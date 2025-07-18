Iran Cautions Against Rushed Return to Negotiations, Tiered Internet Access in Iran, and More

Week of July 14, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Although new assessments suggest that Iran’s nuclear enrichment program suffered only partial setbacks following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, political and diplomatic channels between Tehran and Washington remain stalled. Iran’s leadership continues to express deep caution and skepticism about returning to negotiations, emphasizing strategic patience and national security.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled openness to diplomacy in a statement on July 14, declaring that his government is committed to a “peaceful path” because “the window for diplomacy remains open.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pezeshkian drew parallels to the Iran-Iraq war, highlighting national unity against foreign aggression. His remarks were interpreted as a general endorsement of diplomatic solutions—particularly around the nuclear standoff.

However, other senior Iranian officials have taken a more guarded tone. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that no time or location has been set for direct talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. He denied reports of moving the talks to Oslo or replacing Oman with China as mediator, calling such claims speculative. Baghaei added that while Russia and China have expressed willingness to play a constructive role in diplomacy, they have made no concrete proposals. He also warned that Europe’s potential activation of the snapback mechanism—which would reinstate UN sanctions on Iran—has no legal basis and would exclude Europe from future negotiations. Despite tensions, Iran continues consultations with the E3 (France, Germany, and the UK).

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined strict preconditions for supporting any future deal with Iran. In a Fox News interview, he said he would support an “exceptional agreement” only if Iran completely halts uranium enrichment, bans ballistic missiles with ranges over 300 miles, and dismantles its so-called ‘terror axis’. Netanyahu warned that if Iran does not comply, it must be “contained”, and Israel will not hesitate to act again.

Iranian leaders have flatly rejected these demands. Foreign Minister Araghchi declared: “We will not accept any deal that does not include enrichment. And if there are to be any talks, they will be limited strictly to nuclear issues—namely the peaceful nature of Iran’s program in exchange for lifting sanctions. Nothing else is up for negotiation.” Military and defense capabilities, Iranian officials emphasize, are non-negotiable.

These diplomatic tensions come just weeks after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which ended with a fragile ceasefire on June 23. Iranian officials remain highly wary of future attacks and demand that the U.S. provide guarantees that no new strikes will take place during any future negotiations. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a blunt warning, saying: “Israel’s long arm will reach Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan—anywhere threats emerge. If we must strike again, it will be with greater force.”

In this context, Iran’s approach to diplomacy appears cautious and conditional. A senior Iranian official told Press TV that Iran will not return to negotiations under the previous framework, stating: “Washington wants talks to prepare for war, not peace. If that’s the case, we see no point in wasting time. We prefer to focus on readiness, not dialogue.” Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, echoed this sentiment: “Negotiation is just a tactic. There’s no rush. Let the Leader decide when and if it’s appropriate. They fought a war with us—they should explain why first.”

The extent of damage to Iran’s nuclear sites remains a point of contention. Following the June 22 U.S. airstrikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, President Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were “completely destroyed.” However, an NBC News investigation, citing current and former U.S. officials, reported that only Fordow suffered severe damage, while Natanz and Isfahan sustained minor harm. According to leaked intelligence, Fordow—Iran’s second-largest enrichment facility, located deep inside a mountain near Qom—was “badly damaged.”

White House officials, however, continue to promote the operation—codenamed “Midnight Hammer”—as a complete success. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly insisted the president’s action “eliminated Iran’s nuclear capabilities” and made the world “a safer place.” Yet independent experts have pushed back and clarified that Isfahan is not an enrichment site. Experts have also pushed back on the claim that Fordow was totally destroyed, noting that deep-underground structures are hard to eliminate, even with bunker-buster bombs.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also weighed in, reporting that despite the damage, Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed the damage and labeled them a violation of international law and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The U.S. and Israel may have achieved tactical successes, but the strategic goal of bringing Iran back to the negotiating table remains elusive. With Fordow damaged but not eliminated, and Tehran signaling deep mistrust, Iran appears in no hurry to engage in talks. Instead, its leadership is focused on avoiding past traps, demanding security guarantees, and preparing for potential future conflict—should diplomacy once again be overtaken by confrontation.

