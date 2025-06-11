IRANIAN AMERICANS MOBILIZE AGAINST WAR

Hours after Israel launched strikes against Iran, NIAC and anti-war organizations across the country rapidly came together to mobilize people in cities nationwide in Seattle, Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco Washington, D.C. and more to protest under the banner “Stop the War against Iran.” NIAC volunteers were featured speakers at every event.

NIAC hosted three virtual No War With Iran Action Hours (with 468 total attendees) and generated 8,539 signers on our No War Action Alert—3,700 of whom are new contacts—making this the best-performing anti-war action in NIAC’s history. Our community made 612 calls to Congress, flooding offices phonelines.

Our volunteers took creative action—leaving printed materials on neighbors’ doorsteps, setting up constituent meetings with Members of Congress, recruiting friends to join those meetings, and

highlighting the casualties of the Israel-Iran war. NIAC’s work was featured in 15 local and national media outlets, including the

.