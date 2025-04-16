Iran Rejects Zero-Enrichment Demands, Says Uranium Program Is Non-Negotiable

Amid conflicting signals from U.S. officials regarding the end goal of negotiations, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran will not accept any proposal requiring it to dismantle its uranium enrichment program. “The principle of enrichment is not up for negotiation,” Araghchi told reporters, adding that while Iran is open to trust-building steps, enrichment is a “real, legitimate, and established right” that “cannot be negotiated.”

He also criticized what he described as “inconsistent messaging” from U.S. officials, warning that such remarks undermine the negotiation process. However, he noted that “true positions are clarified at the negotiation table.”

These comments came in response to contradictory statements from Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s special envoy for Middle East affairs, who initially told Fox News earlier this week that “Iran has no need to enrich uranium beyond 3.67%,” but later posted on social media that “Iran must eliminate and halt all enrichment activities, including any weapons-related capabilities.” The 3.67% threshold refers to the enrichment limit associated with most civilian nuclear purposes and which Iran agreed to observe under the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) abrogated by the first Trump administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added that President Trump, in a recent call with the Sultan of Oman, reiterated that “Iran must end its nuclear program entirely.” When asked whether that meant dismantling enrichment facilities or limiting both uranium and missile capabilities, Leavitt responded:

“The president does not want to see Iran with a nuclear program. He does not want Iran to possess nuclear weapons. He has made that clear.”

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, when asked about the apparent contradictions in American messaging, said:

“What matters is the outcome of the negotiations, not individual statements. I recommend patience.”

In a separate briefing, Bruce also emphasized:

“The views of the President, the Secretary of State, and our envoy Mr. Witkoff are unified and clear: Iran cannot have a nuclear enrichment program or nuclear weapons.”

President Trump has expressed hope for a deal but has also warned on multiple occasions that military options remain on the table if diplomacy efforts fail. He has consistently stated that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, and that securing this outcome is the sole goal of current negotiations.

Meanwhile, Tehran continues to insist that its nuclear program is peaceful.

As both sides continue to assert their positions, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Tehran today for a two-day visit to meet with Iran’s Foreign Minister and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Grossi has been tasked by the IAEA’s Board of Governors to submit a comprehensive report on Iran’s nuclear activities before the end of spring, based on both the JCPOA and additional agreements between Iran and the agency.

Iran’s new ambassador to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, expressed hope that Grossi’s visit would strengthen cooperation. However, Grossi has previously warned that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is now sufficient for a nuclear weapon, which has raised significant global concerns for the past few months.

Still, he voiced cautious optimism that the current U.S.-Iran negotiations could lead to de-escalation and an improvement in Iran’s engagement with the agency.