Published July 17, 2025

In the wake of the recent 12-day war, Iranian authorities have quietly accelerated efforts to implement a controversial system of tiered internet access, known domestically as “Internet-e-Tabaqati” (Class-Based Internet). On July 15, during a meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace attended by all three heads of government branches, the council unanimously approved the executive bylaw for a new body titled the Committee for Facilitating Digital Business Activities.

The bylaw had been anticipated since February 2025, when the formation of this committee was originally approved. According to official statements at the time, the committee was meant to handle formal objections raised by digital economy associations within 48 hours. However, recent developments suggest the committee is being used as a mechanism to grant selective access to unrestricted internet for a limited group of digital businesses — a move seen by critics as a first step toward institutionalizing tiered internet access.

Amir Siah, acting head of the Economic and Regulatory Division at the National Cyberspace Center, confirmed this development during a government-sponsored conference titled “Internet and the Future of Iran.” He stated that the committee had already granted access to open internet for certain businesses, citing examples of companies submitting their IP addresses and being granted broader access.

Siah described this as a “pilot program” whose first tangible result was the reopening of internet access for selected digital companies. He announced that the committee would be formally operational following that same day’s Supreme Council meeting — a session that culminated in the approval of the executive bylaw. As of this report, the full text of the bylaw remains unpublished.

Meanwhile, Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, also acknowledged that a form of tiered internet is being extended to journalists, branding it as “freer internet.” She defended the program by stating that “naturally, if a journalist needs more open access, it should be provided.” Mohajerani also referenced the temporary shift to a “national internet mode” during wartime, claiming it was necessary to safeguard public security — a move critics say has persisted well beyond the ceasefire.

Despite government claims of supporting open access, experts and civil society groups argue that the internet in Iran has not returned to pre-war conditions weeks after the ceasefire, and that these steps mark a de facto expansion of class-based access to the internet. Historically, Iranian authorities have periodically denied or restricted internet access during times of unrest or conflict, but this latest initiative suggests a shift from temporary disruption to permanent segmentation. Activists warn that the so-called “Free Internet for Businesses” and “Emergency Internet” models will further widen the digital divide between approved sectors and the general public, under the guise of supporting the digital economy.

While the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has officially denied support for tiered internet, contradictions persist. Minister Issa Zarepour reiterated in a public statement — reposting the president’s earlier message — that the administration opposes any form of class-based internet, and supports equal access for all Iranians. Yet, critics argue that the new committee’s actions contradict these public declarations, especially as access is now being extended based on occupational and institutional status.

Analysts view this week’s Supreme Council session and the passage of the executive bylaw as a formal green light for a long-suspected national policy of internet stratification. Many believe that the fourteenth administration is advancing a broader agenda, quietly rolling out class-based internet privileges while publicly maintaining a rhetoric of inclusivity.

Published July 17, 2025

Iran is confronting an escalating environmental disaster, marked by acute water shortages, widespread land subsidence, and climate-induced displacement that now threaten the habitability of major regions and the livelihoods of millions. Experts warn that the crisis, if left unaddressed, could transform into one of the gravest national emergencies in the country’s modern history.

Ahad Vazifeh, head of the National Center for Climate and Drought Crisis Management, has warned of the increasing vulnerability of Iran’s key historical and urban centers—including Tehran, Isfahan, Yazd, Kerman, Qom, and Kashan—many of which sit on the edge or in the heart of the country’s arid central desert. These cities, with their dense populations and strategic importance, are suffering from severe drought, declining precipitation, over-extraction of groundwater, and land subsidence. For example, the average annual rainfall in Yazd is less than 100 millimeters, compared to a national average of 235 mm and nearly 1,000 mm in Gilan Province.

Overuse of water has led to soil degradation, collapsing aquifers, and a dangerously unstable geological foundation beneath urban centers. Satellite imagery of Lake Urmia has intensified fears that the lake will completely dry up by the end of the current summer. Reports from Iranian media note that 800,000 climate migrants have already been displaced within the country, particularly to northern provinces with more favorable climates. Of this population, approximately 10,000 families are reported to have fled Zabol, located in the severely drought-affected province of Sistan and Baluchestan. Experts warn that by the year 1420 (2041–2042 CE), 50 to 70 million Iranians—over half of the population—will be exposed to at least one extreme climate event annually, with many facing forced migration.

