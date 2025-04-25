Iran and U.S. Technical Discussions Set to Begin in Oman Saturday, Iranian Opposition Rejects War, and More

Week of April 21, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Strategic Diplomacy in Motion: High-Stakes US–Iran Nuclear Negotiations Advance in Oman Iran-U.S. Talks in Rome Show Momentum as Iranian Reactions Reflect Cautious Optimism Tehran Leans on Beijing and Moscow Amid U.S. Negotiations Iranian Opposition Coalition Urges West to Push for Diplomatic Resolution, Avoid Military Conflict Energy Alliance Strengthens: Iran and Russia Sign Multibillion-Dollar Oil Deals Amid Strategic Cooperation Iran Inks $750 Million Rail Deal as Babak Zanjani Resurfaces in Public Spotlight IRIB Sacks Channel One Executives After Broadcast That Insulted Sunni Beliefs The Killing of Fatemeh Soltani and Iran’s Legal Crisis Over Honor-Based Violence Tunnel Concerns Spark Debate Over Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions

Strategic Diplomacy in Motion: High-Stakes US–Iran Nuclear Negotiations Advance in Oman Iranian negotiators arrived in Muscat today to engage in the third round of high-level nuclear negotiations with representatives of the United States. The meeting is scheduled to take place Saturday in the Omani capital, continuing the dialogue between Tehran and Washington for the third consecutive week. The Iranian technical delegation is led by Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is overseeing both the diplomatic and technical components of the Iranian team. Takht-Ravanchi and Gharibabadi participated in the previous two rounds held in Muscat and Rome. The third round was originally scheduled for three days ago, but was postponed due to scheduling changes by the Omani hosts, with both Iran and the US agreeing to the adjustment. The American delegation is led by Steve Witkoff, the Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs appointed by former President Donald Trump. Witkoff departed Moscow on Friday en route to Oman ahead of the negotiations. Michael Anton, Director of Policy Planning at the US State Department, will lead the technical delegation. Although he previously served on the National Security Council in Trump’s first term, he does not appear to have an extensive background on Iran specifically. While Anton reportedly attended earlier negotiating rounds, it appears that the US needed additional time to finalize its expert team, which contributed to the delayed start of this round. The first and second rounds of talks took place in Muscat and Rome, respectively. The third session, returning to Muscat, marks the first formal engagement at the expert and technical level between the two delegations. In a parallel diplomatic track, Iran, Russia, and China held a joint meeting in Vienna with Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA. This session followed diplomatic visits by Abbas Araghchi to Moscow and Beijing. Ahead of the second round in Rome, Araghchi delivered a written message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In preparation for the current round, he visited Beijing and delivered a message from President Masoud Pezeshkian, updating Chinese officials on the progress of negotiations with the United States. Araghchi also announced on the social media platform X that Iran is open to strengthening ties with the UK, France, and Germany, and is willing to travel to these countries to facilitate further engagement. While both sides have expressed satisfaction with recent negotiations, significant policy divides remain. This week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran has no need for domestic uranium enrichment and instead should import nuclear fuel. Iran has rejected this demand, asserting that its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable and essential to its sovereignty. The European signatories to the JCPOA—Britain, France, and Germany—have indicated they are considering reinstating UN Security Council sanctions over what they claim is Iran’s non-compliance with the agreement. Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Time magazine marking his 100th day in office, denied allegations that he blocked an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump stated: “That’s not true. I didn’t stop them, but I didn’t make it easy either.” He emphasized that he preferred diplomacy over conflict, but also said: “I hope we can reach a deal, but we may be forced to strike, because Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.” Asked again if he prevented the Israeli strike, Trump added: “I didn’t say no to them, but I didn’t give them a green light either. Ultimately, I left the decision to them. But I believe in deals over bombings.” According to a New York Times report, Israel had been preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in May, but Trump reportedly opposed it to allow diplomacy to progress. