IRANIAN AMERICANS MOBILIZE AGAINST WAR

On June 13, 2025, Israel attacked Iran – this strike was UNPROVOKED and ILLEGAL under international law. It needlessly put many innocent people in mortal danger.  Tehran, one of the world’s most populous cities, as well as cities like Tabriz, Mashhad, Kermanshah, and Karaj have been bombed, with many civilian casualties. NIAC chapters wouldn’t have been able to quickly organize at this very critical time without the preceding years of investment into its grassroots organizing infrastructure. Here’s what NIAC grassroots chapters achieved: 

  1. Organizing protests and rallies. Hours after Israel launched strikes against Iran, NIAC and anti-war organizations across the country rapidly came together to mobilize people in cities nationwide in Seattle, Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco Washington, D.C. and more to protest under the banner “Stop the War against Iran.” NIAC volunteers were featured speakers at every event.
  2. Put the heat on both Trump and Congress. NIAC hosted three virtual No War With Iran Action Hours (with 468 total attendees) and generated 8,539 signers on our No War Action Alert—3,700 of whom are new contacts—making this the best-performing anti-war action in NIAC’s history. Our community made 612 calls to Congress, flooding offices phonelines.
  3. Looking beyond protests and pressuring Congress. Our volunteers took creative action—leaving printed materials on neighbors’ doorsteps, setting up constituent meetings with Members of Congress, recruiting friends to join those meetings, and launching Instagram pages highlighting the casualties of the Israel-Iran war. NIAC’s work was featured in 15 local and national media outlets, including the New York Times.

IN THE MEDIA

BOSTON:
CBS Boston 

NBC Boston 

Boston Globe

CHICAGO: 

New York Times

ABC 7 ChicagoMINNESOTA 

Sahan Journal 

MISSISSIPPI 

Mississippi Public Broadcasting 

NEW YORK 

ABC 7 New York

CBS New York 

Middle East Eye

SEATTLE:  

KOMO TV – watch here

KOMO TV (text)

KIRO 7 – (text)

WASHINGTON, DC

BBC Persian 

Newsnation – read here

Want to take action? In the below form, please share why you oppose war with Iran — share why stopping war, relieving sanctions, and pursuing peace is important to you. You’re welcome to share your stories anonymously or not. Your personal stories, perspectives, and experiences are vital in shaping public opinion and influencing decision-makers. We are going to Capitol Hill to present lawmakers with your stories, post on social media, and more. 

As I grow older, my dream of visiting my ancestral homeland grows as strong as my fear that the day I do, there will be nothing left but ashes of what was. But right now, it is most important that those that still remain in Iran have a chance to realize their dreams. We owe it to them - and to ourselves - to choose diplomacy over devastation.
Neema Nazem
Neema Nazem Chicago, IL
I oppose any war with Iran - whether it’s the US or Israel - because I have family who live in Iran. My family are working class and do not have enough to start with. Any war would destroy their ability to survive and become contributing members of the world.
Amin Nash
Amin NashCalifornia
My parents have witnessed war up close. Our family’s Persian rug business has suffered under sanctions. Like most Americans, we know that peace and economic engagement are always in humanity’s best interest.
AnonNew Jersey
My family had to flee Iran the first time the USA overthrew Iran’s first ever democratically elected leader, prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh. But the USA’s oil companies wanted Iran’s oil so they got the CIA to overthrow Mossadegh in 1953’s Operation Ajax. No more US interference in Iran!
Zarfoshkal
Zarfoshkal
Any war with Iran would be strictly in violation of the Geneva Convention. Iran is no threat to any other nation. The Trump/Netanyahu threat to global peace is abhorent. Cooler heads must previal.
Don
Don
US NEEDS TO STAY OUT OF MIDDLE EASY AND STOP FUNDING GENOCIDE
Hami
For the last forty years, sanctions have wrought pain and suffering on the Iranian people. I have seen that impact in person. It is time to end the misery and allow iranians to become part of the world again. Stop the pain now.
Lon CrowVirginia
As an American with family in Iran, it pains me to see my family members who are in dire need of medicine not be able to get that in Iran. They need medicine. Broad sanctions harm every day people like my family, not the government. Stop punishing common people. Stop with the over-broad sanctions.
SamLos Angeles
Economic sanctions are like dropping bombs on civilians ,47 years of hostilities between the two countries Iran and US must come to an end. I fully support good relations between Iran and US
Kian
U.S.-Iran diplomacy matters to me because I’ve witnessed the real-life effects of sanctions on my family in Iran—my aunt’s cancer treatment was delayed due to medication shortages. My father lived through the Iran-Iraq War, and his memories of bombings and fear shaped our family’s outlook. War and sanctions don’t bring change—they bring suffering. As an Iranian American, I believe in diplomacy because it creates space for progress and understanding, not more pain. Our future should be built through dialogue, not destruction.
RayLos Angeles
It is time to make friendship and cooperation between people of USA and Iran as there has been always goodwill between the two nations regardless of ideological and political differences the friendship bonds between Iranian people and USA goes back over 100 years, it is time for both leaders of two nations to burry hatchets and start direct communication, consideration and cooperation with collaboration in mutual fieldwork. US and Iran to becoming most favored nation for each other in policies, trades, cultural exchanges and new era of peaceful relations between two nations to start and be strengthened with success and mutual understanding each country
Mohammad

Why is preventing war personal to you?

