supportive or cautiously observant, the upcoming negotiations mark a rare moment of political unity on the Iranian side. Whether this unity will translate into progress at the negotiating table depends largely on how each side navigates the balance between threats and diplomacy.

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 12. The talks will be facilitated by Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Albusaidi, with Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, leading their respective delegations.

Before departing for Algeria, Araghchi commented on social media, “This is both an opportunity and a test. The ball is in America’s court.” Speaking to journalists in Algiers, he emphasized that the effectiveness and seriousness of the negotiations are more important than whether the format is direct or indirect. Araghchi explained Iran’s preference for indirect talks, stating, “Negotiations driven by pressure and threats are effectively dictates. We do not believe in such methods. Indirect negotiations can ensure real and effective dialogue. We will continue with this approach.”



Araghchi also highlighted in a recent op-ed in the Washington Post that Iran and the U.S. have exchanged numerous substantive messages and letters over recent weeks aimed at opening a diplomatic channel. Araghchi described these exchanges as “a genuine attempt to clarify positions and open a path toward diplomacy.” In his article, Araghchi stressed the effectiveness of indirect negotiations despite their complexity, asserting, “Indirect negotiations, though more complicated, can also be fruitful.” He reinforced Iran’s readiness to enter dialogue seriously, emphasizing, “Iran will never, under any circumstances, pursue, develop, or acquire nuclear weapons,” reiterating Iran’s longstanding commitment established by the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA).

Araghchi further addressed misconceptions in Washington regarding Iran’s economic openness, noting Iran’s welcoming stance toward international business. He underscored past examples, including the swift signing of a deal with Boeing to purchase 80 aircraft once sanctions were lifted under the JCPOA, as proof of Iran’s market potential. He concluded his article by suggesting an opportunity for the U.S. presidency to embrace diplomacy and peace, stating the choice ultimately lies with Washington.

Despite statements to the contrary, President Trump has insisted that the negotiations will be direct. In a recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump stated, “We are directly negotiating with Iran. Everyone agrees that reaching a deal is preferable.” He emphasized that the discussions would occur at “a very high level,” dismissing the idea of mediation. Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended direct negotiations, stating that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was achieved through direct talks in two years, and argued that indirect negotiations would not have succeeded even in twenty years.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that prolonged negotiations between Iran and the U.S. could render a “military option inevitable.” Netanyahu, referring explicitly to the “Libya model,” stated that dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities should be conducted under U.S. supervision, similar to Libya’s abandonment of nuclear weapons under Muammar Gaddafi in exchange for sanctions relief. Gaddafi was later overthrown and killed following U.S. military intervention in Libya.

Israel has taken an aggressive rhetorical stance against Iran. Just a day before Netanyahu suggested pursuing the “Libya model” for Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz published new evidence on X (formerly Twitter) alleging Iran’s financial ties with Hamas. Katz presented a letter, dated June 2021, reportedly from Hamas commanders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif to Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, requesting $500 million from Iran to plan attacks against Israel. According to Israeli officials, Hamas requested $20 million monthly for two years. Katz claimed that an individual named “Izadi” from the Quds Force accepted this request. Both Sinwar and Deif were later killed in Israeli strikes. Katz’s evidence was sourced from a newly created Israeli military document unit, formed after the October 7 attacks, which reportedly recovered millions of documents from Hamas tunnels.

China and Russia, two of Iran’s key allies, have welcomed the announcement of these indirect negotiations. Russia has expressed clear support for both direct and indirect dialogue, emphasizing that these negotiations could help reduce tensions between Iran and the U.S. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia’s dedication to diplomatic and political resolutions. Meanwhile, China urged the United States to demonstrate “sincerity” in its dealings with Iran. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian remarked, “The United States, having unilaterally withdrawn from the comprehensive nuclear agreement and created the current situation, should show political sincerity and mutual respect.”

