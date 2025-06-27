Iran Suspends Nuclear Oversight as U.S. Floats $30 Billion Deal: Diplomacy at a Crossroads

On June 23, 2025, just hours after a ceasefire was declared between Iran and Israel, the Iranian Parliament passed a bill titled “Suspension of Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)” with 221 votes in favor, one abstention, and no opposition. The bill was later approved by the Guardian Council and formally delivered to the President for implementation. This legislative move followed a 12-day war in which Israeli and U.S. forces targeted and dealt severe damage to Iranian nuclear facilities. Iranian lawmakers argued that a recent IAEA report had provided justification for these attacks.

The new law suspends all cooperation with the IAEA, including inspections, surveillance camera installations, and data reporting, unless Iran receives concrete guarantees for the protection of its nuclear facilities and scientific personnel. The government is obligated to withhold cooperation under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) until two key conditions are met:

Iran’s national sovereignty and the security of its nuclear infrastructure must be ensured under the UN Charter,

Iran’s right to enrich uranium domestically must be recognized.



Both conditions must be verified by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and approved by the Supreme National Security Council. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons, but accused the IAEA of failing in its responsibilities and becoming a “political tool.”

In response, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi requested an urgent meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and called for the immediate resumption of inspections. Grossi emphasized that his top priority is redeploying inspectors to assess damage and verify the status of enriched uranium stockpiles, particularly at three key enrichment sites. Referencing a June 13 letter from Tehran, he noted Iran had taken “special measures” to safeguard its nuclear materials, suggesting that the reserves likely remain intact. Grossi also warned against Iran withdrawing from the NPT and stressed the importance of seizing the current diplomatic window.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the Trump administration is considering a $30 billion incentive package to encourage Iran to return to diplomatic negotiations. The offer includes easing certain sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets, and supporting a peaceful civilian nuclear program—conditioned on Iran committing to zero uranium enrichment. Though Iran has historically rejected such terms, the proposal has been discussed in private meetings between U.S. envoys and Gulf Arab partners. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held closed-door talks at the White House one day before U.S. airstrikes. According to officials, the financial support would come from regional allies like Qatar and the UAE, not directly from the U.S. government. Additional proposed incentives include partial sanctions relief and access to $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

One version of the plan envisions decommissioning Iran’s Fordow nuclear site and replacing it with a non-enrichment facility modeled after the UAE’s civilian program. Though still early, Qatar has played a central role in mediating both the ceasefire and ongoing diplomacy. U.S. officials including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Witkoff have remained in contact with Iranian channels via intermediaries.

Witkoff told CNBC he believes Iran is showing signs of openness to a deal. However, Iranian spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that no official talks are scheduled, and Araghchi confirmed no negotiations have been planned, which matched CNN’s reporting. Trump’s public statements have varied from expressing disinterest to signaling support—consistent with his known negotiation style.

Iran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA poses a significant obstacle to any resumption of serious diplomacy. Prior to the conflict, five rounds of indirect U.S.-Iran talks had taken place. A sixth round—expected to be held in Oman—was canceled due to the Israeli strikes. Now, with Qatar actively mediating, U.S. officials hope a new framework can be revived, although trust – already fragile before strikes – has been deeply diminished.

As negotiations continue behind the scenes, the question remains whether both sides can overcome mutual suspicion and capitalize on this fragile moment. The outcome will shape the future of sanctions, nuclear oversight, and regional stability—and may determine whether diplomacy prevails, or pressure once again escalates into conflict.