Compounding the issue is the rapidly deteriorating state of the country’s dams. According to Somayeh Rafiei, a member of Iran’s Parliament and head of the Environment and Agriculture Commission, 44 major dams are now in “critical” condition. Inflows to reservoirs have decreased by 37% compared to last year. The volume of water stored in dams is also down 18% year-over-year and 15% below the five-year average. In Tehran Province, dam capacity is at just 24%, posing major risks to water availability and power production, as hydropower generation is being severely limited.

Rafiei has also reported that 66% of Iran’s wetlands have turned into dust storm zones, amplifying air pollution and contributing to the loss of agricultural land.

The overuse of underground water sources is equally alarming. Approximately 60% of Iran’s water comes from groundwater reserves, yet current extraction rates are three times faster than the natural recharge rate. Over 30 provinces are experiencing land subsidence caused by unsupervised and excessive groundwater withdrawal. The phenomenon is no longer localized or temporary—it has become a nationwide, irreversible pattern. Tehran, Isfahan, Kerman, Fars, and Razavi Khorasan are among the hardest-hit provinces, with experts warning that urban infrastructure, transportation networks, and even lives are now at risk.

Iran uses nearly 90% of its water for agriculture, often in inefficient and outdated systems. This disproportionate usage is largely centered in areas that house 71% of the population and account for 70% of national water demand. Yet these same areas are among the most water-scarce and environmentally stressed, highlighting a deep imbalance in the country’s development strategy.

Meanwhile, the strain of environmental collapse is driving waves of internal migration. According to Iran’s Migration Observatory, between 1986 and 2016, the country recorded an average of one million internal migrants per year. In the five-year span from 2011 to 2016 alone, more than 4.3 million people relocated, often from rural or peripheral regions affected by drought and desertification to central cities. This unplanned migration is pushing additional population pressure on urban areas that are themselves facing critical water shortages and infrastructural limitations.

Environmental researchers and national agencies are now publicly declaring that the water crisis in Iran has become a direct threat to national security. Experts are urging the Iranian government to immediately halt unsustainable water extraction, invest in modern irrigation and urban water systems, shift agricultural practices, and rethink regional development policies. These warnings, however, have been circulating for years without serious policy response.

Unless swift and coordinated action is taken, Iran may face a future of uninhabitable cities, mass displacement, agricultural collapse, and growing unrest—all driven by the unchecked convergence of climate change, resource mismanagement, and political inaction.

Published July 15, 2025

New information has surfaced about an alleged Israeli missile strike on a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council during the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. According to Fars News Agency, a media outlet close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the accuracy of the intelligence used in the attack has led Iranian authorities to investigate the possibility of an internal informant or mole.

Previously, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ali Larijani (an advisor to the Supreme Leader), and Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC commander and current senior official, had confirmed that a strike by Israel targeted the high-level meeting. Without citing its source, Fars reported that the attack occurred on Monday, June 15, in the basement levels of a building in western Tehran, where the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) was convening with the heads of all three branches of government and other senior officials in attendance.

According to the report, six bombs or missiles were launched, targeting the entry and exit points of the building in an attempt to seal off escape routes and disrupt ventilation systems. Following the explosions, the power to the floor was cut off, but the officials managed to evacuate using a pre-designated emergency hatch, Fars said.

The outlet further claimed that some officials, including the president, sustained minor injuries to their legs during the evacuation, though President Pezeshkian did not mention these injuries in his recent interview with American TV host Tucker Carlson, during which he noted the assassination attempt by Israel.

In that interview, which aired less than a week ago, Carlson directly asked Pezeshkian whether the Israeli government had attempted to assassinate him. Pezeshkian replied: “Yes, they tried. Very seriously. But they failed.” When pressed by Carlson about the lack of Israeli acknowledgment, Pezeshkian insisted, “It was Israel. They acted based on intelligence provided by their spies. They bombed the location. But when God doesn’t will something to happen, it won’t happen.” He declined to provide further details.

Ali Larijani, a senior political figure and former parliament speaker, had earlier stated that Israel had located the meeting site of the SNSC and attempted to eliminate top officials through bombardment but failed. Similarly, Mohsen Rezaei claimed in a separate television interview that Israel bombed six specific locations connected to the national security meeting, but no one was harmed because the session had been strategically arranged to prevent casualties.