Additionally, representatives from Russia, China, and Iran met in Moscow on Tuesday, April 8, for expert-level discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. According to the IRNA, the parties discussed key issues related to Iran’s nuclear program, including its future prospects, challenges, sanctions relief, and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Officials from all three countries described the talks as constructive and emphasized the importance of continued close coordination. Iran reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and ongoing consultations with all involved parties. Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry expressed hope that such trilateral discussions would help reduce tensions, blaming the West’s unconstructive stance for worsening the situation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared, “We believe in negotiation but will not negotiate at any cost or with humiliation. We are not seeking war, unrest, or nuclear weapons—we seek dialogue,” urging the U.S. to demonstrate genuine commitment to negotiations. Despite allowing indirect talks, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues to oppose direct negotiations. President Trump, meanwhile, warned in an NBC interview that Iran would face military consequences if it fails to reach a new nuclear deal, a threat that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov condemned as “catastrophic.”

Over 300 prominent Iranian civil society figures — including human rights advocates, political analysts, and former political prisoners — have signed a public letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warning against U.S. military threats and affirming their commitment to defend Iran in the event of foreign aggression. The letter, also sent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, comes during a period of growing tensions between Iran and the United States. Among the signatories are well-known figures such as Alireza Alavitabar, Bahareh Arvin, Ahmad Montazeri, Emadeddin Baghi, Masoud Behnoud, Shahindokht Molaverdi, Jale Shaditalab, and Mohammad Beheshti Shirazi — many of whom have long been critical of the Iranian government and have even faced imprisonment or other forms of repression for their positions. Part of their letter read:

“Though we have long criticized the ruling system in Iran — and many of us have paid a price for doing so — we believe that independence, security, and democracy must be achieved by the people of Iran, not through foreign military intervention,” the letter reads.

The statement opens with a reference to Iran’s eight-year war with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, highlighting the devastation caused by that conflict — including the use of chemical weapons — and positioning Iran as a nation that knows too well the horrors of war. The authors stress that while Iran has not initiated any war in the last century, it has always risen in defense when attacked.

The signatories then turn their focus to the nuclear issue, criticizing Western double standards. They argue that while Iran’s peaceful nuclear program has been under constant international oversight, Israel, which is not a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), maintains an undeclared arsenal without scrutiny. They note that Iran entered the JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal) in good faith, only to see the U.S. unilaterally withdraw under President Trump and impose crippling sanctions on the Iranian people, affecting access to essential medicine, industrial development, and more.

Despite being political critics of Iran’s ruling establishment, the authors insist that the path to democracy cannot come through foreign intervention. They firmly reject any form of military aggression, especially from nations that they say exhibit authoritarian behavior themselves and support what the letter calls the criminal policies of the Israeli state. They assert that democracy must be shaped by the will of the Iranian people, not imposed by bombs or foreign powers.

The letter also denounces ongoing human rights violations by the Israeli government, particularly in Gaza, and accuses the U.S. and some European governments of enabling these actions through political and military support. They point to widespread condemnation of Israel’s conduct by international institutions, legal bodies, and student protests across the United States and Europe as evidence of growing global opposition.

In closing, the letter delivers a clear and powerful message:

“In the event of any attack on Iran, regardless of our disagreements with the government, we will defend our homeland with all our strength. Any aggression against Iran’s defensive capabilities is an attack on the Iranian people, not merely its regime — and such a conflict will destabilize the entire region.”

The signatories call on the global community to stand against militarism, U.S. threats, and the silence toward Israel’s actions, urging an international stand for peace, justice, and the sovereignty of nations. This letter marks a significant and unified stance from within Iran’s civil society: opposition to war, a demand for global accountability, and a declaration that the Iranian people — not foreign powers — must shape their country’s future.

Recent remarks in the Iranian daily Kayhan, specifically in its “Goft-o-Shenoud” column, sparked significant controversy by explicitly suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump would be assassinated in retaliation for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. The column stated, “Trump has been making excessive threats against multiple countries, including allies of the U.S. such as Canada, Europe, and Japan. He deserves a bullet in his empty head in revenge for Soleimani’s blood.”