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar later said he was unaware of any such decision being made in government. However, Reuters, citing Israeli and US sources, reported that Israel still considers a limited strike an option, potentially requiring less US involvement but still depending on US intelligence and defense support. Iran-U.S. Talks in Rome Show Momentum as Iranian Reactions Reflect Cautious Optimism The second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States was held on Saturday, April 19, in a diplomatic facility belonging to Oman in Rome. After nearly four hours of discussions, both sides agreed to proceed to the next phase of technical-level talks, which are scheduled to begin Wednesday in Muscat. A third round of high-level negotiations is set for the following Saturday. Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, praised the positive momentum, stating that talks had “accelerated” and even suggested the potential for “unexpected breakthroughs.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed this sentiment, calling the meeting “constructive” and describing the process as “moving forward.” In a post on social media platform X following the talks, Araghchi wrote in English that he conveyed to the American team that many in Iran now view the JCPOA as no longer sufficient, adding, “To them, what remains of it are lessons learned — and I agree.” He also warned that “cautious optimism” is appropriate at this stage. The focus is notable, as many American critics of the negotiations have claimed that President Trump is following the path of the Obama negotiations as an apparent means to blunt progress toward an agreement. According to a statement from Oman’s foreign ministry, both Araghchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff agreed that the goal is a fair, durable, and binding agreement that ensures Iran remains free of nuclear weapons while retaining the right to peaceful nuclear development and seeing sanctions lifted. Prior to the Rome talks, Araghchi met with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, expressing appreciation for Italy’s role in facilitating the meeting. Tajani, in turn, voiced support for continued dialogue and said Rome hoped to contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), also met Tajani and praised Italy’s role in promoting diplomacy. Just days earlier, Grossi had visited Tehran for high-level discussions ahead of the agency’s next report on Iran’s nuclear program. Within Iran, reactions to the second round of negotiations reflected a mix of optimism, strategic calculation, and continued internal debate. Ali Shamkhani, senior advisor to the Supreme Leader and former national security chief, emphasized in a post that Iran seeks a balanced agreement, not capitulation. He outlined nine key principles guiding Iran’s position, including guarantees, balance, lifting sanctions, avoiding foreign threats, rejecting the Libya/UAE model, speed, deterring external sabotage, and enabling investment. The reformist press largely responded with optimism. Outlets like Ham-Mihan featured front-page coverage of journalists outside the Rome venue and argued that the transition to technical talks makes direct negotiations necessary. The paper’s editorial suggested that continuing indirect dialogue would be inefficient and illogical. The state-run newspaper Iran mirrored this tone but included expert opinions cautioning that even a successful agreement may not address domestic structural issues. Mostafa Hashemitaba, a former minister and reformist figure, warned against relying too heavily on diplomacy to resolve internal economic problems. Conservative analyst Abbas Salimi-Namin echoed this view, cautioning that even a successful deal may not yield long-term domestic benefits due to U.S. unreliability. On the conservative side, Kayhan adopted a less confrontational tone than in the past. While skeptical of U.S. intentions, it asserted that American demands in Rome were reportedly “well below” those of the original JCPOA. Analyst Sadollah Zarei wrote that Trump’s primary goal is to rebrand the nuclear deal as his own and may therefore offer concessions. Kayhan welcomed the reduced role of Europe, labeling it a prudent decision given past hostilities. The paper argued that U.S. willingness to negotiate stems from Iran’s military strength and claimed that American and Israeli forces fear the cost of a confrontation. Kayhan’s “Special Report” column added that America’s decision to engage in talks is a recognition of Iran’s deterrent power and regional influence. Iranian media also reported tight security around the Rome meeting, with Italian police implementing precautions at the venue. While a U.S. official described the negotiations as “direct and indirect,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry labeled them as “indirect,” with the Omani foreign minister shuttling between two separate rooms housing the Iranian and U.S. delegations. In a parallel development, Iran’s judiciary announced criminal charges against two unnamed media managers for comments made about the negotiations on social media. Officials labeled their remarks as “vulgar,” underlining the tight scrutiny of media coverage around the talks. The daily Shargh focused on the economic impact of the negotiations, reporting that markets responded more cautiously to the second round compared to the sharp movements seen after the first. Unlike the dramatic drop in gold and currency prices following the Muscat talks, this time buyers and sellers approached the market more conservatively. However, car prices reportedly rose. Shargh also included a report from Rome, noting the absence of delays from the Iranian delegation and that both sides arrived in close succession. The outlet cited Al-Hadath as reporting unresolved disagreements over uranium enrichment levels, though Iranian officials have not confirmed this. Gold market analyst Sohrab Ashrafi noted that while optimism about the outcome of the talks remains, the intensity of that optimism is lower than during the first round. On the diplomatic front, Araghchi spoke by phone on Sunday with his counterparts in Switzerland and Pakistan. According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the Swiss Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the talks and offered assistance. