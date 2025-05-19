Iran Asserts Red Line on Enrichment Following Latest Witkoff Remarks

The U.S. and Iran have once again staked out sharply contrasting positions on enrichment. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff again outlined the Trump administration’s supposedly firm position ahead of a possible fifth round of talks with Iran in Europe. Witkoff, in an interview this weekend, stated that President Trump is committed to resolving the issue through diplomacy, but emphasized that the U.S. has a “very, very clear red line:” zero uranium enrichment. “We cannot accept even one percent enrichment capacity,” he told ABC News. “Everything must begin with an agreement that does not include enrichment.”

Witkoff added that the U.S. had submitted a proposal it believes addresses the issue respectfully: “We want to find a solution, and we believe we can. But enrichment enables weaponization, and we cannot allow that.” At the time of publication, there is no firm indication that the U.S. proposal has been officially received by the Iranians.

Iranian officials quickly responded to Witkoff’s remarks, rejecting the premise that enrichment could be eliminated from their nuclear program. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that “enrichment in Iran will continue—with or without a deal.” He dismissed Witkoff’s remarks as “detached from the reality of the negotiations.” Araghchi emphasized that Iran is willing to engage in serious dialogue to ensure the peaceful nature of its program, but said “unrealistic demands will not be met.”

In a post on social media, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s position is based on its perceived rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), writing that “there is no scenario in which Iranian officials will allow deviation from this treaty.” He described Iran’s nuclear expertise as a national achievement earned through sacrifice and added that if the U.S. genuinely wants long-term guarantees, a deal is within reach—but Iran’s enrichment will not stop.

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi also warned that if the U.S. continues to demand “zero enrichment,” the process would stall. “We will never yield on enrichment,” he said. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activities fall within international law and that “the U.S. is not in a position to license or deny Iran’s rights.” He noted the pattern of progress during meetings, followed by hardened U.S. positions upon returning to Washington, creates “uncertainty and weakens trust.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian also weighed in, stressing that sanctions and threats will not alter Iran’s peaceful nuclear path. Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, he reaffirmed Iran’s right to nuclear research and development and said: “We will not back down. We have lived under sanctions for years.”

The path ahead for negotiations appears increasingly fraught with each side appearing to dig in on their respective red lines via remarks in public, rather than at the negotiating table. While the negotiating process has thus far been insulated from many remarks, it appears that public rhetoric has drifted farther away from common ground in recent weeks.

Over the past month, the two countries have held four rounds of indirect negotiations, with Oman mediating, and both sides have confirmed plans to continue. Witkoff expressed optimism that the upcoming meeting—possibly sometime in the coming week in Europe—could lead to “real, positive results.” Araghchi confirmed that the time and location of the fifth round will soon be announced.

Whether these firm positions ultimately evolve into compromise or lead to a stalemate will depend on the negotiators’ ability to move from declarative lines to mutually acceptable common ground. For now, the public reaffirmation of each side’s core demands underscores both the stakes and the seriousness of this high-level diplomacy.