These inflammatory comments have drawn substantial international attention, particularly from Fox News, which highlighted Kayhan’s explicit threats in detail, quoting directly from the column. Fox News emphasized Kayhan’s provocative wording and suggested the remarks could further strain U.S.-Iran relations.

Domestically, the remarks drew sharp criticism even from figures typically aligned with Kayhan. Political analyst Abdollah Ganji described the column as a “subconscious error,” noting Kayhan’s previous stance that issues with the U.S. are systemic rather than tied to any single individual, questioning why Kayhan would imply that removing Trump would solve deeper problems. Similarly, Abdolreza Davari criticized Kayhan for echoing the narratives propagated by Israeli-linked accounts, accusing the newspaper of inadvertently playing into Israel’s hands and using the hashtag “#infiltration.”

Despite domestic and international backlash, Kayhan aggressively defended its statements, reiterating its hostile stance towards critics by accusing them of fearfulness and aligning with U.S. interests. The paper further mocked critics, saying they had “heads as empty as Trump’s.”

The Iranian Press Supervisory Board responded by emphasizing the official stance of the Iranian government on seeking justice through international legal means regarding Soleimani’s assassination, rather than through violence. It issued an official warning to Kayhan based on Iranian press law, which explicitly prohibits publishing material harmful to Iran’s security, dignity, or national interests.

Iranian reformist daily Ham-Mihan strongly condemned Kayhan’s actions, arguing that such reckless rhetoric severely undermines national interests. It questioned the muted response by Iran’s Press Supervisory Board, suggesting the board’s mild “official warning,” which notably did not explicitly name Kayhan or its editor-in-chief, was insufficient. The newspaper further demanded clarity from governmental bodies regarding Kayhan’s precise affiliation and its representational legitimacy.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani described Kayhan’s rhetoric as inflammatory and contrary to Iran’s official stance of peace and legal justice. She emphasized that inflammatory statements contradict the government’s declared policy of pursuing justice for Soleimani’s assassination through legal international channels and reiterated the importance of responsible journalism in serving national interests.

Prominent journalist Ahmad Zeidabadi called for transparency regarding Kayhan’s official status, questioning if its positions officially reflect government policy or merely personal opinions of its editors. Zeidabadi emphasized that the ambiguity surrounding Kayhan’s status complicates diplomatic interactions, as foreign diplomats frequently interpret its statements as reflective of official Iranian policy. The controversy has reignited debate regarding the extent of press freedom in Iran, the responsibilities of media toward national security, and the clear delineation—or lack thereof—between official government positions and media outlets closely associated with political establishments.

The Tehran-based Shargh newspaper resumed publication on Thursday, April 10, after a two-day suspension following a controversial report about alleged secret negotiations between Iran and the United States. The newspaper had previously cited “major technical and infrastructural upgrades” as the reason for halting both its print and online editions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The temporary suspension came after Shargh published a report on Sunday citing unnamed sources who claimed that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and MP Hamid Reza Hajibabaei held a confidential meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday, April 4. According to the report, during this meeting, the Supreme Leader agreed to initiate direct negotiations with the United States, and three political figures — Ali Larijani, Mohammad Forouzandeh, and Mohammad Javad Zarif — were selected to carry out this mission.

Following the backlash, Shargh issued a formal apology, stating that the report was inaccurate and unfounded. The editors wrote: “We feel obliged to sincerely apologize to the Office of the Supreme Leader and our esteemed readers for publishing this part of the report and its unintended consequences.” They acknowledged the report as a serious professional error, stating that it did not meet the newspaper’s usual editorial standards.

Despite nearly a month having passed since U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Iranian media have released limited and often conflicting information about any possible talks. This reflects a broader pattern in which Iranian officials typically disclose major diplomatic developments only after decisions have already been finalized behind closed doors, leaving the public largely uninformed and fueling speculation.