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister voiced hope that mediation efforts would bring peace and development. There was renewed speculation within Iran about the possibility of reopening embassies between Tehran and Washington. Reformist figure Mohsen Rahami proposed a phased approach: beginning with direct talks at the foreign ministry level and eventually reopening embassies if progress continues. In contrast, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani dismissed the idea as premature and irrelevant, while hardliners such as Hossein Shariatmadari of Kayhan mocked such discussions as naive. Rafael Grossi expressed relief that the second round did not collapse. In an interview with Italy’s La Repubblica, he said both sides showed a willingness to address concrete issues and that the tone of the meeting suggested further progress was possible. Grossi noted that the talks were at risk of breaking down, but the atmosphere in Rome prevented that outcome. As Oman deepens its mediation role and regional diplomacy intensifies — including the Omani king’s visit to Russia and Araghchi’s earlier delivery of a letter from Supreme Leader Khamenei to Vladimir Putin — the next round of negotiations will begin to test whether technical-level talks can transform cautious optimism into a lasting agreement. Tehran Leans on Beijing and Moscow Amid U.S. Negotiations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing on Wednesday to brief Chinese leaders on ongoing U.S. negotiations and secure their continued backing . “The discussions with the United States are moving in the right direction, but it is still too early to judge. We remain cautiously optimistic,” Araghchi told reporters before meeting China’s First Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang. He added that if Washington maintains a constructive approach and avoids unrealistic demands, “I am confident we can reach a solid agreement.” Araghchi’s stop in Beijing follows an April 17 visit to Moscow, where he personally delivered a letter from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to President Vladimir Putin. According to Iran’s ambassador in Moscow, the message assured the Kremlin that Tehran’s negotiations with the West “will not come at the expense of its friendships” with Russia or other partners, emphasizing that those ties would “continue unabated.” Across the Atlantic, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted a united stance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, writing on Truth Social that the two leaders are “on the same page” regarding Iran after a phone call between the two leaders. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the call underscored that the United States “stands firmly behind its ally” and that Iran “must never obtain a nuclear weapon.” Araghchi had also been scheduled to speak virtually at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s International Nuclear Policy Conference in Washington on 22 April, but organizers cancelled the appearance after a dispute over format. The minister nonetheless published his prepared remarks on X (formerly Twitter), outlining Iran’s long-term plan to build at least 19 nuclear reactors—potentially worth “tens of billions of dollars” in contracts and capable, he argued, of reviving America’s dormant nuclear-power industry. The text signalled to U.S. officials that lucrative civilian partnerships remain possible if sanctions are lifted. Diplomats on both sides insist the window for a deal remains open. The coming days will show whether behind-the-scenes optimism can translate into concrete compromises on enrichment limits, sanctions relief, and other areas of concern. With Beijing and Moscow fully briefed by Tehran—and Washington coordinating closely with Jerusalem—the negotiations are set to proceed. Iranian Opposition Coalition Urges West to Push for Diplomatic Resolution, Avoid Military Conflict In a letter addressed to the heads of state of Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and —with a copy to the United Nations Secretary-General—a coalition of Iranian opposition groups has called on Western powers to pursue diplomatic engagement with Iran while firmly opposing any form of military intervention. The letter, issued by Hamgami for a Secular Democratic Republic in Iran—a coalition representing five Iranian political organizations—emphasizes the group’s longstanding rejection of military solutions to the ongoing tensions between Iran and the West. Instead, it advocates for transparent, fair, and balanced negotiations that recognize the legitimate security concerns of both the international community and the Iranian people. While the coalition strongly criticizes