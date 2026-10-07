Iranian Asylum Seekers Launch Hunger Strike Amid Prolonged ICE Detention

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) is alarmed by reports that Iranian asylum seekers held in ICE detention in Texas have launched a hunger strike after months, and in some cases nearly two years, in detention. NIAC condemns the Trump administration’s continued detention of and efforts to deport these individuals and calls for their immediate release.

“The administration cannot claim that its war and policies toward Iran are intended to help the Iranian people while simultaneously detaining, deporting, and closing off pathways to refuge for Iranians seeking safety,” said NIAC President Jamal Abdi. “It should not take a hunger strike for these individuals to receive the due process and dignity they deserve.”

According to The Marshall Project, several people held at the privately operated El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville, Texas, including Iranian men and women, have refused food since September 29 to protest their prolonged detention.

One of the people on hunger strike, Iranian asylum seeker Alireza Fadaeieshkiki, has reportedly been detained for nearly 20 months after seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to his attorney, Fadaeieshkiki fled Iran after being arrested, severely beaten and persecuted for his Christian faith and religious activities. His attorney submitted extensive documentation supporting his asylum claim.

He came to the United States seeking refuge. Nearly two years later, his case remains unresolved and he remains behind bars.

NIAC is also deeply concerned by Fadaeieshkiki’s account that he was placed in solitary confinement after beginning his hunger strike. No person should face retaliation for peacefully protesting the conditions of their confinement.

This hunger strike is part of a broader pattern NIAC has been documenting since the start of the war. Through its FOIA lawsuit against ICE, NIAC uncovered records showing efforts to surge arrests and accelerate deportations of Iranian nationals amid the war, including deportation planning while people inside Iran were themselves trying to flee the conflict. NIAC also maintains an ICE Detention Tracker documenting known cases of Iranian nationals detained and deported across the country.

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