Before Trump’s recent statement that high-level direct talks would be held on Saturday, April 12, Iranian officials had not issued any public announcements. After Trump’s remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the talks would be indirect.

At present, Iran maintains that the negotiations in Oman will be indirect, while the U.S. insists they will be direct. The talks are being mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

Trump, speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, confirmed early this week that talks were already underway. Later, Araghchi wrote in The Washington Post that numerous messages and letters had been exchanged between Iran and the U.S. in recent weeks, aimed at opening a diplomatic path forward.

“Trump is a businessman and a deal-maker.” This phrase has been repeated many times, and many pro-diplomacy analysts believe that this very trait of the U.S. president could offer practical strategies for achieving results in upcoming negotiations. In line with this sentiment, it appears that Iran is preparing to use its economy as leverage in future talks with the United States.

Iran’s economy is currently in a highly fragile state, but after years of sanctions, it also presents untapped potential for investment. After the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), European companies lined up to invest in Iran. However, it quickly became clear that the agreement lacked the necessary stability to offer a secure foundation for sustained foreign investment. One of the often-cited reasons for the deal’s failure was the absence of the U.S. from Iran’s investment market. Former Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently noted that U.S. primary sanctions prevented American companies from entering the Iranian economy even after the JCPOA was signed.

This time, Iran seems prepared to play this economic card during negotiations. Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian politician and close associate of Supreme Leader Khamenei, supported this view in recent remarks: “Mr. Trump is a talented individual who has managed to become wealthy through business. The U.S. can define mutual economic interests with Iran.” He also warned: “Trump says he seeks peace, so he should not talk of threats and war. Any attack on Iran will have consequences. We have experienced military commanders.” These statements suggest that Iran is ready for a deal and willing to take steps toward an agreement, or prepare for confrontation.

Before Trump shocked both Iran and Netanyahu with his announcement of direct talks, and before Araghchi confirmed the Oman negotiations, it seemed that Iran had missed the opportunity to make statements like Larijani’s, especially in the face of Trump’s threatening rhetoric.

But now the situation has changed. With talks set to commence, there’s renewed hope that Trump’s deal-making mindset can be engaged despite his threats – though Iranian leaders have emphasized that they do not respond to such past threats or any future threats from President Trump as well.

The key question, however, is this: What would the economic annex of a potential deal look like? A thought-provoking tweet from Mohammad Hossein Khoshvaght – a family member of the Supreme Leader – may offer a hint. He wrote: “What would your reaction be if you learned that the Iranian government had outlined nearly $1 trillion worth of projects and declared that American investment in these projects would be permitted?” Additionally, Abdollah Rahimlou, a professor of international economics, responded: “No agreement will be sustainable without an economic component. This would be a wise move.”

Foreign policy analyst Amir Chahaki offered a cautionary perspective: “If the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy continues to focus on regional conflicts with Israel and maintains ‘the destruction of Israel’ as a central slogan without a cease in hostilities, then it will have no meaningful impact on the negotiations.” He added that “The West had invested over a trillion dollars in Russia—major global companies from McDonald’s to Volkswagen and international banks. Yet within three months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all of them pulled out.”

This emphasis on economic leverage was also echoed by Abbas Araghchi in his recent op-ed in The Washington Post, where he emphasized that Iran’s vast investment potential could offer the U.S. a viable path toward mutually beneficial cooperation—if sanctions are lifted and channels of engagement are restored. Araghchi underlined that a sustainable agreement must include meaningful economic incentives and access to Iran’s investment market, reinforcing Tehran’s intent to put economic opportunity at the center of any future deal.



At least seven miners have died from gas poisoning at the Jowhar Coal Mine in Mihan Duiyeh, near Damghan, Semnan Province. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 6, as operations resumed for the first time after a months-long winter closure. Among the victims were two volunteers who had entered the tunnel to rescue trapped colleagues but succumbed to high levels of methane gas.