the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions and foreign policy, it argues that heightened tensions and the threat of military confrontation would only deepen instability in Iran and the broader Middle East. “There are no long-term winners in war,” the letter warns, citing a combination of the Islamic Republic’s “misguided foreign policies,” acts of sabotage by Israel, and extremist agendas on both sides as obstacles to lasting peace. A sustainable agreement, the coalition says, should be based on international law, ensure effective oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and aim to ease sanctions that have burdened the Iranian population. The opposition group also proposes that United Nations and European Union human rights bodies play a more active role in engaging the Iranian government through structured dialogue. In the broader context, the coalition argues that the root of Iran’s crises lies in the authoritarian and expansionist ideology of the Islamic Republic. The letter calls for a transition to a government grounded in secularism, democracy, tolerance, and peaceful foreign relations, asserting that such a shift would align with the national interests of Iranians and promote regional stability. The coalition urges Western governments to condition the normalization of diplomatic and trade relations on Iran’s compliance with international commitments, particularly the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its protocols. It further recommends that targeted sanctions against human rights violators remain in place, along with international support for Iran’s pro-democracy movement. The letter concludes by reaffirming the group’s vision: a secular democratic republic in Iran that respects human rights, promotes peace, and engages constructively with the international community. Energy Alliance Strengthens: Iran and Russia Sign Multibillion-Dollar Oil Deals Amid Strategic Cooperation Iran has announced that its trade volume with Russia reached nearly $5 billion in 2024, a major leap that reflects the deepening of strategic ties between the two countries. Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, during his official visit to Moscow, confirmed the signing of four major oil contracts with Russian companies valued at $4 billion, aimed at developing seven oil fields across Iran. Paknejad noted that bilateral trade increased by 16.2% over the past year, reaching $4.8 billion. He framed the energy agreements as a key pillar in a broader push for economic and geopolitical alignment between Tehran and Moscow, both of which remain under heavy US energy sanctions. He also recalled Iran’s previous memorandum of understanding with Russia to import 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, adding that a new agreement has now been reached to transport Russian gas via land through the Republic of Azerbaijan. Under the new framework, gas will be delivered to Iran in the Astara region, with logistical coordination ongoing between Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan to facilitate this overland route. Paknejad’s trip coincides with active Iran–US nuclear negotiations and marked the opening of the 18th session of the Iran–Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in the Russian capital, co-chaired by Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev. In a high-level meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, both sides emphasized not only the need to expand cooperation in energy and oil, but also nuclear energy collaboration, transport infrastructure development, particularly along the North–South Transport Corridor, and enhanced financial, trade, and agricultural exchanges. Speaking after the signing of the final document from the commission, Paknejad declared that “Iran is a reliable partner for Moscow” and described the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty as both “symbolic and significant.” The treaty, signed earlier this year by the presidents of both countries, outlines collaboration across political, security, trade, transportation, and energy sectors. The Russian parliament has ratified the treaty, and President Vladimir Putin has signed it into law, but Iran has yet to submit it to its parliament (Majlis) for ratification. While the treaty defines an elevated level of bilateral cooperation, it contains no mutual defense or military commitment clauses. As a result, in the event of war or military conflict involving either country—such as a potential confrontation between Iran and the United States—neither side is obligated to provide military assistance to the other. This reflects not only Russia’s strategic caution, but also aligns with Iran’s officially declared neutrality in the Ukraine war. Despite limited military cooperation with Moscow, including the sale of drones, Iran has repeatedly stated it is not a party to the Ukraine conflict. Both Iran and Russia continue to face extensive international sanctions. Russia has been sanctioned for its annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine, while Iran has faced additional Western sanctions for its cooperation with Russia during the conflict. Still, Tehran maintains its non-aligned stance, attempting to balance strategic partnerships without risking new military entanglements. Iran Inks $750 Million Rail Deal as Babak Zanjani Resurfaces in Public Spotlight