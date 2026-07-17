Iran Executes January Protester as Wartime Crackdown Fuels Surge in Executions

برای خواندن این مطلب به فارسی اینجا را کلیک کنید

Iranian authorities have executed Mohammad Amini Dehaghani, a participant in the nationwide protests that erupted in January 2026, after convicting him of “moharebeh,” or waging war against God, and “corruption on Earth.” His execution is the latest protest-related death sentence carried out amid war, domestic unrest and an expanding crackdown on perceived opponents of the Islamic Republic.

According to the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency, Amini Dehaghani was arrested in connection with unrest in Dehaghan, Isfahan Province, on January 9, 2026, during widespread anti-government protests. Authorities alleged that he set fire to the Dehaghan governor’s office, damaged public property in Imam Hossein Square, encouraged demonstrators to attack a police station and threw Molotov cocktails toward government and police buildings.

Officials said the case relied on security-camera footage and statements attributed to Amini Dehaghani, including an alleged confession that he threw Molotov cocktails at the governor’s office and police station. The judiciary also accused him of circulating material it described as propaganda against the Islamic Republic, disturbing public opinion and undermining society’s “psychological security.”

Authorities further alleged that Amini Dehaghani attempted to establish contact with opposition social-media accounts and online pages associated with the Pahlavi family. He was also accused of requesting weapons and sharing images of military equipment with other social-media users. The judiciary stated that he was represented by legal counsel during his trial and that his conviction and death sentence were upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court.

The allegations against Amini Dehaghani and the circumstances surrounding his reported confessions have not been independently verified. Iranian authorities have not publicly released the complete case file, trial transcripts, security-camera footage or other evidence presented during the proceedings. It also remains unclear whether he had timely access to an independently chosen lawyer or whether his defense was given adequate opportunity to challenge the prosecution’s evidence.

The case also raises questions about the proportionality of imposing the death penalty for protest-related offenses. Under international human rights standards, countries that retain capital punishment are required to restrict it to the “most serious crimes,” generally understood as crimes involving intentional killing, and may impose it only following proceedings that fully satisfy fair-trial guarantees. The judiciary’s public account did not state that Amini Dehaghani had been convicted of intentionally killing anyone.

Amini Dehaghani’s execution also comes amid a sharp acceleration in executions since the outbreak of the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Iranian authorities have carried out death sentences against people convicted of charges including protest-related offenses, espionage, collaboration with foreign governments, terrorism, and armed action against the Islamic Republic.

The Committee for Tracking the Situation of Detainees in Iran has reported that Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of 12 defendants in the so-called “Ali Khani Square” case in Isfahan. According to the committee, the case has now been transferred to the Enforcement Office of the Isfahan Revolutionary Court, significantly increasing the risk that the executions could be carried out in the near future.

The case stems from events on January 8, 2026, in the Ali Khani Square area of Isfahan, where Iranian authorities said four members of the Basij and special police forces were killed. Following the incident, 59 people were arrested and prosecuted in a mass case. According to the committee, the defendants’ trials were conducted in only three one-hour court sessions, raising serious concerns about compliance with fair-trial standards. Among the 12 people sentenced to death are several teenagers and one Afghan national, while some defendants reportedly received two, three, or even four separate death sentences.

One day before Amini Dehaghani was executed, Iranian authorities also announced the executions of Mohieddin Abdollahi and Hossein Palani, who had been convicted of membership in the Islamic State, or ISIS, and taking up arms against the Islamic Republic.

According to the Mizan News Agency, the two men allegedly recruited and equipped militants along the Iran-Iraq border and planned to infiltrate Iran to carry out terrorist attacks. The judiciary stated that their death sentences had been reviewed and upheld by the Supreme Court before being implemented. These allegations have also not been independently verified.

The charges against Abdollahi and Palani differ significantly from those brought against Amini Dehaghani. Their cases involved alleged affiliation with ISIS and plans to conduct armed attacks, while Amini Dehaghani was prosecuted primarily in connection with his alleged participation in anti-government protests. Nevertheless, the close timing of the three executions illustrates the increasing pace at which Iranian authorities are implementing death sentences during the current wartime security environment.

The National Iranian American Council condemns the accelerating use of the death penalty in Iran amid deep concerns regarding due process and the use of torture and calls on Iranian authorities to immediately move in line with its international rights obligations. Every person accused of a crime, regardless of the allegations, is entitled to due process, meaningful access to independent legal counsel, and a fair and transparent trial. Iranian authorities must not use war, regional tensions, or domestic instability as a pretext to restrict fundamental rights or expand the use of irreversible punishments. NIAC further calls on Iranian authorities to ensure that justice is pursued through fair and transparent legal standards and to halt the wave of executions currently taking place, particularly in cases where serious questions regarding evidence, procedure, and defendants’ rights remain unresolved.