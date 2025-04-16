Iran Leads World in Recorded Executions Amid Sharp Rise in 2024

برای خواندن این مطلب به فارسی اینجا را کلیک کنید

According to Amnesty International’s 2024 annual report on the death penalty, Iran once again topped the list of countries with the highest number of recorded executions. While China is believed to carry out the most executions globally, the lack of transparency and official data prevents Amnesty from publishing verified figures for the country. In contrast, Iran’s execution numbers have been well documented, drawing widespread international concern.

Out of at least 1,518 executions recorded worldwide in 2024, 972 were carried out in Iran—nearly two-thirds of the global total. This marks a 14% increase from the previous year and nearly matches the country’s record high of 977 executions in 2015. The global number of executions also rose by 32%, reaching its highest level since 2015.

Since 2018, Iran has consistently accounted for more than half of all documented executions worldwide. Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard identified Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia as the countries responsible for over 91% of all recorded executions in 2024. She stressed that executions for drug-related and terrorism charges are clear violations of international human rights law.

Drug-related charges were the leading cause of executions in Iran, with at least 505 people put to death in 2024 under these laws. According to Amnesty, this practice violates international standards, which state that the death penalty should only be used for the “most serious crimes,” typically defined as intentional murder. The report further warns that Iran uses its anti-narcotics laws as a tool of repression, disproportionately targeting the poor and ethnic minorities, often denying fair trial standards.

There was also a significant increase in the number of women executed, with approximately 30 women put to death in 2024. Many were convicted of drug-related crimes or domestic murders, and rights advocates argue that many of them were victims of abuse who did not receive fair legal treatment.

Ethnic minorities, including the Baloch, Kurds, and Arabs, were heavily represented among those executed. Some of these executions had clear political motives, targeting activists, protestors, and dissidents, especially those involved in the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement. Amnesty and other human rights organizations note that Iran uses the death penalty to suppress dissent, with executions often increasing after periods of unrest.

Amnesty International states that in 2024, Iran continued to execute individuals who had challenged the regime, often after unfair trials and confessions extracted under torture. This trend reflects the regime’s willingness to use extreme measures to maintain power.

In the words of Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard: “The death penalty is not only a clear violation of the right to life—it is also being used as a means of political and social control. The international community must respond firmly to this ongoing abuse.”

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) strongly condemns the Islamic Republic’s widespread use of executions as a method of repression and control. The alarming increase in executions—especially those targeting women, minorities, and political dissenters—is a grave human rights violation. NIAC calls on the Iranian government to immediately halt all executions, respect international legal standards, and uphold the fundamental right to life.