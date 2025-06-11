IRANIAN AMERICANS MOBILIZE AGAINST WAR

On June 13, 2025, Israel attacked Iran – this strike was UNPROVOKED and ILLEGAL under international law. It needlessly put many innocent people in mortal danger. Tehran, one of the world’s most populous cities, as well as cities like Tabriz, Mashhad, Kermanshah, and Karaj have been bombed, with many civilian casualties. NIAC chapters wouldn’t have been able to quickly organize at this very critical time without the preceding years of investment into its grassroots organizing infrastructure. Here’s what NIAC grassroots chapters achieved:
- Organizing protests and rallies. Hours after Israel launched strikes against Iran, NIAC and anti-war organizations across the country rapidly came together to mobilize people in cities nationwide in Seattle, Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco Washington, D.C. and more to protest under the banner “Stop the War against Iran.” NIAC volunteers were featured speakers at every event.
- Put the heat on both Trump and Congress. NIAC hosted three virtual No War With Iran Action Hours (with 468 total attendees) and generated 8,539 signers on our No War Action Alert—3,700 of whom are new contacts—making this the best-performing anti-war action in NIAC’s history. Our community made 612 calls to Congress, flooding offices phonelines.
- Looking beyond protests and pressuring Congress. Our volunteers took creative action—leaving printed materials on neighbors’ doorsteps, setting up constituent meetings with Members of Congress, recruiting friends to join those meetings, and launching Instagram pages highlighting the casualties of the Israel-Iran war. NIAC’s work was featured in 15 local and national media outlets, including the New York Times.
NATIONWIDE PROTESTS
Chicago CBS0:16
New York City - NBC0:16
IN THE MEDIA
BOSTON:
CBS Boston
CHICAGO:
ABC 7 ChicagoMINNESOTA
MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi Public Broadcasting
NEW YORK
SEATTLE:
KOMO TV – watch here
KOMO TV (text)
KIRO 7 – (text)
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsnation – read here
Want to take action? In the below form, please share why you oppose war with Iran — share why stopping war, relieving sanctions, and pursuing peace is important to you. You’re welcome to share your stories anonymously or not. Your personal stories, perspectives, and experiences are vital in shaping public opinion and influencing decision-makers. We are going to Capitol Hill to present lawmakers with your stories, post on social media, and more.