Iran-U.S. Negotiations: A Diplomatic Test Amid Heightened Tensions

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 12. The talks will be facilitated by Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Albusaidi, with Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, leading their respective delegations.

Before departing for Algeria, Araghchi commented on social media, “This is both an opportunity and a test. The ball is in America’s court.” Speaking to journalists in Algiers, he emphasized that the effectiveness and seriousness of the negotiations are more important than whether the format is direct or indirect. Araghchi explained Iran’s preference for indirect talks, stating, “Negotiations driven by pressure and threats are effectively dictates. We do not believe in such methods. Indirect negotiations can ensure real and effective dialogue. We will continue with this approach.”



Araghchi also highlighted in a recent op-ed in the Washington Post that Iran and the U.S. have exchanged numerous substantive messages and letters over recent weeks aimed at opening a diplomatic channel. Araghchi described these exchanges as “a genuine attempt to clarify positions and open a path toward diplomacy.” In his article, Araghchi stressed the effectiveness of indirect negotiations despite their complexity, asserting, “Indirect negotiations, though more complicated, can also be fruitful.” He reinforced Iran’s readiness to enter dialogue seriously, emphasizing, “Iran will never, under any circumstances, pursue, develop, or acquire nuclear weapons,” reiterating Iran’s longstanding commitment established by the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA).

Araghchi further addressed misconceptions in Washington regarding Iran’s economic openness, noting Iran’s welcoming stance toward international business. He underscored past examples, including the swift signing of a deal with Boeing to purchase 80 aircraft once sanctions were lifted under the JCPOA, as proof of Iran’s market potential. He concluded his article by suggesting an opportunity for the U.S. presidency to embrace diplomacy and peace, stating the choice ultimately lies with Washington.

Despite statements to the contrary, President Trump has insisted that the negotiations will be direct. In a recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump stated, “We are directly negotiating with Iran. Everyone agrees that reaching a deal is preferable.” He emphasized that the discussions would occur at “a very high level,” dismissing the idea of mediation. Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended direct negotiations, stating that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was achieved through direct talks in two years, and argued that indirect negotiations would not have succeeded even in twenty years.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that prolonged negotiations between Iran and the U.S. could render a “military option inevitable.” Netanyahu, referring explicitly to the “Libya model,” stated that dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities should be conducted under U.S. supervision, similar to Libya’s abandonment of nuclear weapons under Muammar Gaddafi in exchange for sanctions relief. Gaddafi was later overthrown and killed following U.S. military intervention in Libya.

Israel has taken an aggressive rhetorical stance against Iran. Just a day before Netanyahu suggested pursuing the “Libya model” for Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz published new evidence on X (formerly Twitter) alleging Iran’s financial ties with Hamas. Katz presented a letter, dated June 2021, reportedly from Hamas commanders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif to Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, requesting $500 million from Iran to plan attacks against Israel. According to Israeli officials, Hamas requested $20 million monthly for two years. Katz claimed that an individual named “Izadi” from the Quds Force accepted this request. Both Sinwar and Deif were later killed in Israeli strikes. Katz’s evidence was sourced from a newly created Israeli military document unit, formed after the October 7 attacks, which reportedly recovered millions of documents from Hamas tunnels.

China and Russia, two of Iran’s key allies, have welcomed the announcement of these indirect negotiations. Russia has expressed clear support for both direct and indirect dialogue, emphasizing that these negotiations could help reduce tensions between Iran and the U.S. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia’s dedication to diplomatic and political resolutions. Meanwhile, China urged the United States to demonstrate “sincerity” in its dealings with Iran. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian remarked, “The United States, having unilaterally withdrawn from the comprehensive nuclear agreement and created the current situation, should show political sincerity and mutual respect.”

Additionally, representatives from Russia, China, and Iran met in Moscow on Tuesday, April 8, for expert-level discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. According to the IRNA, the parties discussed key issues related to Iran’s nuclear program, including its future prospects, challenges, sanctions relief, and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Officials from all three countries described the talks as constructive and emphasized the importance of continued close coordination. Iran reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and ongoing consultations with all involved parties. Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry expressed hope that such trilateral discussions would help reduce tensions, blaming the West’s unconstructive stance for worsening the situation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared, “We believe in negotiation but will not negotiate at any cost or with humiliation. We are not seeking war, unrest, or nuclear weapons—we seek dialogue,” urging the U.S. to demonstrate genuine commitment to negotiations. Despite allowing indirect talks, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues to oppose direct negotiations. President Trump, meanwhile, warned in an NBC interview that Iran would face military consequences if it fails to reach a new nuclear deal, a threat that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov condemned as “catastrophic.”