According to Mehr News Agency, three of the deceased were foreign nationals, and the mine’s contractor was also among the fatalities. Officials confirmed that the mine held a valid operating license, though no explanation has been offered for the gas leak. Authorities retrieved all the bodies and transferred them to forensic medical services for investigation.

The Semnan governor stated that initial findings point to human error and a miscalculation as the likely cause of the tragedy, which took place in an abandoned tunnel within the mine. A judicial investigation has been launched to determine full responsibility.

The mine, owned by Eastern Alborz Company, is located 35 kilometers northeast of Damghan and measures approximately 40 meters in length and 20 meters in depth. Farajollah Eliat, the Deputy Governor for Development Affairs, confirmed the victims included four Iranian and three Afghan workers. The Red Crescent’s local chief, Hossein Derakhshan, noted that the emergency call came at 3:30 p.m. and rescue teams were immediately dispatched. Although there was no risk of explosion, high concentrations of carbon dioxide caused fatal asphyxiation.

This tragic event has renewed concerns about mine safety in Iran. In a previous coal mine disaster in Tabas on September 21, 2024, 52 workers were killed and 22 injured following a collapse.

In a separate incident, a deadly fire broke out Monday night at a medical clinic in Tehran’s Moshrieh neighborhood, killing three people, including an 8-year-old child. According to Tehran’s emergency services, 18 others were injured in the blaze. The fire reportedly started on the first floor of a five-story building and quickly spread to upper levels.

Tehran City Council Chairman Mehdi Chamran criticized the widespread lack of safety in many medical centers, stating, “These centers, meant to provide treatment, are turning into death traps. The Crisis Management Task Force must act faster to prevent future tragedies.”

The fire occurred just days after a spokesperson for Tehran’s Fire Department warned that many of the city’s historic markets fail to meet basic safety standards. “Most shops lack extinguishers or fire suppression systems, and even where equipment exists, shopkeepers don’t know how to use them,” he said. These deficiencies, experts warn, make the capital particularly vulnerable to disasters such as fires, floods, and earthquakes.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed Shahram Dabbiri from his position as Parliamentary Deputy, following public outcry over a luxury trip to Antarctica during the Norooz holidays. In an official decree, Pezeshkian stated that after conducting a review, it was confirmed that Dabbiri had traveled to Antarctica for leisure, and as such, his continued service in the administration was no longer appropriate.

The president emphasized that expensive trips by public officials—even if self-funded—are unjustifiable and incompatible with the values of modesty expected from government representatives. Earlier in the Persian New Year holiday (late March), a photo of Dabbiri with his wife in front of the luxury vessel Plancius—marked with the words “Heading to Antarctica”—circulated widely on social media. The image was originally shared as an Instagram Story by a private account belonging to a woman identified as Sholeh Emami, who is believed to be Dabbiri’s wife.

Following widespread backlash, the Office of the Parliamentary Deputy had initially released a vague statement, claiming the photos were “inaccurate and old.” However, additional photos emerged from the same account showing Dabbiri and his wife sightseeing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, reinforcing the perception that the trip was recent and lavish.

The images sparked criticism across Iran’s political spectrum—from government supporters and reformists to conservatives and the general public. Critics argued that while ordinary Iranians are struggling with severe economic hardship, a high-ranking official was enjoying a luxury vacation abroad, ending with an elite cruise to the South Pole. Many commentators also pointed out the double standard in promoting “austere living” for citizens while officials and their families continue to live extravagantly.

This is not the first time an Iranian official’s travels have stirred public anger. In April 2022, images surfaced showing the wife, daughter, and son-in-law of parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shopping for baby supplies in Turkey. Reports at the time claimed the family returned from Istanbul to Tehran with a substantial amount of luggage. Ghalibaf later dismissed the reports as politically motivated lies aimed at damaging his reputation.