Fars concluded its report by underscoring that the precision of the strike suggests possible infiltration and emphasized that Israel is willing to use any means—including targeted assassinations of senior officials—to undermine Iran’s national security.

Published July 15, 2025

In the weeks following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, a series of unusual explosions, fires, and infrastructure incidents have been reported in various Iranian cities. While the Iranian government continues to describe these events as unrelated, ordinary accidents—including gas leaks and electrical faults—their recurrence, timing, and in some cases, unusual damage patterns, have triggered growing suspicion among the Iranian public and observers abroad. Many now question whether these events are connected to a renewed campaign of covert sabotage, potentially linked to Israeli operations inside Iran.

One of the most serious recent incidents occurred late Monday night, July 15, when a major fire broke out in the Qaem Commercial Complex in Mashhad. Iranian state news agencies, including Mehr and IRNA, reported that the fire originated in the basement, where cosmetics and hygiene products were stored, and quickly spread. Over 150 firefighters were dispatched to contain the blaze, with at least eight emergency teams working at the scene. Although the cause remains officially undetermined, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency was quick to dismiss any security or terrorist motivations. Video footage widely shared on social media showed massive flames and plumes of black smoke, contributing to public skepticism.

Earlier that same day, an explosion in a residential unit in the Pardisan Complex in Qom injured at least seven people. The head of the city’s fire department cited a gas leak as the cause, but images of the wreckage and user comments on Iranian social media drew comparisons to Israeli drone or missile strikes. The governor of Qom denied any attack or terrorist motive, insisting the incident was purely accidental. However, online observers continued to question this explanation, pointing to the scale of destruction and the broader context of recent tensions with Israel.

Perhaps the most controversial case occurred at the Pamchal Towers in Tehran’s Chitgar district, where a violent apartment explosion was caught on video and quickly circulated online. Social media users immediately speculated that the blast was the result of an Israeli attack, possibly by drone or guided missile, citing the strength of the blast and its resemblance to past military operations. Tehran fire officials attributed the explosion to gas accumulation on the 15th floor, reporting six injuries. Yet photos published by Iranian media showed no signs of habitation in the apartment, and users familiar with the building claimed that it had not yet been connected to a gas line. Some speculated that the incident may have involved a targeted assassination, as users began searching for the identity of a person they believed may have been intentionally killed in the blast.

Earlier events have also raised suspicions. On July 4, simultaneous explosions occurred in two residential buildings—one in Janatabad, Tehran, and the other in Kermanshah. While officials again blamed gas pipe ruptures, the near-synchronous timing and the post-ceasefire atmosphere prompted renewed speculation about Israeli covert action. At the time, these theories gained traction online but were never addressed in detail by state authorities.

In addition to these larger incidents, several smaller fires were reported across Iran on July 15. In Tehran, a shoe store on Enghelab Street caught fire, beginning on the ground floor and spreading upward. No injuries were reported, and no cause has been announced. In another case, black smoke was seen rising along the Tehran–Karaj highway, with officials identifying the source as a fire in a furniture workshop. In Mashhad, white smoke near the city’s airport was explained as the burning of weeds, though this too contributed to public unease given the day’s series of incidents.

Despite repeated official statements denying any connection to terrorism or sabotage, public trust remains low. The government’s consistent explanation—gas leaks, faulty infrastructure, or carelessness—has been met with increasing doubt, especially as photos and video evidence appear to contradict some of the technical claims. In the Pamchal Towers case, for instance, users familiar with the building pointed out that it had no gas connection at the time of the explosion, directly challenging the fire department’s statement. Others cited the absence of furniture or signs of occupancy in the damaged apartment as further evidence that the official narrative might be false or incomplete.

This wave of incidents, particularly coming so soon after the ceasefire with Israel, raises important questions about internal security and the potential continuation of Israel’s shadow war inside Iran. Israel has long been suspected of conducting sabotage operations on Iranian soil, including cyberattacks, drone strikes, and assassinations of nuclear scientists and military figures. The current wave of destruction, though smaller in scale, bears some resemblance to these tactics, particularly in terms of timing, ambiguity, and psychological impact on the Iranian public. However, even if there is no connection and the string of events are explained by relatively common accidents across a large nation, the public’s reaction shows that many remain on edge in the wake of the largest war in Iranian territory in decades.